Brookstone uses big first quarter to coast past rival Pacelli

Brookstone jumped out to a three-touchdown lead in the first quarter Friday and cruised to a 37-7 win over crosstown rival Pacelli at Rex Knight Stadium.
Brookstone’s Frank Waldrep threw three touchdown passes of 25, 20 and 16 yards. Two of those went to Wesley Tillman.
With the victory Brookstone retained the Broocelli Jug and moved to 3-2 overall, 2-0 in Region 4A, Div A. Pacelli dropped to 1-5, 1-3.
“We executed very well tonight,” said Brookstone coach Scott Pethtel. “We came out ready to play. I’m proud of them.”
Brookstone scored on its opening drive when fullback Richard Hill rumbled up the middle for a 32-yard touchdown.
After a Pacelli punt, Brookstone scored again when Waldrep found Tillman over the middle for a 20-yard scoring strike.
The Cougars made it 21-0 in the first quarter when Waldrep passed 16 yards to senior Drake Beck.
Pacelli got on the scoreboard in the second quarter when quarterback Jacob Anderson ran for a 6-yard touchdown.
The Vikings threatened again in the third quarter but on fourth-and-8 Brookstone’s Josh Long sacked Anderson, giving the ball back to the Cougars. On the next play running back Jeremiah Burgess broke a 68-yard touchdown run making the score 28-7.
The Cougars added a safety and another touchdown to finish off the Vikings. Brookstone has now won two in a row in the series.
Brookstone amassed 342 total offensive yards, compared to Pacelli’s 174.
Key play: Brookstone held Pacelli on 4th and 8 in the third quarter when the Cougars’ Josh Long sacked Pacelli quarterback Jacob Anderson. On the very next play Brookstone’s Jeremiah Burgess sprinted up the middle for a 68-yard touchdown.
Difference maker: Brookstone senior quarterback Frank Waldrep did an excellent job orchestrating the Cougars’ triple option offense. He passed for 3 touchdowns and had several tackles on defense. He also had a 51-yard punt in the fourth quarter that pinned Pacelli on the 1-yard line.
Individual stats: Brookstone’s Waldrep, 4 of 6, 78 yards, 3 touchdowns, Brookstone’s Josh Long, 5 carries, 67 yards, Brookstone’s Jeremiah Burgess, 2 carries, 81 yards, 1 touchdown
Pacelli running back Erik Lawrence, 9 carries, 48 yards
Coach quote: Pethtel on Waldrep: “Franks a good athlete and smart. I’m not surprised he’s playing well.”
Player quote: Brookstone’s Josh Long on beating Pacelli his senior year, “It feels great. There’s nothing like it. I have a lot of respect for Pacelli. This is my fourth year in the rivalry. It’s a great rivalry.”
Friday at Rex Knight Stadium
Pacelli
0
7
0
0
7
Brookstone
21
0
9
7
37
First quarter
B: Richard Hill 32 run (Clark Smith kick), 10:22
B: Frank Waldrep 20 pass to Wesley Tillman (Smith kick), 5:54
B: Waldrep 16 pass to Drake Beck (Smith kick), 1:45
Second quarter
P: Jacob Anderson 6 run (Jake Rehak), 1:59
Third quarter
B: Jeremiah Burgess 68 run (Smith kick), 4:40
B: Safety, :47
Fourth quarter
B: Waldrep 25 pass to Tillman (Smith kick), 11:28
Records: Pacelli 1-5, 1-2 Region 4-A, Div. A. Brookstone 3-2, 2-0. Next: Pacelli at Manchester, Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m. Brookstone at Marion County, Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m.
