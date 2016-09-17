High school football scores

Georgia
Adairsville 48, Ringgold 34
Allatoona 52, South Cobb 12
Alpharetta 45, Northview 3
Americus Sumter 21, Westover 6
Apalachee 14, Walnut Grove 13
Appling County 39, Wayne County 38
Aquinas 27, Mount de Sales 14
Augusta Christian 39, Thomas Sumter Academy, S.C. 38
Augusta Prep 39, Thomas Jefferson 7
Bacon County 14, Jeff Davis 7
Bainbridge 50, Early County 7
Banneker 24, Riverwood 17
Benedictine Military 47, Swainsboro 8
Blessed Trinity 43, Hart County 0
Bowdon 37, Trion 18
Bradwell Institute 30, Tattnall County 20
Bremen 42, Murray County 14
Brentwood 12, Edmund Burke 7
Briarwood 24, Trinity Christian-Dublin 12
Brooks County 33, Pierce County 28
Buford 38, Jeff Davis, Ala. 30
Cairo 46, Hardaway 13
Calhoun 57, Coahulla Creek 12
Callaway 34, Upson-Lee 7
Calvary Day 37, Montgomery County 0
Cambridge 35, Pope 21
Camden County 7, Brunswick 6
Carrollton 45, East Paulding 7
Cartersville 38, Hapeville 7
Carver-Columbus 37, Northside-Columbus 17
Cass 14, Hiram 12
Cedar Grove 28, Lovett 21
Central-Macon 20, Northeast-Macon 8
Chamblee 6, Salem 0
Chapel Hill 19, Whitewater 16
Charlton County 30, Atkinson County 14
Chattahoochee 21, North Atlanta 17
Chattooga 48, Coosa 14
Chestatee 38, Lumpkin County 33
Clarke Central 45, North Oconee 21
Clinch County 39, Irwin County 19
Coffee 35, University Christian, Fla. 21
Colquitt County 52, Brookwood 14
Columbus 46, Shaw 26
Community Christian 34, Creekside Christian Academy 12
Cook 48, Berrien 28
Crawford County 45, Central-Talbotton 7
Dalton 45, Sprayberry 16
Darlington 42, Gordon Lee 20
Deerfield-Windsor 28, Pinewood Christian 7
Dooly County 34, Dodge County 25
Douglas County 52, South Paulding 7
Drew 23, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 13
Druid Hills 55, Clarkston 0
Dutchtown 49, Heritage-Conyers 24
Eagle’s Landing 28, Hampton 7
Eagle’s Landing Christian 49, Holy Innocents’ 0
East Hall 38, Jackson County 22
Effingham County 20, Statesboro 16
Elbert County 52, Franklin County 28
Emanuel County Institute 59, Claxton 7
Etowah 28, Milton 10
Fannin County 42, Andrews, N.C. 0
Fellowship Christian School 46, St. Francis 7
First Presbyterian Christian 45, Monsignor Donovan 42
First Presbyterian Day 13, Warren County 6
Fitzgerald 41, Rockdale County 14
Forsyth Central 31, Duluth 20
Frederica 23, Memorial Day 3
Fullington 20, Southwest Georgia Academy 12
Gatewood 59, Piedmont 0
Georgia Military 41, Oglethorpe County 27
Grady 74, Lithia Springs 14
Grayson 39, Deerfield Beach, Fla. 14
Greater Atlanta Christian 37, St. Pius X 7
Greenbrier 13, Richmond Academy 3
Griffin 42, Baldwin 0
Griffin Christian 18, Covenant 14
Hancock Central 30, Wilkinson County 8
Harlem 34, Glenn Hills 21
Harris County 35, Perry 17
Harrison 55, River Ridge 14
Hawkinsville 16, Schley County 8
Heard County 28, Central-Carrollton 7
Heritage School 67, Loganville Christian 9
Hillgrove 53, Campbell 6
Jackson 34, Monticello 0
Jefferson 33, Flowery Branch 0
Jefferson County 24, Laney 8
Jefferson Davis Academy, S.C. 40, Curtis Baptist 0
Jenkins 52, Johnson-Savannah 6
John Milledge 52, Westfield 0
Johns Creek 24, Centennial 21
Kell 35, Paulding County 7
Kennesaw Mountain 41, Osborne 6
King’s Academy 38, Young Americans 0
Lakeside-DeKalb 8, Miller Grove 7
Lamar County 27, Marion County 0
Landmark Christian 34, Strong Rock Christian 12
Lanier 35, Lambert 28
Lanier County 27, Wilcox County 21
Lassiter 21, Marietta 14
Lee County 49, Luella 0
Lithonia 21, Meadowcreek 0
Locust Grove 35, Union Grove 3
Loganville 41, Winder-Barrow 7
Lovejoy 28, Stephenson 27
Lowndes 42, Newton 34
Madison County 41, Monroe Area 7
Manchester 38, Jordan 12
Mays 51, New Manchester 0
McEachern 6, Westlake 2
McIntosh County Academy 38, Jenkins County 0
Miller County 40, Baconton 0
Model 35, Dade County 13
Monroe 42, Albany 0
Morgan County 35, Putnam County 14
Mount Vernon 42, Fulton Leadership 0
Mountain View 40, Shiloh 7
Mt. Paran Christian 42, King’s Ridge 7
Mt. Zion-Carrollton 49, North Cobb Christian 14
Murphy, N.C. 27, Gilmer 6
Nathanael Greene 54, Crisp 44
New Hampstead 20, Long County 20, tie
Newnan 48, Washington 14
Norcross 35, Archer 16
North Cobb 18, East Coweta 12
North Forsyth 35, Pickens 31
North Murray 50, Haralson County 0
North Paulding 49, Woodstock 21
North Springs 28, Decatur 13
Northgate 61, Creekside 48
Northside-Warner Robins 48, Ware County 7
Oconee County 28, Cedar Shoals 10
Pace Academy 44, Stone Mountain 20
Parkview 34, Tift County 15
Peach County 20, Mary Persons 19
Pebblebrook 52, Berkmar 7
Pelham 48, Calhoun County 6
Pepperell 69, Gordon Central 0
Pike County 11, Fayette County 8
Pinecrest 35, Walker 0
Randolph-Clay 57, Stewart County 0
Richmond Hill 14, Grovetown 13
Riverdale 50, Henry County 0
Robbinsville, N.C. 29, Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 3
Rockmart 62, Armuchee 6
Sandy Creek 35, Starr’s Mill 21
Savannah Christian Prep 42, Treutlen 19
Savannah Country Day 9, Johnson County 7
Screven County 35, Butler 0
Sequoyah 29, Creekview 26, 2OT
Sonoraville 46, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 3
South Atlanta 36, Forest Park 0
Southeast Bulloch 42, Islands 8
Southeast Whitfield 31, Christian Heritage 14
Spalding 35, Southwest Macon 0
St. Andrew’s 33, Northwood Academy, S.C. 31
Stephens County 27, Habersham Central 7
Stockbridge 38, Ola 0
T.W. Josey 32, Westside-Augusta 7
Tattnall Square 48, Pacelli Catholic 7
Temple 35, Loachapoka, Ala. 7
Terrell County 20, Seminole County 14
Thomasville 25, Worth County 21
Toombs County 41, Bryan County 7
Towns County 13, Riverside Military Academy 6
Tucker 58, Jonesboro 0
Turner County 28, Telfair County 19
Twiggs County 35, Greene County 18
Union County 42, Banks County 28
Valdosta 49, Thomas County Central 39
Veterans 26, Howard 7
Vidalia 28, Metter 6
Villa Rica 41, Woodland Cartersville 0
Walton 35, Wheeler 14
Washington County 20, Evans 19
Wesleyan 59, Our Lady of Mercy 14
West Forsyth 31, Dacula 14
West Hall 30, Dawson County 23
West Laurens 41, South Effingham 0
Westminster 45, Redan 13
Wheeler County 47, Glascock County 20
White County 24, North Hall 23
Whitefield Academy 24, Calvary Christian 7
Windsor Forest 36, Beach 25
Woodland Stockbridge 38, Jones County 9
Woodward Academy 32, Marist 0
Alabama
Class 7A
Baker 32, Murphy 29
Bob Jones 34, Huntsville 6
Buford (GA) 38, Jeff Davis 30
Central-Phenix City 51, Smiths Station 14
Davidson 39, Theodore 0
Enterprise 28, Auburn 14
Gadsden City 60, Grissom 19
Hewitt-Trussville 34, Buckhorn 23
Hoover 62, Tuscaloosa County 7
Mary Montgomery 43, Alma Bryant 10
McGill-Toolen Catholic 38, foley 10
Mountain Brook 23, Spain Park 21
Oak Mountain 30, Thompson 28
Vestavia Hills 35, Huffman 21
Class 6A
Austin 43, Columbia 6
Bessemer City 34, Northridge 19
Blount 38, B.C. Rain 0
Chelsea 55, Pelham 35
Clay-Chalkville 40, Center Point 20
Cullman 34, Fort Payne 10
Daphne 28, Fairhope 0
Decatur 27, Hazel Green 12
Florence 31, Athens 28
Hartselle 36, Muscle Shoals 33 (2 OT)
Helena 25, Homewood 7
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 23, McAdory 13
Hueytown 22, Shades Valley 20
Jackson-Olin 43, John Carroll Catholic 0
LeFlore 22, Gulf Shores 21
Minor 52, Gardendale 28
Opelika 34, Benjamin Russell 0
Oxford 44, Albertville 0
Park Crossing 65, Russell County 6
Paul Bryant 45, Selma 7
Pell City 44, Brewer 0
Pinson Valley 25, Walker 14
Ramsay 41, Parker 7
Saraland 55, Robertsdale 12
Sidney Lanier 27, Carver-Montgomery 21 (OT)
Spanish Fort 20, Baldwin County 0
Stanhope Elmore 44, Northview 42
Wetumpka 40, Chilton County 32
Class 5A
Arab 42, Boaz 7
Ardmore 47, St. John Paul II 20
Beauregard 55, Talladega 6
Briarwood Christian 27, Fairfield 0
Brooks 59, Lawrence County 21
Carroll 41, Eufaula 30
Central-Clay County 36, Cleburne County 14
Charles Henderson 21, B.T. Washington 12
Citronelle 41, Faith Academy 7
Crossville 63, Douglas 6
Dallas County 21, Sumter Central 12
Demopolis 38, Calera 13
East Limestone 22, Lee-Huntsville 20
Etowah 24, Aleandria 16
Greenville 41, Rehobeth 7
Jackson 21, Williamson 6
Jemison 41, Central-Tuscaloosa 27
Lincoln 19, Valley 14
Mortimer Jordan 45, Fairview 21
Pleasant Grove 33, Moody 0
Russellville 21, Mae Jemison 20
Scottsboro 23, Guntersville 7
Springville 21, Curry 6
St. Paul’s Episcopal Wenonah 46, Shelby County 14
Vigor 45, Wilcox Central 0
West Point 23, Corner 20
Woodlawn 28, St. Clair County 10
Class 4A
Alabama Christian 29, Trinity Presbyterian 20
Andalusia 54, Escambia County 0
Bibb County 55, Oak Grove 21
Cherokee County 33, Oneonta 7
Cordova 41, Good Hope 0
Dale County 28, Bullock County 12
Dadeville 51, Holtville 14
Deshler 56, Priceville 0
Elmore County 35, Childersburg 16
Greensboro 36, Sipsey Valley 6
Hale County 56, Holt 6
Haleyville 28, Winfield 12
Hamilton 29, Dora 21
Handley 14, Leeds 7
Hokes Bluf 41, White Plains 0
Jacksonville 37, Anniston 14
Madison Academy 47, Westminster Christian 7
Madison County 28, Randolph 6
Munford 36, Tallassee 22
North Jackson 48, Sardis 28
Rogers 36, Central-Florence 0
Saint James 43, Ashford 21
Saks 39, Ashville 6
Thomasville 41, Monroe County 14
UMS-Wright 21, Satsuma 7
West Blocton 8, Northside 0
West Limestone 21, Wilson 14
W.S. Neal 54, Calhoun 0
Class 3A
American Christian 48, Greene County 14
Bayside Academy 36, Excel 20
Central Coosa 42, Beulah 32
Colbert County 56, West Morgan 0
Cottage Hill Christian 27, Flomaton 21
Daleville 35, Slocomb 6
East Lawrence 53, Elkmont 17
Fultondale 55, Vinemont 14
Gordo 54, Carbon Hill 8
Hillcrest-Evergreen 41, Clarke County 28
J.B. Pennington 44, Hanceville 30
Lauderdale County 48, Clements 0
Lexington 35, Colbert Heights 14
Locust Fork 22, Susan Moore 7
Mobile Christian 27, TR Miller 19
Montevallo 35, Midfield 20
Montgomery Academy 68, B.B. Comer 14
New Hope 63, DAR 33
North Sand Mountain 14, Sylvania 10
Oakman 63, Pickens County 18
Ohatchee 41, Weaver 21
Opp 55, Houston Academy 0
Piedmont 48, Pleasant Valley 18
Pike County 49, Southside-Selma 6
Pisgah 38, Brindlee Mountain 6
Plainview 24, Geraldine 7
Providence Christian 15, Geneva 12
Randolph County 20, Glencoe 7
Straughn 35, Wicksburg 34
Class 2A
Abbeville 36, Geneva County 32
Aliceville 60, Verbena 21
Ariton 34, Barbour County 12
Billingsley 40, Francis Marion 16
Cleveland 33, Winston County 6
Cold Springs 48, Falkville 22
Collinsville 35, Asbury 0
Elba 30, Goshen 9
Fayetteville 40, Vincent 20
Fyffe 53, Ider 0
Horseshoe Bend 45, Ranburne 28
LaFayette 64, Woodland 0
Lamar County 44, Hatton 7
Lanett 41, Reeltown 0
Leroy 40, Choctaw County 12
Luverne 54, Zion Chapel 12
New Brockton 71, Central-Hayneville 0
R.C. Hatch 34, Thorsby 14
Samson 28, Cottonwood 6
Sand Rock 23, Gaston 7
Sheffield 44, Mars Hill Bible 8
Southern Choctaw 35, St. Luke’s Episcopal 7
Sulligent 42, Phil Campbell 7
Washington County 52, J.U. Blacksher 26
Westbrook Christian 42, Section 0
West End 29, Tarrant 27
Class 1A
Addison 48, Lynn 14
Cedar Bluff 60, Woodville 0
Cherokee 27, Vina 20
Coosa Christian 21, Jacksonville Christian 7
Decatur Heritage 42, R.A. Hubbard 6
Fruitdale 31, McIntosh 6
Georgiana 44, Brantley 20
Hackleburg 56, Waterloo 21
Houston County 34, Pleasant Home 14
Hubbertville 20, Berry 6
Isabella 48, Highland Home 20
Linden 54, Millry 0
Maplesville 63, Ellwood Christian 0
Marengo 34, A.L. Johnson 0
Marion County 54, Brilliant 12
McKenzie 53, Florala 0
Meek 40, Gaylesville 7
Notasulga 57, Autaugaville 6
Phillips 40, Shoals Christian 20
Red Level 61, Kinston 14
South Lamar 39, Holy Spirit Catholic 0
Spring Garden 52, Valley Head 6
Sumiton Christian 48, Southeastern 19
Sweet Water 69, J.F. Shields 34
Talladega County Central 48, Victory Christian 19
Temple (GA) 35, Loachapoka 7
Winterboro 21, Appalachian 7
