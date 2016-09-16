Valley Preps

September 16, 2016 11:11 PM

Tre Gamble helps power Manchester against Jordan

From staff reports

MANCHESTER, Ga.

Tre Gamble ran for 138 yards and two touchdowns on his birthday as Manchester defeated Jordan 38-12.

Garrett Brown was 5-for-12 through the air for 147 yards. The big play was 67-yard touchdown pass to Tra McGruder.

Aaron Maxwell had a 10-yard touchdown run for Jordan.

Jordan quarterback Daren Lewis had a 70-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter.

Friday at Manchester, Ga.

Jordan

0

6

0

6

12

Manchester

7

6

13

12

38

First quarter

M — Tre Gamble 5 run (Jaquavious Stargell kick), 6:17

Second quarter

J — Aaron Maxwell 10 run (kick failed), 10:56

N — Garrett Brown 12 pass to Ashton Bell (Stargell kick failed), 4:36

Third quarter

M — Denizeo Gamble 2 run (Stargell kick), 9:34

M — Tre Gamble 30 run (Stargell kick failed), 8:14

Fourth quarter

J — Daren Lewis 70 pass No. 12 (kick failed), 11:39

M — Bell 40 run (Stargell kick failed), 10:55

M — Brown 67 pass to Tra McGruder (Stargell kick failed), 5:38

Records: Manchester: 4-0. Jordan 2-0. Next: Manchester at Marion County, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

