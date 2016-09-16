Cal’von Harris comes up big for Harris County

Cal’von Harris scored three touchdowns, including one on a kickoff return, to lead Harris County to a 35-17 victory over Perry on Friday night at Tiger Stadium.
Key Play: Harris County quarterback Jordan Griffin threw a beautiful 54-yard touchdown pass to Tyrese McPhatter streaking down the left sideline. The score made it 28-17 with 7:08 to play in the game.
Difference maker: Harris County running back and athlete Cal’von Harris had two rushing touchdowns of 8 and 40 yards, and a 70-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Harris finished with 108 yards rushing on 9 carries.
Individual stats: Harris County running back Blake Adams, 56 yards rushing, 7 carries; Harris County quarterback Jordan Griffin, 8 of 14 for 109 yards, 1 touchdown, no interceptions. Perry running back Khalil Alexander, 80 yards, 13 carries, 1 touchdown
Coach quotes: Harris County coach Zac Howard on being down 10-7 at halftime: “We made too many mental mistakes in the first half. We talked about it at halftime. In the second half we enjoyed playing football again.”
On star Cal’von Harris: “He’s an explosive player, a special player.”
On playing as a team: “Our little body parts all have to be together to make this machine happen. These kids play for each other.”
On his team’s work ethic: “Our guys will always be in a dogfight. We are a blue-collar team. They work ’til the whistle blows. They fight to the very end.”
Friday at Tiger Stadium
Perry
3
7
0
7
17
Harris County
7
0
7
21
35
First quarter
P: Tyler Knowles 41 field goal, 6:30
H: Cal’von Harris 8 run (Jacob Crumbley kick), 3:06
Second quarter
P: Khalil Alexander 4 run (Knowles kick), 6:10
Third quarter
H: Blake Adams 30 run (Crumbley kick), 2:31
Fourth quarter
P: Alexander 8 run (Knowles kick), 10:55
H: Harris 70 kickoff return (Crumbley kick), 10:43
H: Jordan Griffin 54 pass to Tyrese McPhatter (Crumbley kick), 7:08
H: Harris 40 run (Crumbley kick), 4:47
Records: Harris County 3-1, Perry 1-2. Next up: Harris County, home vs. Callaway, Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m.
