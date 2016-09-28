Valley Preps

September 28, 2016 3:33 PM

Closer look at Thursday’s games

Valley Preps

Local coverage of high school sports

By Kevin Price

kprice@ledger-enquirer.com

Hardaway vs. Westover

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Kinnett Stadium.

Series record: First meeting.

Records: Hardaway 3-1, 1-1 Region 1-4A. Westover 3-2, 1-1.

Last week: Hardaway beat Columbus 16-10. Westover beat Carver 23-20.

You need to know: Hardaway and Westover are two of the six teams currently tied for second place in Region 1-4A at 1-1. It is hard to call this a must win, but there is no telling which game might be the difference in a tiebreaker. … Hardaway rallied for the win over Columbus in the fourth quarter last week with Tyler Raleigh scoring the go-ahead touchdown with 4:34 left in the game. … Westover stunned Carver last week, scoring on a long pass with less than a minute to play.

 

Kendrick at Rutland

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Henderson Stadium, Macon, Ga.

Series record: The series is tied 1-1 with Rutland winning 20-18 last season. Kendrick won the previous season 22-14.

Records: Kendrick 0-5, 0-1 Region 4-3A. Rutland 1-4, 0-1.

Last week: Kendrick lost 20-0 to Central-Macon. Rutland lost 39-0 to Jackson.

You need to know: Kendrick continues to play well in spots, but penalties continue to be a huge problem.

Related content

Valley Preps

Comments

Videos

Prep Spotlight: Shaw's Kayla Blackmon

View more video

About Valley Preps

@leprepsports

David Mitchell has covered high schools and athletes in the Bi-City area for three years for the Ledger-Enquirer. Prior to joining the Ledger-Enquirer, Mitchell worked at the Gainesville (Ga.) Times. He is a graduate of Starr’s Mill High School and the University of Georgia.

Sports Videos