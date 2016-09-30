Rushing attack helps Central wipe away sloppy start in blowout of Enterprise

For the second time in as many weeks Central ended the run of a previously undefeated opponent.
While Central used a fast start to upend then unbeaten Opelika last week, the Red Devils flexed their muscles after halftime in a 44-24 win over 6-0 Enterprise Friday night at Garrett Harrison Stadium.
“Our motto has been through play through whatever happens — bad calls, bad plays or whatever,” Central coach Jamey DuBose said. “We just have to play through it and our guys are taking that motto on.”
Central had to play through some early uncharacteristic mistakes — mainly three turnovers (two fumbles, one interceptions) — Friday night.
The Red Devils recommitted to the run game coming out of halftime riding the tandem of quarterback Zion Webb and running back Jaxton Carson to victory. The offense ran the ball eight straight times coming out of halftime finding the end zone twice to turn a slim 19-14 advantage into a 19-point cushion.
Webb led the team with 182 rushing yards and finished with more than 300 total yards of offense. Carson also crossed the 100-yard mark and scored four touchdowns.
The two alternated turns as Central’s go-to offensive option in the second half.
Webb ran the ball 59 yards on two carries on Central’s opening possession of the half. He fumbled into the end zone, but teammate Devin Pittman recovered for the touchdown.
Carson had a handful of big runs in the second half culminating with a 34-yard touchdown run with 5:30 left in the game.
Much of the duo’s production came on read-option plays with Webb making the decision to keep the ball or hand it off to Carson.
“Zion made the right check into the right play and it worked well for us tonight,” DuBose said.
DuBose was also quick to credit Central’s offensive line.
“Two weeks in a row our offensive line has really gotten better,” DuBose said. “We go back to week one, there were a lot of questions about our offensive line, we had about three or four brand new starters. Guys are really playing good.”
The offense finished the night with 522 yards of total offense.
Central looked like it might have that kind of success all night when it needed only eight plays to go 65 yards for a touchdown on its opening drive.
Enterprise gave the Red Devils good field position at the 35-yard line when it sent the opening kickoff out of bounds.
Webb missed on his first three passing attempts, but managed to break a pair of long runs to get Central down to the 11-yard line.
Carson scored on third down inside the red zone by diving just inside the pylon sitting on the Red Devils’ sideline.
Central’s flurry of turnovers kept the momentum from staying on its sideline.
The Red Devils defense forced a three-and-out on Enterprise’s first drive, but the ensuing punt bounced off DJ Rias’ shoulder pads. Rias tried to chase it down, but Enterprise recovered the ball at the 1-yard line.
Quarterback Dakota Fulton gave his team a 7-6 lead with 8:05 to go in the quarter by punching the ball into the end zone on the next play
Central fumbled again the next time it touched the ball.
With a fresh set of downs at the 20-yard line, wide receiver Justyn Ross lost the ball at the end of a short 2-yard run.
Fulton threw a laser to wide-open Chance Warren in the end zone for Enterprise’s second score in less than a minute.
Central turned the ball over a third time in the first quarter — Webb threw an interception at midfield — but the offense got on track by scoring a pair of touchdowns before the end of the half.
Webb hit Christian Allen for a 6-yard touchdown and set up Carson’s 1-yard touchdown run 10:32 left in the half with a 59-yard completion to Justyn Ross.
The Red Devils’ three turnovers overshadowed what would have been a statistically dominant first half. The offense had 280 total yards going into halftime having only given up 94 yards.
“We felt good about tonight, we really did,” DuBose said. “The guys are really picking up the offense right now.”
Friday at Garrett-Harrison Stadium
Enterprise
14
0
0
10
24
Central
13
6
14
10
44
First Quarter
C – Jaxton Carson 11 run (Alvin Rentaria blocked), 10:11
E – Daktoa Fulton 1 run (Andrew Osteen kick), 8:05
E – Chance Warren 17 pass from Fulton (Osteen kick), 7:14
C – Christian Allen 6 pass from Zion Webb (Rentaria), 2:14
Second Quarter
C – Carson 1 run (Rentaria missed), 10:32
Third Quarter
C – Devin Pittman 0 fumble (Rentaria kick), 9:39
C – Carson 13 run (Rentaria kick), 6:07
Fourth Quarter
C – Rentaria 26 field goal, 9:56
E – Osteen 41 field goal, 7:14
C – Carson 30 run (Rentaria kick), 5:30
E – DaJunatre Robinson 6 run (Osteen kick), 3:24
