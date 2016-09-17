Glenwood continues late-game magic

Brandon Moseley threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Christian Clausell on the last play of the game to give Glenwood another last second win, this one over Tuscaloosa Academy, 33-31, in an AISA Region 1-3A contest.
It was Mosley’s fourth TD pass of the game with two going to Clausell and one each to Cameron O’Neill and Tripp Day. The Gators are 4-0 and 2-0 in region play while the Knights fell to 0-4.
Friday night in Tuscaloosa
Glenwood
7
7
7
12
—33
Tuscaloosa
9
3
7
12
—31
First Quarter
G-Tripp Day 18 pass from Moseley (Thomas Camacho kick), 6:37
TA-Cameron Chambers 32 run (Trey Finison kick), 9:36
TA-Safety,-Carson Allison punt blocked in end zone, recovered by Allison, 4:17
Second Quarter
G-Cameron O’Neill 13 pass from Moseley (Camacho kick), 5:57
TA-Finison 44-yard field goal, 0:01
Third Quarter
G-Christian Clausell 12 pass from Moseley (Camacho kick), 9:24
TA-Dello Richardson 79 pass from Alex Johnson (Finison kick), 7:23
Fourth Quarter
G-John Burnett 22 run (run failed), 11:38
TA-Chambers 22 run (pass failed), 6:03
TA-Jaelon Chambers 1 run (run failed) 1:31
G-Clausell 17 pass from Moseley, 0:00
Glenwood 4-0, 2-0 AISA Region 1-3A. Tuscaloosa Academy 0-4, 0-2. Next: Glenwood, home vs. Morgan Academy, Sept. 23, 8 p.m.
