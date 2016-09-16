Valley Preps

Lamar’s Collier goes wild against Marion County

Malik Collier accounted for three touchdowns to lead Lamar County to a 27-0 win over Marion County.

Malik Collier threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as Lamar County shut out Marion County 27-0.

Travon Mathews had 18 carries for 94 yards for Marion County. Jalen Tullis had eight catches for 62 yards.

J.J. Fuller was 12-for-22 for 96 yards in the air.

J.T. Tillman and Kadarrius Hartage each had eight tackles for Marion County.

Friday at Buena Vista, Ga.

Lamar Co.

10

7

7

3

27

Marion Co.

0

0

0

0

0

First quarter

L — Malik Collier 4 pass to Malik Banks (Dawson Davis kick), 6:58

L — Dawson Davis FG 30, 0:34

Second quarter

L — Collier 54 pass to Banks (Davis kick), 1:04

Third quarter

L — Collier 13 run (Davis kick), 4:09

Fourth quarter

L — Davis FG 26, 7:40

Records: Marion County: 3-1, 1-0. Next: Marion hosts Manchester, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

