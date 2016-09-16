Tre Gamble helps power Manchester against Jordan

Tre Gamble ran for 138 yards and two touchdowns on his birthday as Manchester defeated Jordan 38-12.
Garrett Brown was 5-for-12 through the air for 147 yards. The big play was 67-yard touchdown pass to Tra McGruder.
Aaron Maxwell had a 10-yard touchdown run for Jordan.
Jordan quarterback Daren Lewis had a 70-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter.
Friday at Manchester, Ga.
Jordan
0
6
0
6
—
12
Manchester
7
6
13
12
—
38
First quarter
M — Tre Gamble 5 run (Jaquavious Stargell kick), 6:17
Second quarter
J — Aaron Maxwell 10 run (kick failed), 10:56
N — Garrett Brown 12 pass to Ashton Bell (Stargell kick failed), 4:36
Third quarter
M — Denizeo Gamble 2 run (Stargell kick), 9:34
M — Tre Gamble 30 run (Stargell kick failed), 8:14
Fourth quarter
J — Daren Lewis 70 pass No. 12 (kick failed), 11:39
M — Bell 40 run (Stargell kick failed), 10:55
M — Brown 67 pass to Tra McGruder (Stargell kick failed), 5:38
Records: Manchester: 4-0. Jordan 2-0. Next: Manchester at Marion County, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
