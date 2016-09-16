Lamar’s Collier goes wild against Marion County

Malik Collier threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as Lamar County shut out Marion County 27-0.
Travon Mathews had 18 carries for 94 yards for Marion County. Jalen Tullis had eight catches for 62 yards.
J.J. Fuller was 12-for-22 for 96 yards in the air.
J.T. Tillman and Kadarrius Hartage each had eight tackles for Marion County.
Friday at Buena Vista, Ga.
Lamar Co.
10
7
7
3
—
27
Marion Co.
0
0
0
0
—
0
First quarter
L — Malik Collier 4 pass to Malik Banks (Dawson Davis kick), 6:58
L — Dawson Davis FG 30, 0:34
Second quarter
L — Collier 54 pass to Banks (Davis kick), 1:04
Third quarter
L — Collier 13 run (Davis kick), 4:09
Fourth quarter
L — Davis FG 26, 7:40
Records: Marion County: 3-1, 1-0. Next: Marion hosts Manchester, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
