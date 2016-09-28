Closer look at Thursday’s games

Hardaway vs. Westover
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Kinnett Stadium.
Series record: First meeting.
Records: Hardaway 3-1, 1-1 Region 1-4A. Westover 3-2, 1-1.
Last week: Hardaway beat Columbus 16-10. Westover beat Carver 23-20.
You need to know: Hardaway and Westover are two of the six teams currently tied for second place in Region 1-4A at 1-1. It is hard to call this a must win, but there is no telling which game might be the difference in a tiebreaker. … Hardaway rallied for the win over Columbus in the fourth quarter last week with Tyler Raleigh scoring the go-ahead touchdown with 4:34 left in the game. … Westover stunned Carver last week, scoring on a long pass with less than a minute to play.
Kendrick at Rutland
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Henderson Stadium, Macon, Ga.
Series record: The series is tied 1-1 with Rutland winning 20-18 last season. Kendrick won the previous season 22-14.
Records: Kendrick 0-5, 0-1 Region 4-3A. Rutland 1-4, 0-1.
Last week: Kendrick lost 20-0 to Central-Macon. Rutland lost 39-0 to Jackson.
You need to know: Kendrick continues to play well in spots, but penalties continue to be a huge problem.
