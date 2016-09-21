Valley Preps

September 21, 2016 9:18 PM

High school roundup: Jordan defeats Shaw 18-15 in softball

From staff reports

Nayiah Kelley, Tamia Kelley and Jacinda Drayton each drove in three runs Wednesday to lead Jordan to an 18-15 win over Shaw.

Wednesday at Jordan

Jordan

751

005

0

18

9

3

Shaw

515

031

0

14

9

3

WP: Abby Nicholes (9-4). LP: H. Kennard. Top hitters: Jordan: Nayiah Kelley 3- 5, 2 Rs, 3 RBIs; Tamia Kelley 2-2, 3 Rs, 3 RBIs; Jacinda Drayton 2-4, 2 Rs, 3 RBIs. Shaw: H. Kennard 2-6; A. McKay 2-5. Records: Jordan 10-5. Next: Jordan at Lamar County, today, 5:30 p.m. Shaw at Northside, Tuesday, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Smiths Station 3, Auburn 1

Kalysia Bates had 17 kills, six blocks and two aces Wednesday to lead Smiths Station to a 3-1 win over Auburn.

Wednesday at Smiths Station

Auburn

25

21

23

19

Smiths Station

18

25

25

25

Leaders: Smith Station: Kalysia Bates 17 kills, 6 blocks, 2 aces; Kennedy Watford 28 assists, 1 kill, 1 ace; Kahnice Wilder 5 kills, 3 blocks; Sarah Trzpuc 5 kills. Records: NA. Next: Smiths Station at Russell County, today, 6:30 p.m.

Late Tuesday

Brookstone wins two matches

Catherine Ward had seven kills Tuesday to lead Brookstone to wins over Baker County and Greenville.

Tuesday at Greenville

Match 1

Brookstone

25

25

Baker County

7

9

Match 2

Brookstone

25

18

25

Greenville

11

25

9

Leaders: Brookstone: Catherine Ward 6 kills; Lucy Laughbaum 3 kills, 2 aces; Vivian Swift 8 aces; Dorothy Holt 9 assists, 7 aces. Records: NA. Next: Brookstone at Trinity, Thursday, 6 p.m.

