Columbus ends 22-year drought against Shaw

Columbus High ended a long string of frustration against Shaw on Friday, taking a 46-26 win at Kinnett Stadium.
The Blue Devils won for the first time in their last 20 tries against the Raiders in a string dating all the way back to 1994.
Columbus trailed at the half but used a strong defense in the second half and a cluster of fourth quarter scores to seal the win.
Key play: Columbus High’s Terrance Dixon took a hand-off on a misdirection play and literally outran everyone on the field, regardless of jersey color, covering 77 yards for a touchdown with 5:23 to play in the third quarter. The run gave the Blue Devils the lead and they never looked back.
Difference makers:
For Columbus, kicker Patrick Kitchens came up big. The senior nailed a 39-yard field goal to pull the Devils within two points as time expired in the first half, then returned to extend the CHS lead to 26-18 just before the end of the third quarter.
The Devils also got off to a huge start in the game, thanks to Mark Anthony-Dixon. The freshman back took the opening kickoff at his eight yard line and raced 92 yards to give his team the lead before the crowd was even settled in.
Individual stats: Columbus: Terrance Dixon had only 9 yards rushing in the first half, but came back in the second half and ran through the Raider defense for 100 yards and a touchdown. He finished the game with 109 yards rushing on 7 carries. Quarterback Caleb Bailey completed 8-13 passes for 183 yards and a touchdown.
Shaw: Running back Marcus Newsome had his best game so far for the Raiders. The junior put up 122 yards on 15 carries in the first half alone and finished the night with 192 yards on 27 carries, including his first varsity touchdown in the fourth quarter. Running mate Nick Beason also had a good night before an injury forced him out in the second half. Beason finished with 78 yards on eight carries.
Coach quote: Phil Marino - Columbus: “We were trying to get off to a good start tonight and we did. We were able to put up 46 points against a good Shaw team and felt like we probably left 21more out there. Our defense nearly pitched a shutout in the second half and we really needed that. We challenged our kids at the half and they responded. We made some really good adjustments at half time and that helped us tremendously in the second half. We got some big plays on special teams and our defense was able to get a score and set us up for another one. Really proud of the kids and proud to get this win.”
Chuck Stamey - Shaw: “We just can’t seem to put a full game together. We have had this happen to us already this year. We came out and had a lot of success in the first half and put up over 200 yards of rushing, but we also dropped five balls and two of those were probably touchdown passes. We just have to come up with a way to stop the inconsistency. Marcus Newsome came to play tonight and I could not be prouder of a young man. He beasted out tonight and he laid it on the line and put it all together for us.”
Player quote: “I saw the kick coming down and I said this one is mine. I caught it and started running and just saw daylight and kept running. No one ever touched me, it was great.” — Columbus High’s Mark Anthony-Dixon on his 92-yard return of the opening kickoff of the game.
Friday at Kinnett Stadium
Shaw
3
15
0
8
26
Columbus
7
9
10
20
46
1st Quarter:
C – Mark Anthony-Dixon 92 yd. kickoff return (Patrick Kitchens kick) 11:45
S - Estaban DeJesus 19 yd. field goal 5:51
2nd Quarter:
S – DeJesus 20-yd. field goal 11:09
S – Detavius Burton 99 yd. interception return (pass failed)7:56
C – Joshua Lee 36 yd. pass from Caleb Bailey (kick failed)5:02
S - Zack Taylor 6 yd. pass from Andrew Tillery (pass failed)1:25
C – Kitchens 39 yd. field goal0:00
3rd Quarter:
C – Terrance Dixon 77 yd. run (kick good)5:23
C – Kitchens 45 yd. field goal 0:41
4th Quarter:
C – Karlton Williams 7 yd run (kick good)9:34
C – Tavian Edwards 23 yd. fumble return (kick good)9:03
C – Bailey 1 yd. run (kick failed)7:11
S – Marcus Newsome 8 yd. run (Newsome run)1:05
Records: Shaw 1-3, 0-1 Region 1-4A. Columbus 2-2, 1-0. Next: Shaw, vs. Cairo, Thursday, 7 p.m., Memorial. Columbus, vs. Hardaway, Kinnett, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
