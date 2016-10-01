Travon Matthews scores big night as Marion County rolls over Greenville

Travon Matthews rushed for 176 yards and four touchdowns as Marion County snapped a two-game losing streak with a 49-18 win over Greenville on Friday night.
Quintez Battle had 116 yards passing and 93 rushing. Trajan Josey had 11 tackles.
Friday at Manchester
Marion County
20
14
7
7
—
49
Greenville
0
6
6
6
—
18
First quarter
M — Hykeem Walton, 40 pass from Quentez Battle, (Will Fredo kick) 40:47
M — Travon Matthews, 1 run, (Fredo kick) 4:24
M — D.J. Kelley, 11 pass from Battle, (kick fail) 3:55
Second quarter
M — Battle, 24 run, (Matthews 2-point conversion)
M — Matthews 21 run, (Fredo kick) 0:51
G — No. 6, 15 run, (conversion fail) 0:18
Third quarter
M — Matthews, 7 run, (Fredo kick) 4:50
G — No. 7, 8 run, (kick fail) 2:06
Fourth quarter
M — Matthews, run 2, (Fredo kick) 8:44
G — No. 7, 2 run, (conversion fail)
Records: Marion County 4-2; Greenville 0-6 Next: Marion County hosts Brookstone at home next week, 7:30 p.m.
