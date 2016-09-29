High school roundup: Harris County volleyball wins pair of matches

Harris County won a pair of matches on Thursday night, beating Northside 2-1 and Troup County 2-0.
Madeline Rexrode had 11 kills and seven blocks to lead the Lady Tigers.
Thursday at Northside
Match 1
Harris County
25
24
25
Northside
23
26
14
Match 2
Harris County
25
25
Troup
14
11
Leaders: Harris County Madeline Rexrode 11 kills, 7 blocks; Suzie Sikes 4 aces, 13 kills, block, 7 digs; Olivia Miller 14 kills, 4 blocks, dig; Allie Hansen 5 kills, block, 20 assists, 3 digs; Laney Horiuchi 3 aces, 2 kills, 2 blocks, 23 assists, 4 digs. Records: Harris County 38-11. Next: Harris County, vs. Newnan/Troup County, Oct. 5.
Shaw 2, Smiths Station 0
Carla Narvaez had four kills, three digs and three aces to lead Shaw to a 2-0 win over Smiths Station on Thursday.
Thursday at Shaw
Smiths Station
21
22
Shaw
25
25
Leaders: Shaw Kayla Blackmon 3 aces, kill; India Roper 4 kills, ace; Carla Narvaez 4 kills, 3 aces, 3 digs, block; Raquel Stewart 3 kills, ace, block; Kianna Greene 2 kills, 2 blocks. Records: Shaw 23-9. Next: Shaw, home vs. Spencer, Monday, 6 p.m.
Central wins twice
Central won a pair of matches 2-0 over Brookstone and LaGrange on Thursday.
Savannah Alexander had 14 digs to lead Central.
Thursday at LaGrange
Match 1
Central
25
25
Brookstone
21
20
Match 2
Central
25
25
LaGrange
22
22
Leaders: Central A’tavia Lambert: 3 Aces- 20 Attacks- 18 Kills- 16 Blocks; Alayshea Thompson: 7 Aces- 6 Attacks- 2 Kills- 7 Blocks; Kennedy Stewart: 10 Attacks- 7 Kills- 14 Blocks- 1 Dig; Savannah Alexander: 14 Digs; Deonna Parker: 9 Digs. Records: Central 15-15. Next: Central, at Northview Tournament, Saturday.
Softball
Harris County 4, Warner Robins 1
Zoe Willis hit a double and drove in three runs to lead Harris County to a 4-1 win over Warner Robins on Thursday.
Thursday at Harris County
Warner Robins
100
000
00
—
1
2
6
Harris County
000
001
03
—
4
4
1
WP: Sydney Shackleford. LP: Walker. Top hitters: Harris County Emily Dansby 1-3, R; Zoe Willis 1-3, 2B, 3RBI. Records: Harris County 15-7. Next: NA.
