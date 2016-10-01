Manchester 6-0 after easy victory over Central-Talbotton

Manchester remained unbeaten with an easy win over Central-Talbotton on Friday night at Memorial Stadium.
Tra Gamble scored a pair of touchdown runs.
The Blue Devils also scored twice on fumble recoveries in the end zone.
Friday at Manchester
Central-Talbotton
0
0
0
0
—
0
Manchester
7
13
21
21
—
62
First quarter
M — Khalil Brawner from Garret Brown, 3:50
Second quarter
M — Ashton Bell, 9:39
M — Tra Gamble 32 run, 7:07
Third quarter
M — Tra Gamble 32 run, 11:21
M — Que Mahone fumble recovery in end zone, 10:30
M — Denazio Gamble 41 run, 8:30
Fourth quarter
M — Ashton Bell 42 punt return, 6:19
M — Frankie Prather, fumble recovery in end zone, 3:38
M — Nigel Holt 6 run, 2:02, Holt 2-point conversion.
Records: Manchester 6-0. Next: Manchester hosts Pacelli next week.
Comments