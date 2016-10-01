Calvary Christian’s rally in second half comes up short against Community Christian

Community Christian scored 27 unanswered points and went to down Calvary Christian 34-20 on Friday night at Len McWilliams Field.
Calvary Christian was down 34-6 when the Knights tried to rally.
Jack McCarty returned a fumble 17 yards for a touchdown near the end of the third quarter.
The Knights also got a 38-yard TD pass from Kasen Andrews to Bryce Andrews early in the fourth quarter to pull within 14, 34-20.
Friday at Calvary
Community
7
14
13
0
—
34
Calvary
6
0
7
7
—
20
First quarter
Co — Isaiah Nelson, 2 run, (Kyle Curry kick) 7:06
Ca — Tredrick Wilburn, 3 run, (kick failed) 2:05
Second quarter
Co — Marcell Gleaton, 10 pass from Ashton Hughes, (Curry kick) 5:03
Co — Matthew Grimes, 1 run, (Curry kick) 0:19
Third quarter
Co — Chase Haygood, 75 pass from Jake Medders (kick failed) 10:35
Co — Luke Campbell, 20 run, (Curry kick) 4:50
Ca — Jack McCarty, 17 fumble return, (Thomas Chappel kick) 0:18
Fourth quarter
Ca — Bryce Andrews, 38 pass from Kasen Andrews, (Chappel kick) 10:45
Records: Community Christian, 5-0; Calvery Christian 3-4. Next: Calvary Christian, hosts Creekside Christian, Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m.
