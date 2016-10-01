Cameron Jessie scores three touchdowns to lead Carver past Shaw

Cameron Jessie scored three touchdowns to lead Carver to a 23-7 win over Shaw on Friday night at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium.
Jessie got the Tigers on board early in the second quarter on a 4-yard run with 10:29 left.
The Tigers’ defense got on the board at 11:15 of the third quarter when they sacked Shaw quarterback Andrew Tillery in the end zone.
Shaw got on the board on the last play of the third quarter as Tillery hit Nick Beason for a 35-yard touchdown pass to bring the Raiders within two, 9-7.
Jessie gave the Tigers some breathing room when he scored from 6 yards out with 5:06 left in the game.
Defensive back Kwandon Tymes helped seal the win when he intercepted Tillery on the Raiders’ next offensive play.
Tymes returned the pick 40 yards to the Shaw 4. Jessie scored on the next play to give the Tigers their final margin.
Carver is off next week, but then the Tigers travel to Cairo to play the Syrupmakers, who are undefeated in Region 1-4A at 3-0. The Tigers are 2-1.
Carlos Williams
Friday at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium
Shaw
0
0
7
0
—
7
Carver
0
7
2
14
—
23
Second quarter
C — Cameron Jessie 4 run (Jalen Harris kick), 10:29
Third quarter
C — Carver sacks Andrew Tillery in end zone, 11:15
S — Nick Beason 35 pass from Tillery (Esteban De Jesus kick), 0:00
Fourth quarter
C — Jessie 6 run (Harris kick), 5:06
C — Jessie 4 run (Harris kick), 4:33
Records: Shaw 1-5, 0-3 Region 1-4A. Carver 3-3, 2-1. Next: Shaw, at Americus-Sumter, Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m. Carver, at Cairo, Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m.
Comments