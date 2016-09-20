High school roundup: Columbus volleyball sweeps past Northside, Shaw

Columbus continued its dominance in Area 1-4A volleyball with a pair of 2-0 wins on Tuesday over Northside and host Shaw.
Northside also swept past Shaw 2-0.
Skylar Blackmon had 28 digs, two aces, four assists and a kill to lead Columbus.
Nevaeh Edwards had 10 digs, nine kills, two blocks and an ace for Northside.
Tuesday at Shaw
Match 1
Northside
25
25
Shaw
21
15
Match 2
Columbus
25
25
Northside
14
12
Match 3
Columbus
25
25
Shaw
16
14
Leaders: Columbus Jha’Meisheia Griffin 14 kills, 1 block, 1 dig; Tatyana Wyatt 11 kills, 1 dig; Nyah Whittlesey 9 kills, 1 ace, 1 block, 6 digs; Tierra White 8 kills, 2 blocks; Skylar Blackmon 28 digs, 2 aces, 1 kill, 4 assists. Northside: Nevaeh Edwards: 9 kills, 1 ace, 10 digs 2 blocks; Katie Jordan: 10 kills, 8 digs; Caroline Irving: 31 assist, 2 aces, 5 digs; JJ Woods: 8 kills, 1 ace, 1 block 5 digs. Records: Columbus 31-9, 3-0. Northside 4-1 area. Next: Columbus, home Tuesday, 5 p.m., vs. Hardaway, Carver, Americus-Sumter. Northside, home Thursday vs. Houston County and Troup, TBA.
Jordan wins twice
Jordan improved to 6-1 in the area after a pair of 2-0 wins over Callaway and Early County on Tuesday.
Kwandajah Gonzalez had eight aces and seven kills.
Tuesday
Match 1
Jordan
25
25
Callaway
13
5
Match 2
Jordan
25
25
Early County
17
11
Leaders: Jordan Kwandajah Gonzalez 8 Aces and 7 Kills. Records: Jordan 10-4, 6-1. Next: Jordan, vs. Carver, Thursday.
Cross Country
Brookstone, Northside win cross country meets
The Brookstone cross country teams swept one race at Kinnett Stadium on Tuesday, while the Northside teams swept the other one.
The Brookstone girls had five of the top six finishers and won the five-team event with 17 points. Marion County was second with 60.
Heard County’s Holly Moreland, running as an individual, won with a time of 23 minutes, 39.90 seconds. Brookstone’s Abbie Dillon finished second with a time of 23:50.89.
The Brookstone boys won a seven-team meet with 39 points with Marion County second with 57.
Marion County’s Nathan Moon won in 19:28.18 with Jordan’s Quan Perryman finishing second in 19:33.89.
The Northside girls also had four of the top five finishers and won a three-team event with 25 points. Harris County was second with 40.
Shaw’s Semia Houston won in 23:05.09 with Harris County’s Devin Helms coming in second in 23:22.04.
The Northside boys won a seven-team meet with 30 points with Central second with 53.
Northside’s Jonathan Myrthil won in 18:58.65 with Hardaway’s Russ Korreye finishing second in 19:24.48.
Late Monday Volleyball
Hardaway 2, Central 1
Hardaway dropped the first set, but then rallied to win the next two sets by identical 25-23 scores.
Monday
Central
25
23
23
Hardaway
22
25
25
Leaders: Central: Destin Smith: 1 Ace- 11 Assists; A’tavia Lambert: 1 Ace- 8 Attacks- 3 Kills- 7 Blocks- 4 Digs; Alayshea Thompson: 2 Aces- 7 Attacks- 6 Kills; Kennedy Stewart: 1 Ace- 8 Attacks- 5 Blocks; Savannah Alexander: 9 digs. Records: Central 9-12. Next: Central, home vs. Opelika.
Jordan 3, Early County 0
Alisia Moore had six kills and five aces to lead Jordan to a 3-0 win over Early County.
Monday
Early
12
16
17
Jordan
25
25
25
Leaders: Jordan Alisia Moore 6 Kills, 5 Aces. Records: Jordan 8-4, 4-1. Next: NA.
