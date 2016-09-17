Valley Preps

September 17, 2016 9:15 PM

High school roundup: Columbus volleyball goes 4-1

From staff reports

The Columbus volleyball team went 4-1 in the Rally High Volleyball Tournament at Emerson, Ga., on Saturday.

Columbus beat Forsyth Central 2-0 (25-10, 25-9), West Hall 2-0 (25-12, 25-7), Hillgrove 2-0 (25-14, 25-18) and lee County 2-0 (25-5, 25-8) before losing to Harrison 2-1 (22-25, 25-20, 15-10) in the gold bracket.

Tatyana Wyatt had 25 kills, six digs and a block for the Lady Blue Devils.

Saturday at Emerson, Ga.

Leaders: Columbus Madison Zeller 27 kills; 1 block; 9 digs; Tatyana Wyatt 25 kills; 1 block; 6 digs; Tierra White 17 kills; 12 blocks; 5 digs; Skylar Blackmon 63 digs; 5 aces; 6 assists; Alisi Motu'apuaka

91 assists;10 kills; 4 blocks; 8 aces; 30 digs. Records: Columbus 29-9. Next: Columbus, at Shaw/Northside, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Middle schools play semifinals

In the middle school soccer semifinals Saturday, Aaron Cohen beat Richards 4-0, Midland beat Richards 2-0, Blackmon Road beat Veterans 4-1.

HCCMS will play Veterans on Monday.

The girls championship, Aaron Cohn vs. Blackmon Road, will be played at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The boys championship, Midland vs. the HCCMS-Veterans winner, will be played at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Late Friday Softball

Harris loses twice

Harris County lost twice in the Brookwood tournament on Friday, 2-0 to North Gwinnett and 4-2 to Mountain View.

Friday at Brookwood

Game 1

Harris

000

000

0

0

3

3

N. Gwinnett

002

000

x

2

3

0

WP: Gallagher. LP: Sydney Shackelford.

Game 2

Mountain View

200

002

4

8

2

Harris

000

002

2

6

2

WP: Taylor. LP: Brooke Wakenigg. Top hitters: Harris County Ashliegh Duty 2-3, R; Lilly Hooper 1-3, R; Brooke Wakenigg 1-3, RBI; Emily Dansby 2-3, RBI. Records: Harris County 12-5. Next: Harris County, Saturday in Brookwood Tournament.

