Tattnall Square strikes quickly against Pacelli

Tattnall Square scored 20 points in the first quarter and went to beat Pacelli 48-7 on Friday night at Diemel Field.
Key play: On Tattnall Square’s first offensive play of the game, 6-6 215-pound Jimmy Marshall went 80 yards for a touchdown and a Trojan 7-0 lead. On Tattnall’s next series punter Luke Laskey threw to Ahmad Barron for a 38-yard touchdown on a fourth and 20 and a lead that was never threatened.
Difference makers: Tattnall Square kick returner Zion Blasingame returned a punt 70 yards for a touchdown in the first half and scored a touchdown on a 99-yard kickoff return to start the second half. Pacelli- Matthew Dawahare scored a touchdown form Pacelli, the only points given up by the Trojans in 2016 and led his team in rushing with 15 carries for 56 yards-all in the second half.
Individual stats: Pacelli, Matthew Herrera, 11 carries for 35 yards, George Gottfried, one catch for 21 yards, JD Douglas, 6 carries for 15 yards. Tattnall Square, Ahmad Barron scored three TDs, one on a pass reception and two more on runs as he had two carries for 81 yards.
Coach quote: “We have a lot of young kids and when our leader Michael Herrera went down with an injury, they never gave up,” said Pacelli coach Buster Connally after the game. “Herrera is our leader but our other players stepped up and played hard. We are getting better.”
Friday night at Diemel Field
Tattnall Square
20
7
14
7
48
Pacelli
0
0
7
0
7
First Quarter
TS-Jimmy Marshall 80 yard run (Bryce Pruitt kick)
TS-Ahmad Barron 38 pass from Luke Laskey (kick failed)
TS-Barron 2 run (Pruitt kick)
Second Quarter
TS-Zion Blasingame 70-yard punt return (Pruitt kick)
Third Quarter
TS-Blasingame 99-yard kickoff return (Pruitt kick)
TS-Barron 79 run (Pruitt kick)
P-Matthew Dawahare 7 run (Jake Rehak kick)
Fourth Quarter
TS-Dillon Shaw one run (Pruitt kick)
Records: Tattnall Square 3-0. Pacelli 0-4. Next: Pacelli, home vs. Central-Talbotton, Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m.
