High school softball roundup: Northside goes extra innings to win regular-season region title

The Northside softball team won the Region 1-4A regular-season championship with a 2-1 victory over Columbus on Tuesday.
Raelee Weaver was placed on second base to start the top of the eighth inning. After an out, Gabi Apiag bunted back to Columbus pitcher Kaleigh Sullivan, whose throw to first got way, allowing Weaver to score the go-ahead run.
“I am very proud of them,” Northside coach Brandon Jenkins said. “Columbus High is a very good team and has the best pitcher we faced all season.
“Every time we play them, it is a knock-down, drag-out, close game. I told my players they had to battle and compete.”
The win gave the Lady Patriots a season sweep of Columbus. They also won 4-2 on Aug. 23.
Northside is 9-0 in the region with a home game against Hardaway on Thursday. Columbus is 8-2 with a game at Carver on Thursday.
The region tournament is set to be hosted by Northside beginning on Oct. 4. The Lady Patriots will be the top seed.
Hannah George pitched a complete game for Northside. She struck out 12 and allowed three hits and four walks. Sullivan also pitched a complete game. She struck out six and gave up four hits.
Columbus took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third when Erin Smith homered to left field.
Northside tied the game at 1-1 on Jordan Wells’ home run to lead off the sixth inning.
Tuesday at Northside
Northside
000
001
01
—
2
4
1
Columbus
001
000
00
—
1
3
3
WP: Hannah George. LP: Kaleigh Sullivan. Top hitters: Northside Jordan Wells 1-4, HR; Ciara Jesus 1-2, 2B. Columbus Erin Smith 2-4, HR, 2B. Records: Northside 16-3, 9-0 Region 1-4A. Columbus 15-8, 8-2. Next: Northside, home vs. Hardaway, Thursday, 5 p.m.. Columbus, at Carver, Thursday, 4:30 p.m.
Hardaway 14, Shaw 5
Aiyannah Taylor had a double, a triple and four RBIs to lead Hardaway to a 14-5 win over Shaw on Tuesday.
Tuesday at Hardaway
Shaw
320
00
—
5
5
2
Hardaway
800
15
—
14
7
4
WP: Marchel Johnson (4-6). LP: Kennard. Top hitters: Shaw McKay 3-3, 2B, 2RBI; Boeding 1-3, RBI. Hardaway Marchel Johnson 2-3, 2B, RBI; Aiyannah Taylor 2-3, 2B, 3B, 4RBI; Seanise Mahone 1-4, 3B, 4RBI; Lilly Mitchell 1-2, RBI; Berkley Hall 1-3, 2RBI. Records: NA. Next: NA.
Brookstone 3,
Hawkinsville 1
Zoe Paul pitched a complete-game five-hitter to lead Brookstone to a 3-1 win over Hawkinsville on Tuesday.
Leslie Harris and Paul both drove in runs.
Tuesday at Brookstone
Hawkinsville
100
000
0
—
1
5
0
Brookstone
210
000
x
—
3
8
4
WP: Zoe Paul. LP: Powers. Top hitters: Brookstone Haley Johnson 1-4, R; Leslie Harris 2-3, 2B, R, RBI; Katherine Snavely 2-3, 2B, R; Zoe Paul 1-3, RBI. Records: Brookstone 11-6. Next: Brookstone, at Marion County, Thursday, 4:30 p.m.
