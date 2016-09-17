Valley Preps

September 17, 2016

High school football scores

Local coverage of high school sports

Georgia

Adairsville 48, Ringgold 34

Allatoona 52, South Cobb 12

Alpharetta 45, Northview 3

Americus Sumter 21, Westover 6

Apalachee 14, Walnut Grove 13

Appling County 39, Wayne County 38

Aquinas 27, Mount de Sales 14

Augusta Christian 39, Thomas Sumter Academy, S.C. 38

Augusta Prep 39, Thomas Jefferson 7

Bacon County 14, Jeff Davis 7

Bainbridge 50, Early County 7

Banneker 24, Riverwood 17

Benedictine Military 47, Swainsboro 8

Blessed Trinity 43, Hart County 0

Bowdon 37, Trion 18

Bradwell Institute 30, Tattnall County 20

Bremen 42, Murray County 14

Brentwood 12, Edmund Burke 7

Briarwood 24, Trinity Christian-Dublin 12

Brooks County 33, Pierce County 28

Buford 38, Jeff Davis, Ala. 30

Cairo 46, Hardaway 13

Calhoun 57, Coahulla Creek 12

Callaway 34, Upson-Lee 7

Calvary Day 37, Montgomery County 0

Cambridge 35, Pope 21

Camden County 7, Brunswick 6

Carrollton 45, East Paulding 7

Cartersville 38, Hapeville 7

Carver-Columbus 37, Northside-Columbus 17

Cass 14, Hiram 12

Cedar Grove 28, Lovett 21

Central-Macon 20, Northeast-Macon 8

Chamblee 6, Salem 0

Chapel Hill 19, Whitewater 16

Charlton County 30, Atkinson County 14

Chattahoochee 21, North Atlanta 17

Chattooga 48, Coosa 14

Chestatee 38, Lumpkin County 33

Clarke Central 45, North Oconee 21

Clinch County 39, Irwin County 19

Coffee 35, University Christian, Fla. 21

Colquitt County 52, Brookwood 14

Columbus 46, Shaw 26

Community Christian 34, Creekside Christian Academy 12

Cook 48, Berrien 28

Crawford County 45, Central-Talbotton 7

Dalton 45, Sprayberry 16

Darlington 42, Gordon Lee 20

Deerfield-Windsor 28, Pinewood Christian 7

Dooly County 34, Dodge County 25

Douglas County 52, South Paulding 7

Drew 23, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 13

Druid Hills 55, Clarkston 0

Dutchtown 49, Heritage-Conyers 24

Eagle’s Landing 28, Hampton 7

Eagle’s Landing Christian 49, Holy Innocents’ 0

East Hall 38, Jackson County 22

Effingham County 20, Statesboro 16

Elbert County 52, Franklin County 28

Emanuel County Institute 59, Claxton 7

Etowah 28, Milton 10

Fannin County 42, Andrews, N.C. 0

Fellowship Christian School 46, St. Francis 7

First Presbyterian Christian 45, Monsignor Donovan 42

First Presbyterian Day 13, Warren County 6

Fitzgerald 41, Rockdale County 14

Forsyth Central 31, Duluth 20

Frederica 23, Memorial Day 3

Fullington 20, Southwest Georgia Academy 12

Gatewood 59, Piedmont 0

Georgia Military 41, Oglethorpe County 27

Grady 74, Lithia Springs 14

Grayson 39, Deerfield Beach, Fla. 14

Greater Atlanta Christian 37, St. Pius X 7

Greenbrier 13, Richmond Academy 3

Griffin 42, Baldwin 0

Griffin Christian 18, Covenant 14

Hancock Central 30, Wilkinson County 8

Harlem 34, Glenn Hills 21

Harris County 35, Perry 17

Harrison 55, River Ridge 14

Hawkinsville 16, Schley County 8

Heard County 28, Central-Carrollton 7

Heritage School 67, Loganville Christian 9

Hillgrove 53, Campbell 6

Jackson 34, Monticello 0

Jefferson 33, Flowery Branch 0

Jefferson County 24, Laney 8

Jefferson Davis Academy, S.C. 40, Curtis Baptist 0

Jenkins 52, Johnson-Savannah 6

John Milledge 52, Westfield 0

Johns Creek 24, Centennial 21

Kell 35, Paulding County 7

Kennesaw Mountain 41, Osborne 6

King’s Academy 38, Young Americans 0

Lakeside-DeKalb 8, Miller Grove 7

Lamar County 27, Marion County 0

Landmark Christian 34, Strong Rock Christian 12

Lanier 35, Lambert 28

Lanier County 27, Wilcox County 21

Lassiter 21, Marietta 14

Lee County 49, Luella 0

Lithonia 21, Meadowcreek 0

Locust Grove 35, Union Grove 3

Loganville 41, Winder-Barrow 7

Lovejoy 28, Stephenson 27

Lowndes 42, Newton 34

Madison County 41, Monroe Area 7

Manchester 38, Jordan 12

Mays 51, New Manchester 0

McEachern 6, Westlake 2

McIntosh County Academy 38, Jenkins County 0

Miller County 40, Baconton 0

Model 35, Dade County 13

Monroe 42, Albany 0

Morgan County 35, Putnam County 14

Mount Vernon 42, Fulton Leadership 0

Mountain View 40, Shiloh 7

Mt. Paran Christian 42, King’s Ridge 7

Mt. Zion-Carrollton 49, North Cobb Christian 14

Murphy, N.C. 27, Gilmer 6

Nathanael Greene 54, Crisp 44

New Hampstead 20, Long County 20, tie

Newnan 48, Washington 14

Norcross 35, Archer 16

North Cobb 18, East Coweta 12

North Forsyth 35, Pickens 31

North Murray 50, Haralson County 0

North Paulding 49, Woodstock 21

North Springs 28, Decatur 13

Northgate 61, Creekside 48

Northside-Warner Robins 48, Ware County 7

Oconee County 28, Cedar Shoals 10

Pace Academy 44, Stone Mountain 20

Parkview 34, Tift County 15

Peach County 20, Mary Persons 19

Pebblebrook 52, Berkmar 7

Pelham 48, Calhoun County 6

Pepperell 69, Gordon Central 0

Pike County 11, Fayette County 8

Pinecrest 35, Walker 0

Randolph-Clay 57, Stewart County 0

Richmond Hill 14, Grovetown 13

Riverdale 50, Henry County 0

Robbinsville, N.C. 29, Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 3

Rockmart 62, Armuchee 6

Sandy Creek 35, Starr’s Mill 21

Savannah Christian Prep 42, Treutlen 19

Savannah Country Day 9, Johnson County 7

Screven County 35, Butler 0

Sequoyah 29, Creekview 26, 2OT

Sonoraville 46, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 3

South Atlanta 36, Forest Park 0

Southeast Bulloch 42, Islands 8

Southeast Whitfield 31, Christian Heritage 14

Spalding 35, Southwest Macon 0

St. Andrew’s 33, Northwood Academy, S.C. 31

Stephens County 27, Habersham Central 7

Stockbridge 38, Ola 0

T.W. Josey 32, Westside-Augusta 7

Tattnall Square 48, Pacelli Catholic 7

Temple 35, Loachapoka, Ala. 7

Terrell County 20, Seminole County 14

Thomasville 25, Worth County 21

Toombs County 41, Bryan County 7

Towns County 13, Riverside Military Academy 6

Tucker 58, Jonesboro 0

Turner County 28, Telfair County 19

Twiggs County 35, Greene County 18

Union County 42, Banks County 28

Valdosta 49, Thomas County Central 39

Veterans 26, Howard 7

Vidalia 28, Metter 6

Villa Rica 41, Woodland Cartersville 0

Walton 35, Wheeler 14

Washington County 20, Evans 19

Wesleyan 59, Our Lady of Mercy 14

West Forsyth 31, Dacula 14

West Hall 30, Dawson County 23

West Laurens 41, South Effingham 0

Westminster 45, Redan 13

Wheeler County 47, Glascock County 20

White County 24, North Hall 23

Whitefield Academy 24, Calvary Christian 7

Windsor Forest 36, Beach 25

Woodland Stockbridge 38, Jones County 9

Woodward Academy 32, Marist 0

Alabama

Class 7A

Baker 32, Murphy 29

Bob Jones 34, Huntsville 6

Buford (GA) 38, Jeff Davis 30

Central-Phenix City 51, Smiths Station 14

Davidson 39, Theodore 0

Enterprise 28, Auburn 14

Gadsden City 60, Grissom 19

Hewitt-Trussville 34, Buckhorn 23

Hoover 62, Tuscaloosa County 7

Mary Montgomery 43, Alma Bryant 10

McGill-Toolen Catholic 38, foley 10

Mountain Brook 23, Spain Park 21

Oak Mountain 30, Thompson 28

Vestavia Hills 35, Huffman 21

Class 6A

Austin 43, Columbia 6

Bessemer City 34, Northridge 19

Blount 38, B.C. Rain 0

Chelsea 55, Pelham 35

Clay-Chalkville 40, Center Point 20

Cullman 34, Fort Payne 10

Daphne 28, Fairhope 0

Decatur 27, Hazel Green 12

Florence 31, Athens 28

Hartselle 36, Muscle Shoals 33 (2 OT)

Helena 25, Homewood 7

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 23, McAdory 13

Hueytown 22, Shades Valley 20

Jackson-Olin 43, John Carroll Catholic 0

LeFlore 22, Gulf Shores 21

Minor 52, Gardendale 28

Opelika 34, Benjamin Russell 0

Oxford 44, Albertville 0

Park Crossing 65, Russell County 6

Paul Bryant 45, Selma 7

Pell City 44, Brewer 0

Pinson Valley 25, Walker 14

Ramsay 41, Parker 7

Saraland 55, Robertsdale 12

Sidney Lanier 27, Carver-Montgomery 21 (OT)

Spanish Fort 20, Baldwin County 0

Stanhope Elmore 44, Northview 42

Wetumpka 40, Chilton County 32

Class 5A

Arab 42, Boaz 7

Ardmore 47, St. John Paul II 20

Beauregard 55, Talladega 6

Briarwood Christian 27, Fairfield 0

Brooks 59, Lawrence County 21

Carroll 41, Eufaula 30

Central-Clay County 36, Cleburne County 14

Charles Henderson 21, B.T. Washington 12

Citronelle 41, Faith Academy 7

Crossville 63, Douglas 6

Dallas County 21, Sumter Central 12

Demopolis 38, Calera 13

East Limestone 22, Lee-Huntsville 20

Etowah 24, Aleandria 16

Greenville 41, Rehobeth 7

Jackson 21, Williamson 6

Jemison 41, Central-Tuscaloosa 27

Lincoln 19, Valley 14

Mortimer Jordan 45, Fairview 21

Pleasant Grove 33, Moody 0

Russellville 21, Mae Jemison 20

Scottsboro 23, Guntersville 7

Springville 21, Curry 6

St. Paul’s Episcopal Wenonah 46, Shelby County 14

Vigor 45, Wilcox Central 0

West Point 23, Corner 20

Woodlawn 28, St. Clair County 10

Class 4A

Alabama Christian 29, Trinity Presbyterian 20

Andalusia 54, Escambia County 0

Bibb County 55, Oak Grove 21

Cherokee County 33, Oneonta 7

Cordova 41, Good Hope 0

Dale County 28, Bullock County 12

Dadeville 51, Holtville 14

Deshler 56, Priceville 0

Elmore County 35, Childersburg 16

Greensboro 36, Sipsey Valley 6

Hale County 56, Holt 6

Haleyville 28, Winfield 12

Hamilton 29, Dora 21

Handley 14, Leeds 7

Hokes Bluf 41, White Plains 0

Jacksonville 37, Anniston 14

Madison Academy 47, Westminster Christian 7

Madison County 28, Randolph 6

Munford 36, Tallassee 22

North Jackson 48, Sardis 28

Rogers 36, Central-Florence 0

Saint James 43, Ashford 21

Saks 39, Ashville 6

Thomasville 41, Monroe County 14

UMS-Wright 21, Satsuma 7

West Blocton 8, Northside 0

West Limestone 21, Wilson 14

W.S. Neal 54, Calhoun 0

Class 3A

American Christian 48, Greene County 14

Bayside Academy 36, Excel 20

Central Coosa 42, Beulah 32

Colbert County 56, West Morgan 0

Cottage Hill Christian 27, Flomaton 21

Daleville 35, Slocomb 6

East Lawrence 53, Elkmont 17

Fultondale 55, Vinemont 14

Gordo 54, Carbon Hill 8

Hillcrest-Evergreen 41, Clarke County 28

J.B. Pennington 44, Hanceville 30

Lauderdale County 48, Clements 0

Lexington 35, Colbert Heights 14

Locust Fork 22, Susan Moore 7

Mobile Christian 27, TR Miller 19

Montevallo 35, Midfield 20

Montgomery Academy 68, B.B. Comer 14

New Hope 63, DAR 33

North Sand Mountain 14, Sylvania 10

Oakman 63, Pickens County 18

Ohatchee 41, Weaver 21

Opp 55, Houston Academy 0

Piedmont 48, Pleasant Valley 18

Pike County 49, Southside-Selma 6

Pisgah 38, Brindlee Mountain 6

Plainview 24, Geraldine 7

Providence Christian 15, Geneva 12

Randolph County 20, Glencoe 7

Straughn 35, Wicksburg 34

Class 2A

Abbeville 36, Geneva County 32

Aliceville 60, Verbena 21

Ariton 34, Barbour County 12

Billingsley 40, Francis Marion 16

Cleveland 33, Winston County 6

Cold Springs 48, Falkville 22

Collinsville 35, Asbury 0

Elba 30, Goshen 9

Fayetteville 40, Vincent 20

Fyffe 53, Ider 0

Horseshoe Bend 45, Ranburne 28

LaFayette 64, Woodland 0

Lamar County 44, Hatton 7

Lanett 41, Reeltown 0

Leroy 40, Choctaw County 12

Luverne 54, Zion Chapel 12

New Brockton 71, Central-Hayneville 0

R.C. Hatch 34, Thorsby 14

Samson 28, Cottonwood 6

Sand Rock 23, Gaston 7

Sheffield 44, Mars Hill Bible 8

Southern Choctaw 35, St. Luke’s Episcopal 7

Sulligent 42, Phil Campbell 7

Washington County 52, J.U. Blacksher 26

Westbrook Christian 42, Section 0

West End 29, Tarrant 27

Class 1A

Addison 48, Lynn 14

Cedar Bluff 60, Woodville 0

Cherokee 27, Vina 20

Coosa Christian 21, Jacksonville Christian 7

Decatur Heritage 42, R.A. Hubbard 6

Fruitdale 31, McIntosh 6

Georgiana 44, Brantley 20

Hackleburg 56, Waterloo 21

Houston County 34, Pleasant Home 14

Hubbertville 20, Berry 6

Isabella 48, Highland Home 20

Linden 54, Millry 0

Maplesville 63, Ellwood Christian 0

Marengo 34, A.L. Johnson 0

Marion County 54, Brilliant 12

McKenzie 53, Florala 0

Meek 40, Gaylesville 7

Notasulga 57, Autaugaville 6

Phillips 40, Shoals Christian 20

Red Level 61, Kinston 14

South Lamar 39, Holy Spirit Catholic 0

Spring Garden 52, Valley Head 6

Sumiton Christian 48, Southeastern 19

Sweet Water 69, J.F. Shields 34

Talladega County Central 48, Victory Christian 19

Temple (GA) 35, Loachapoka 7

Winterboro 21, Appalachian 7

Valley Preps

