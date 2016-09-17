High school roundup: Columbus volleyball goes 4-1

The Columbus volleyball team went 4-1 in the Rally High Volleyball Tournament at Emerson, Ga., on Saturday.
Columbus beat Forsyth Central 2-0 (25-10, 25-9), West Hall 2-0 (25-12, 25-7), Hillgrove 2-0 (25-14, 25-18) and lee County 2-0 (25-5, 25-8) before losing to Harrison 2-1 (22-25, 25-20, 15-10) in the gold bracket.
Tatyana Wyatt had 25 kills, six digs and a block for the Lady Blue Devils.
Saturday at Emerson, Ga.
Leaders: Columbus Madison Zeller 27 kills; 1 block; 9 digs; Tatyana Wyatt 25 kills; 1 block; 6 digs; Tierra White 17 kills; 12 blocks; 5 digs; Skylar Blackmon 63 digs; 5 aces; 6 assists; Alisi Motu'apuaka
91 assists;10 kills; 4 blocks; 8 aces; 30 digs. Records: Columbus 29-9. Next: Columbus, at Shaw/Northside, Tuesday, 6 p.m.
Soccer
Middle schools play semifinals
In the middle school soccer semifinals Saturday, Aaron Cohen beat Richards 4-0, Midland beat Richards 2-0, Blackmon Road beat Veterans 4-1.
HCCMS will play Veterans on Monday.
The girls championship, Aaron Cohn vs. Blackmon Road, will be played at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The boys championship, Midland vs. the HCCMS-Veterans winner, will be played at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Late Friday Softball
Harris loses twice
Harris County lost twice in the Brookwood tournament on Friday, 2-0 to North Gwinnett and 4-2 to Mountain View.
Friday at Brookwood
Game 1
Harris
000
000
0
—
0
3
3
N. Gwinnett
002
000
x
—
2
3
0
WP: Gallagher. LP: Sydney Shackelford.
Game 2
Mountain View
200
002
—
4
8
2
Harris
000
002
—
2
6
2
WP: Taylor. LP: Brooke Wakenigg. Top hitters: Harris County Ashliegh Duty 2-3, R; Lilly Hooper 1-3, R; Brooke Wakenigg 1-3, RBI; Emily Dansby 2-3, RBI. Records: Harris County 12-5. Next: Harris County, Saturday in Brookwood Tournament.
