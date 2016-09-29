Valley Preps

September 29, 2016 9:20 PM

High school roundup: Harris County volleyball wins pair of matches

From staff reports

Harris County won a pair of matches on Thursday night, beating Northside 2-1 and Troup County 2-0.

Madeline Rexrode had 11 kills and seven blocks to lead the Lady Tigers.

Thursday at Northside

Match 1

Harris County

25

24

25

Northside

23

26

14

Match 2

Harris County

25

25

Troup

14

11

Leaders: Harris County Madeline Rexrode 11 kills, 7 blocks; Suzie Sikes 4 aces, 13 kills, block, 7 digs; Olivia Miller 14 kills, 4 blocks, dig; Allie Hansen 5 kills, block, 20 assists, 3 digs; Laney Horiuchi 3 aces, 2 kills, 2 blocks, 23 assists, 4 digs. Records: Harris County 38-11. Next: Harris County, vs. Newnan/Troup County, Oct. 5.

 

Shaw 2, Smiths Station 0

Carla Narvaez had four kills, three digs and three aces to lead Shaw to a 2-0 win over Smiths Station on Thursday.

Thursday at Shaw

Smiths Station

21

22

Shaw

25

25

Leaders: Shaw Kayla Blackmon 3 aces, kill; India Roper 4 kills, ace; Carla Narvaez 4 kills, 3 aces, 3 digs, block; Raquel Stewart 3 kills, ace, block; Kianna Greene 2 kills, 2 blocks. Records: Shaw 23-9. Next: Shaw, home vs. Spencer, Monday, 6 p.m.

 

Central wins twice

Central won a pair of matches 2-0 over Brookstone and LaGrange on Thursday.

Savannah Alexander had 14 digs to lead Central.

Thursday at LaGrange

Match 1

Central

25

25

Brookstone

21

20

Match 2

Central

25

25

LaGrange

22

22

Leaders: Central A’tavia Lambert: 3 Aces- 20 Attacks- 18 Kills- 16 Blocks; Alayshea Thompson: 7 Aces- 6 Attacks- 2 Kills- 7 Blocks; Kennedy Stewart: 10 Attacks- 7 Kills- 14 Blocks- 1 Dig; Savannah Alexander: 14 Digs; Deonna Parker: 9 Digs. Records: Central 15-15. Next: Central, at Northview Tournament, Saturday.

Softball

Harris County 4, Warner Robins 1

Zoe Willis hit a double and drove in three runs to lead Harris County to a 4-1 win over Warner Robins on Thursday.

Thursday at Harris County

Warner Robins

100

000

00

1

2

6

Harris County

000

001

03

4

4

1

WP: Sydney Shackleford. LP: Walker. Top hitters: Harris County Emily Dansby 1-3, R; Zoe Willis 1-3, 2B, 3RBI. Records: Harris County 15-7. Next: NA.

