October 1, 2016 12:41 AM

Calvary Christian’s rally in second half comes up short against Community Christian

From staff reports

Community Christian scored 27 unanswered points and went to down Calvary Christian 34-20 on Friday night at Len McWilliams Field.

Calvary Christian was down 34-6 when the Knights tried to rally.

Jack McCarty returned a fumble 17 yards for a touchdown near the end of the third quarter.

The Knights also got a 38-yard TD pass from Kasen Andrews to Bryce Andrews early in the fourth quarter to pull within 14, 34-20.

Friday at Calvary

Community

7

14

13

0

34

Calvary

6

0

7

7

20

First quarter

Co — Isaiah Nelson, 2 run, (Kyle Curry kick) 7:06

Ca — Tredrick Wilburn, 3 run, (kick failed) 2:05

Second quarter

Co — Marcell Gleaton, 10 pass from Ashton Hughes, (Curry kick) 5:03

Co — Matthew Grimes, 1 run, (Curry kick) 0:19

Third quarter

Co — Chase Haygood, 75 pass from Jake Medders (kick failed) 10:35

Co — Luke Campbell, 20 run, (Curry kick) 4:50

Ca — Jack McCarty, 17 fumble return, (Thomas Chappel kick) 0:18

Fourth quarter

Ca — Bryce Andrews, 38 pass from Kasen Andrews, (Chappel kick) 10:45

Records: Community Christian, 5-0; Calvery Christian 3-4. Next: Calvary Christian, hosts Creekside Christian, Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m.

