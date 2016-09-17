Chiefs waive former Central High standout Rakeem Nunez-Roches

The Chiefs have waived defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches (Central High) and elevated offensive lineman Jordan Devey from the practice squad for Sunday’s game in Houston.
Kansas City needed depth along the offensive line after declaring their starting guards, Laurent Duvernay-Tardiff and Parker Ehinger, out for the Texans. Duvernay-Tardif is dealing with an ankle sprain and Ehinger is out with a concussion.
Devey gives the Chiefs seven healthy offensive linemen, which is coach Andy Reid’s preference.
The Chiefs are also expected to be without running back Jamaal Charles, who is doubtful as he tries to work his way back from surgery last season to repair the torn ACL in his right knee.
Charles has not played in a game since Week 5 last season.
Comments