September 16, 2016 11:49 PM

Cal’von Harris comes up big for Harris County

By John Carroll

HAMILTON, Ga.

Cal’von Harris scored three touchdowns, including one on a kickoff return, to lead Harris County to a 35-17 victory over Perry on Friday night at Tiger Stadium.

 

Key Play: Harris County quarterback Jordan Griffin threw a beautiful 54-yard touchdown pass to Tyrese McPhatter streaking down the left sideline. The score made it 28-17 with 7:08 to play in the game.

Difference maker: Harris County running back and athlete Cal’von Harris had two rushing touchdowns of 8 and 40 yards, and a 70-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Harris finished with 108 yards rushing on 9 carries.

Individual stats: Harris County running back Blake Adams, 56 yards rushing, 7 carries; Harris County quarterback Jordan Griffin, 8 of 14 for 109 yards, 1 touchdown, no interceptions. Perry running back Khalil Alexander, 80 yards, 13 carries, 1 touchdown

Coach quotes: Harris County coach Zac Howard on being down 10-7 at halftime: “We made too many mental mistakes in the first half. We talked about it at halftime. In the second half we enjoyed playing football again.”

On star Cal’von Harris: “He’s an explosive player, a special player.”

On playing as a team: “Our little body parts all have to be together to make this machine happen. These kids play for each other.”

On his team’s work ethic: “Our guys will always be in a dogfight. We are a blue-collar team. They work ’til the whistle blows. They fight to the very end.”

 

Friday at Tiger Stadium

Perry

3

7

0

7

17

Harris County

7

0

7

21

35

First quarter

P: Tyler Knowles 41 field goal, 6:30

H: Cal’von Harris 8 run (Jacob Crumbley kick), 3:06

Second quarter

P: Khalil Alexander 4 run (Knowles kick), 6:10

Third quarter

H: Blake Adams 30 run (Crumbley kick), 2:31

Fourth quarter

P: Alexander 8 run (Knowles kick), 10:55

H: Harris 70 kickoff return (Crumbley kick), 10:43

H: Jordan Griffin 54 pass to Tyrese McPhatter (Crumbley kick), 7:08

H: Harris 40 run (Crumbley kick), 4:47

Records: Harris County 3-1, Perry 1-2. Next up: Harris County, home vs. Callaway, Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m.

