September 17, 2016 12:02 AM

Glenwood continues late-game magic

From staff reports

Brandon Moseley threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Christian Clausell on the last play of the game to give Glenwood another last second win, this one over Tuscaloosa Academy, 33-31, in an AISA Region 1-3A contest.

It was Mosley’s fourth TD pass of the game with two going to Clausell and one each to Cameron O’Neill and Tripp Day. The Gators are 4-0 and 2-0 in region play while the Knights fell to 0-4.

 

Friday night in Tuscaloosa

Glenwood

7

7

7

12

—33

Tuscaloosa

9

3

7

12

—31

First Quarter

G-Tripp Day 18 pass from Moseley (Thomas Camacho kick), 6:37

TA-Cameron Chambers 32 run (Trey Finison kick), 9:36

TA-Safety,-Carson Allison punt blocked in end zone, recovered by Allison, 4:17

Second Quarter

G-Cameron O’Neill 13 pass from Moseley (Camacho kick), 5:57

TA-Finison 44-yard field goal, 0:01

Third Quarter

G-Christian Clausell 12 pass from Moseley (Camacho kick), 9:24

TA-Dello Richardson 79 pass from Alex Johnson (Finison kick), 7:23

Fourth Quarter

G-John Burnett 22 run (run failed), 11:38

TA-Chambers 22 run (pass failed), 6:03

TA-Jaelon Chambers 1 run (run failed) 1:31

G-Clausell 17 pass from Moseley, 0:00

Glenwood 4-0, 2-0 AISA Region 1-3A. Tuscaloosa Academy 0-4, 0-2. Next: Glenwood, home vs. Morgan Academy, Sept. 23, 8 p.m.

