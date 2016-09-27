Columbus secures top seed in area tourney

The Columbus volleyball team finished the Area 1-A regular season undefeated after a pair of 2-0 wins over Hardaway (25-6, 25-5) and Carver (25-6, 25-6) on Tuesday.
Columbus will be the No. 1 seed in the area tournament next week.
Jha’Meisheia Griffin had 12 kills, two digs and a block to lead Columbus.
Leaders: Columbus Jha’Meisheia Griffin 12 kills, 1 block, 2 digs; Tatyana Wyatt 10 kills; Madison Zeller 7 kills, 1 dig; Skylar Blackmon 14 digs, 7 aces, 2 assists; Alisi Motu’apuaka 32 assists, 5 aces, 2 kills, 7 digs. Records: Columbus 33-9, 5-0 Area 1-4A. Next: Columbus, at Blessed Trinity Tournament, Friday.
Brookstone goes 2-0
Brookstone won a pair of matches 2-0 on Tuesday, 25-9, 25-10 over Central-Talbotton and 25-13, 25-10 over Pacelli.
Rachel McQuinn had 24 assists and 11 aces to pace Brookstone.
Leaders: Brookstone Catherine Ward 13 kills and 3 aces; Lucy Laughbaum 7 kills and 4 aces; Rachel McQuinn 24 assists and 11 aces; Antonia Nunley 4 kills. Records: NA. Next: NA.
Softball
Newnan 9, Columbus 1
Columbus scored in the top of the first on a leadoff home run by Raleigh Williams, but the Lady Blue Devils lost 9-1 to Newnan on Tuesday afternoon.
Hannah Morales had a pair of hits for Columbus. Marlisa Scott had a double.
Tuesday at Newnan
Columbus
100
000
—
1
5
3
Newnan
000
531
—
9
14
0
WP: Andrews. LP: Kaleigh Sullivan. Top hitters: Columbus Raleigh Williams 1-3, HR, RBI; Hannah Morales 2-2; Marlisa Scott 1-3, 2B. Records: Columbus 16-9. Next: NA.
Northside 8, Shaw 0
Sidney Mathis pitched a five-inning no-hitter as Northside blanked Shaw 8-0 on Tuesday afternoon.
Mathis also had a triple and an RBI.
Jada Chadwick had a pair of hits.
Hannah George, Kayson Boatner and Chadwick also drove in runs.
Tuesday at Northside
Shaw
000
00
—
0
0
2
Northside
201
5x
—
8
6
0
WP: Sidney Mathis. LP: Hennard. Top hitters: Northside Sidney Mathis 1-2, 3B, R, RBI; Jada Chadwick 2-2, RBI; Kayson Boatner 1-1, RBI; Sammie Cotton 1-2, R; Gabi Apiag 1-2, R. Records: Northside 21-5. Next: NA.
Brookstone 6, Taylor County 2
Marty Laughbaum and Katherine Snavely had a pair of hits to lead Brookstone to a 6-2 win over Taylor County on Tuesday.
Leslie Harris, Taylor Roos, Lynn Pearson and Snavely drove in runs.
Tuesday at Brookstone
Taylor
110
000
0
—
2
5
2
Brookstone
012
300
x
—
6
9
1
WP: Zoe Paul. LP: Powell. Top hitters: Brookstone Haley Johnson 1-4, R; Marty Laughbaum 2-3, 2R; Leslie Harris 1-4, RBI; Katherine Snavely 2-4, 2B, RBI; Taylor Roos 1-3, RBI; Zoe Paul 1-2, R; Lynn Pearson 1-3, RBI. Records: Brookstone 12-7. Next: Brookstone, home vs. Dooly County Monday, 5 p.m.
Hardaway 14, Carver 2
Ivor’re Mackey went 2-for-4 and drove in five runs to lead Hardaway to a 14-2 win over Carver on Tuesday.
Seanise Mahone had a triple and two RBIs.
Tuesday at Carver
WP: Marchel Johnson (5-6). LP: Morris. Top hitters: Hardaway Ivor’re Mackey 2-4, 5RBI; Marchel Johnson 2-4, RBI; Seanise Mahone 1-3, 3B, 2RBI; Destine Gilyard 1-1, 3R, RBI. Records: NA. Next: NA.
Harris County 10, Troup County 0
Lilly Hooper hit a grand slam as Harris County beat Troup County 10-0 on Tuesday.
Tuesday at Hamilton, Ga.
Troup
000
000
—
0
8
3
Harris
200
026
—
10
10
0
WP: Alanna Banks. LP: Brooks. Top hitters: Harris County Ashleigh Duty 2-4, R; Lilly Hooper 3-4, GS, 2R, 4RBI; Brooke Wakenigg 1-3, 2R; Morgan Charter 1-3, R, RBI; Olivia Lott 1-3, 2B, 2RBI; Tierra Brooks 1-2, R, RBI; Chloe Wegienka 1-1, 2B. Records: Harris County 14-7. Next: NA.
