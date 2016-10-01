Valley Preps

Travon Matthews scores big night as Marion County rolls over Greenville

From staff reports

GREENVILLE, Ga.

Travon Matthews rushed for 176 yards and four touchdowns as Marion County snapped a two-game losing streak with a 49-18 win over Greenville on Friday night.

Quintez Battle had 116 yards passing and 93 rushing. Trajan Josey had 11 tackles.

Friday at Manchester

Marion County

20

14

7

7

49

Greenville

0

6

6

6

18

First quarter

M — Hykeem Walton, 40 pass from Quentez Battle, (Will Fredo kick) 40:47

M — Travon Matthews, 1 run, (Fredo kick) 4:24

M — D.J. Kelley, 11 pass from Battle, (kick fail) 3:55

Second quarter

M — Battle, 24 run, (Matthews 2-point conversion)

M — Matthews 21 run, (Fredo kick) 0:51

G — No. 6, 15 run, (conversion fail) 0:18

Third quarter

M — Matthews, 7 run, (Fredo kick) 4:50

G — No. 7, 8 run, (kick fail) 2:06

Fourth quarter

M — Matthews, run 2, (Fredo kick) 8:44

G — No. 7, 2 run, (conversion fail)

Records: Marion County 4-2; Greenville 0-6 Next: Marion County hosts Brookstone at home next week, 7:30 p.m.

