Closer look at Thursday night’s games

Northside vs. Americus-Sumter
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Kinnett Stadium.
Series record: First meeting.
Records: Northside 2-2, 0-1 Region 1-4A. Americus-Sumter 2-2, 1-0.
Last week: Northside lost 37-17 to Carver. Americus-Sumter beat Westover 21-6.
You need to know: With the loss last week, this becomes an even bigger game for Northside. Since taking over for the injured Stephen Parker, Bryce Valero has completed 31-of-68 passes for 365 yards and three touchdowns. Cordale Scott leads the Patriots with 12 catches for 236 yards. David Apiag has 206 yards rushing and 71 receiving.
Shaw vs. Cairo
When: 7 p.m.
Where: A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium.
Series record: Cairo leads 3-2. All five previous meetings came in the state playoffs. Cairo won the last one, 21-14, in the second round in 2007. Shaw won 6-2 in the semifinals in 2000. The Raiders went on to win the state title that year.
Records: Shaw 1-3, 0-1 Region 1-4A. Cairo 3-1, 1-0.
Last week: Shaw lost 46-26 to Columbus. Cairo beat Hardaway 46-13.
You need to know: Shaw needs a win to get back in the region race, but the Syrupmakers will be looking to stay on top in 1-4A.
Carver at Westover
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Hugh Mills Stadium, Albany, Ga.
Series record: First meeting.
Records: Carver 2-2, 1-0 Region 1-4A. Westover 2-2, 0-1.
Last week: Carver beat Northside 37-17. Westover lost 21-6 to Americus-Sumter.
You need to know: Carver’s junior quarterback Xaiyhir Jacobs has thrown for 471 yards and five touchdowns. He has also rushed for 239. Cameron Jessie has rushed for 492 yards.
Chattahoochee County at Baconton Charter
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Centennial Stadium, Camilla, Ga.
Series record: First meeting.
Records: Chattahoochee County 0-3, 0-2 Region 1-A. Baconton Charter 1-2, 0-2.
Last week: Chattahoochee County lost 61-28 to Mitchell County. Baconton Charter lost 40-0 to Miller County.
You need to know: This game was originally scheduled for earlier this season, but it was postponed due to Hurricane Hermine.
Kevin Price: 706-320-4493, @lesports
Comments