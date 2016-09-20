High school roundup: Columbus volleyball sweeps past Northside, Shaw

Valley Preps

Columbus continued its dominance in Area 1-4A volleyball with a pair of 2-0 wins on Tuesday over Northside and host Shaw.

Northside also swept past Shaw 2-0.

Skylar Blackmon had 28 digs, two aces, four assists and a kill to lead Columbus.

Nevaeh Edwards had 10 digs, nine kills, two blocks and an ace for Northside.

Tuesday at Shaw

Match 1

Northside

25

25

Shaw

21

15

Match 2

Columbus

25

25

Northside

14

12

Match 3

Columbus

25

25

Shaw

16

14

Leaders: Columbus Jha’Meisheia Griffin 14 kills, 1 block, 1 dig; Tatyana Wyatt 11 kills, 1 dig; Nyah Whittlesey 9 kills, 1 ace, 1 block, 6 digs; Tierra White 8 kills, 2 blocks; Skylar Blackmon 28 digs, 2 aces, 1 kill, 4 assists. Northside: Nevaeh Edwards: 9 kills, 1 ace, 10 digs 2 blocks; Katie Jordan: 10 kills, 8 digs; Caroline Irving: 31 assist, 2 aces, 5 digs; JJ Woods: 8 kills, 1 ace, 1 block 5 digs. Records: Columbus 31-9, 3-0. Northside 4-1 area. Next: Columbus, home Tuesday, 5 p.m., vs. Hardaway, Carver, Americus-Sumter. Northside, home Thursday vs. Houston County and Troup, TBA.

 

Jordan wins twice

Jordan improved to 6-1 in the area after a pair of 2-0 wins over Callaway and Early County on Tuesday.

Kwandajah Gonzalez had eight aces and seven kills.

Tuesday

Match 1

Jordan

25

25

Callaway

13

5

Match 2

Jordan

25

25

Early County

17

11

Leaders: Jordan Kwandajah Gonzalez 8 Aces and 7 Kills. Records: Jordan 10-4, 6-1. Next: Jordan, vs. Carver, Thursday.

 

Cross Country

Brookstone, Northside win cross country meets

The Brookstone cross country teams swept one race at Kinnett Stadium on Tuesday, while the Northside teams swept the other one.

The Brookstone girls had five of the top six finishers and won the five-team event with 17 points. Marion County was second with 60.

Heard County’s Holly Moreland, running as an individual, won with a time of 23 minutes, 39.90 seconds. Brookstone’s Abbie Dillon finished second with a time of 23:50.89.

The Brookstone boys won a seven-team meet with 39 points with Marion County second with 57.

Marion County’s Nathan Moon won in 19:28.18 with Jordan’s Quan Perryman finishing second in 19:33.89.

The Northside girls also had four of the top five finishers and won a three-team event with 25 points. Harris County was second with 40.

Shaw’s Semia Houston won in 23:05.09 with Harris County’s Devin Helms coming in second in 23:22.04.

The Northside boys won a seven-team meet with 30 points with Central second with 53.

Northside’s Jonathan Myrthil won in 18:58.65 with Hardaway’s Russ Korreye finishing second in 19:24.48.

Late Monday Volleyball

Hardaway 2, Central 1

Hardaway dropped the first set, but then rallied to win the next two sets by identical 25-23 scores.

Monday

Central

25

23

23

Hardaway

22

25

25

Leaders: Central: Destin Smith: 1 Ace- 11 Assists; A’tavia Lambert: 1 Ace- 8 Attacks- 3 Kills- 7 Blocks- 4 Digs; Alayshea Thompson: 2 Aces- 7 Attacks- 6 Kills; Kennedy Stewart: 1 Ace- 8 Attacks- 5 Blocks; Savannah Alexander: 9 digs. Records: Central 9-12. Next: Central, home vs. Opelika.

 

Jordan 3, Early County 0

Alisia Moore had six kills and five aces to lead Jordan to a 3-0 win over Early County.

Monday

Early

12

16

17

Jordan

25

25

25

Leaders: Jordan Alisia Moore 6 Kills, 5 Aces. Records: Jordan 8-4, 4-1. Next: NA.

