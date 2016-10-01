Valley Preps

Manchester 6-0 after easy victory over Central-Talbotton

From staff reports

MANCHESTER, Ga.

Manchester remained unbeaten with an easy win over Central-Talbotton on Friday night at Memorial Stadium.

Tra Gamble scored a pair of touchdown runs.

The Blue Devils also scored twice on fumble recoveries in the end zone.

Friday at Manchester

Central-Talbotton

0

0

0

0

0

Manchester

7

13

21

21

62

First quarter

M — Khalil Brawner from Garret Brown, 3:50

Second quarter

M — Ashton Bell, 9:39

M — Tra Gamble 32 run, 7:07

Third quarter

M — Tra Gamble 32 run, 11:21

M — Que Mahone fumble recovery in end zone, 10:30

M — Denazio Gamble 41 run, 8:30

Fourth quarter

M — Ashton Bell 42 punt return, 6:19

M — Frankie Prather, fumble recovery in end zone, 3:38

M — Nigel Holt 6 run, 2:02, Holt 2-point conversion.

Records: Manchester 6-0. Next: Manchester hosts Pacelli next week.

