October 1, 2016 1:14 AM

High school football scores for Sept. 30

Georgia

Alexander 21, Northgate 14

Alpharetta 7, North Atlanta 0

Aquinas 49, Hancock Central 6

Athens Academy 42, Riverside Military Academy 0

Athens Christian 28, Lakeview Academy 21

Augusta Prep 55, Bethlehem Christian Academy 31

B.E.S.T. Academy 20, Therrell 0

Banneker 49, Lithia Springs 15

Benedictine Military 48, Bryan County 20

Bowdon 31, Gordon Lee 21

Bradwell Institute 3, Lakeside-Evans 0

Brookstone 37, Pacelli Catholic 7

Brookwood School 7, Tiftarea 0

Buford 44, Clarke Central 13

Bulloch 41, Edmund Burke 13

Cairo 36, Americus Sumter 21

Calhoun 44, Haralson County 7

Calvary Day 49, Claxton 7

Cambridge 22, Johns Creek 19

Camden County 67, Forest Park 14

Cartersville 59, Central-Carrollton 9

Carver-Columbus 23, Shaw 7

Cedartown 27, LaGrange 17

Centennial 32, Chattahoochee 14

Central Gwinnett 57, Lakeside-DeKalb 28

Cherokee 28, Etowah 21

Clinch County 49, Atkinson County 14

Coffee 56, Warner Robins 22

Collins Hill 44, Discovery 10

Colquitt County 56, International-Broward, Fla. 0

Community Christian 34, Calvary Christian 20

Cook 18, Early County 7

Coosa 27, Armuchee 14

Crisp County 16, Brooks County 14

Cross Creek 49, Hephzibah 13

Cross Keys 21, Pataula Charter 16

Dade County 55, Gordon Central 35

Dalton 34, Creekview 17

Dawson County 45, North Hall 27

Deerfield-Windsor 34, Southland 21

Dodge County 41, Northeast-Macon 0

Douglas County 37, New Manchester 0

Drew 20, MLK Jr. 14

Dublin 21, Bleckley County 6

Dutchtown 14, Eagle’s Landing 6

Eagle’s Landing Christian 34, Wesleyan 31

Effingham County 35, Liberty County 34

Elbert County 42, Social Circle 14

Fellowship Christian School 49, Walker 14

Flint River 37, Briarwood 21

Flowery Branch 33, Cedar Shoals 0

Frederica 30, Pinewood Christian 17

George Walton 27, Providence Christian 0

Glynn Academy 34, Wayne County 0

Grayson 60, Rockdale County 0

Greater Atlanta Christian 52, Fannin County 10

Greene County 31, Warren County 12

Griffin 52, Starr’s Mill 49

Grovetown 34, Alcovy 0

Hammond, S.C. 48, Augusta Christian 0

Hart County 42, Franklin County 39

Hebron Christian Academy 31, Towns County 13

Heritage School 42, Dominion Christian 0

Heritage-Catoosa 47, Southeast Whitfield 10

Hilton Head Prep, S.C. 19, Bethesda Academy 14

Hiram 49, Woodland Cartersville 13

Holly Hill Academy, S.C. 52, Curtis Baptist 20

Holy Innocents’ 23, Mount Vernon 13

Irwin County 36, Charlton County 14

Jackson County 41, Monroe Area 21

Jefferson 28, Madison County 7

Jefferson County 52, Glenn Hills 14

John Milledge 54, Westminster-Augusta 7

Jones County 45, Hampton 6

Kell 37, East Paulding 3

KIPP Atlanta 26, South Atlanta 14

Landmark Christian 35, Our Lady of Mercy 6

Laney 48, Westside-Augusta 0

Lincoln County 17, Washington-Wilkes 14

Lovejoy 35, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 9

Lowndes 56, Ware County 35

Lumpkin County 20, White County 14

Manchester 62, Central-Talbotton 0

Marion County 49, Greenville 18

Marist 24, Gainesville 10

Mary Persons 17, Spalding 14

Mays 44, Tri-Cities 7

Meadowcreek 24, Berkmar 7

Memorial Day 41, Westfield 0

Mill Creek 44, North Gwinnett 17

Miller County 35, Calhoun County 0

Monsignor Donovan 40, Holy Spirit 31

Montgomery County 42, Emanuel County Institute 7

Morgan County 42, East Jackson 6

Mountain View 56, Duluth 21

Mt. Paran Christian 28, Pinecrest 3

Mt. Pisgah Christian 38, King’s Ridge 0

Mt. Zion-Carrollton 10, Darlington 0

Newton 13, South Gwinnett 12

Norcross 38, Parkview 15

North Florida Christian, Fla. 30, Valwood 20

North Murray 37, Murray County 18

North Springs 35, Maynard Jackson 34

Northside-Columbus 24, Columbus 23

Northside-Warner Robins 45, Macon County 6

Northview 35, Dunwoody 28

Northwest Whitfield 30, LaFayette 0

Pelham 13, Chattahoochee County 8

Pepperell 28, Model 14

Perry 56, Dougherty 28

Pickens 32, Gilmer 7

Pike County 30, Central-Macon 20

Prince Avenue Christian 21, Commerce 14

Putnam County 42, Oglethorpe County 10

Rabun County 46, Banks County 3

Richmond Hill 28, South Effingham 7

Rickards, Fla. 36, Bainbridge 34

Ringgold 62, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 20

Riverdale 34, Fayette County 14

Riverwood 33, Decatur 14

Rockmart 17, Chattooga 10

Rome 45, Carrollton 28

Roswell 17, Milton 0

Salem 6, Luella 0

Savannah Country Day 35, Portal 7

Screven County 42, Harlem 10

Sequoyah 14, River Ridge 0

Sonoraville 28, Bremen 21

Springwood School, Ala. 41, Southwest Georgia Academy 6

St. Andrew’s 21, Colleton Prep, S.C. 12

Stephenson 27, Jonesboro 0

Stockbridge 21, Locust Grove 10

Stratford 41, Mount de Sales 14

Strong Rock Christian 42, Fulton Leadership 0

Swainsboro 24, Metter 6

T.W. Josey 36, Butler 12

Tattnall County 31, Statesboro 24

Tattnall Square 35, Wilkinson County 6

Taylor County 42, Crawford County 6

Telfair County 27, Wilcox County 7

Temple 41, Georgia Military 38

Terrell County 40, Baconton 16

Thomson 73, Clarkston 8

Tift County 35, Fitzgerald 28

Toombs County 49, Jeff Davis 0

Treutlen 31, Jenkins County 24

Trion 41, Christian Heritage 0

Tucker 34, Mundy’s Mill 14

Turner County 49, Lanier County 16

Twiggs County 29, First Presbyterian Day 17

Union County 51, East Hall 46

Vidalia 31, Bacon County 13

Villa Rica 42, Paulding County 38

Walnut Grove 28, Johnson-Gainesville 0

Washington County 49, East Laurens 24

West Laurens 46, Howard 14

Wheeler County 28, Johnson County 14

Whitefield Academy 23, St. Francis 7

Whitewater 39, Morrow 0

Winder-Barrow 28, Apalachee 21

Woodland Stockbridge 29, Ola 0

Woodward Academy 48, Henry County 6

Worth County 48, Harris County 28

Alabama

Class 7A

Central-Phenix City 43, Enterprise 24

Davidson 40, Mary Montgomery 20

Fairhope 30, Baker 21

Gadsden City 40, Buckhorn 14

Hewitt-Trussville 59, Bob Jones 49

Hoover 49, Oak Mountain 6

James Clemens 69, Grissom 7

Lee-Montgomery 41, Jeff Davis 13

McGill-Toolen 55, Alma Bryant 7

Mountain Brook 40, Tuscaloosa County 0

Prattville 37, Smiths Station 20

Spain Park 42, Huffman 6

Sparkman 42, Huntsville 14

Thompson 17, Vestavia Hills 10

Class 6A

Austin 27, Florence 7

Benjamin Russell 37, Chilton County 34

Blount 25, Spanish Fort 0

Brewer 34, Fort Payne 9

Clay-Chalkville 23, Gardendale 20

Cullman 25, Pell City 24

Daphne 50, B.C. Rain 3

Decatur 31, Athens 28

Hartselle 40, Hazel Green 18

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 61, Paul Bryant 0

McAdory 54, Brookwood 15

Minor 48, Carver-Birmingham 13

Muscle Shoals 54, Columbia 7

Northridge 28, Selma 6

Park Crossing 55, Carver-Montgomery 7

Opelika 36, Helena 7

Oxford 24, Southside-Gadsden 21

Saraland 42, Gulf Shores 7

Shades Valley 49, Parker 28

Sidney Lanier 6, Dothan 3

Stanhope Elmore 51, Russell County 7

Walker 27, Center Point 12

Wetumpka 35, Pelham 10

Class 5A

Beauregard 49, Valley 0

Briarwood Christian 44, St. Clair County 6

Brooks 32, Mae Jemison 20

B.T. Washington 47, Headland 14

Carroll 38, Rehobeth 21

Central-Clay County 41, Lincoln 22

Charles Henderson 42, Trinity Presbyterian 9

Citronelle 34, Wilcox Central 0

Corner 43, Curry 19

Crossville 41, Boaz 0

Demopolis 35, Dallas County 6

Etowah 61, Arab 41

Eufaula 28, Greenville 7

Fairfield 44, Shelby County 14

Guntersville 68, Douglas 0

Hayden 39, Springville 26

Lawrence County 20, East Limestone 14

Lee-Huntsville 29, Ardmore 10

Marbury 40, Jemison 33

Russellville 54, St. John Paul II 7

Scottsboro 41, Alexandria 28

St. Paul’s Episcopal 28, Jackson 21

Sumter Central 37, Central-Tuscaloosa 19

Sylacauga 40, Talladega 14

Vigor 32, Williamson 20

Wenonah 27, Pleasant Grove 7

West Point 38, Fairview 24

Woodlawn 19, Moody 15

Class 4A

Alabama Christian 14, Ashford 0

Anniston 55, White Plains 13

Cherokee County 30, Saks 7

Cordova 42, Dora 3

Dadeville 44, Tallassee 27

Dale County 34, Montgomery Catholic 33

Fayette County 33, Hamilton 14

Greensboro 54, Holt 0

Hale County 38, Bibb County 27

Handley 42, Childersburg 14

Hokes Bluff 27, Oneonta 24 (OT)

Jacksonville 23, Ashville 13

Leeds 49, Holtville 22

Madison Academy 31, Haleyville 21

Madison County 49, DAR 28

Munford 53, Elmore County 28

North Jackson 28, Randolph 14

Northside 27, Sipsey Valley 12

Oak Grove 32, West Blocton 26

Rogers 10, Deshler 7

Saint James 26, Bullock County 14

Sardis 38, Westminster Christian 26

Satsuma 41, Escambia County 6

UMS-Wright 56, Faith Academy 0

West Limestone 35, Danville 14

Wilson 27, Central-Florence 3

Winfield 32, Good Hope 0

W.S. Neal 22, Monroe County 18

Class 3A

Bayside Academy 34, Hillcrest-Evergreen 33

Clarke County 35, Cottage Hill Christian 16

Colbert County 59, Clements 0

Colbert Heights 32, Elkmont 15

Daleville 14, Providence Christian 0

Fultondale 49, J.B. Pennington 34

Geneva 28, Straughn 12

Geraldine 49, Brindlee Mountain 14

Glencoe 31, Pleasant Valley 6

Gordo 35, Oakman 14

Lexington 18, Lauderdale County 13

Locust Fork 37, Holly Pond 31

Midfield 53, Carbon Hill 30

Mobile Christian 29, Flomaton 0

Montevallo 32, Greene County 14

North Sand Mountain 28, New Hope 14

Ohatchee 21, Walter Wellborn 0

Opp 59, Slocomb 6

Piedmont 49, Weaver 15

Pike County 74, Central Coosa 22

Prattville Christian 60, Beulah 34

Randolph County 21, Cleburne County 17

Southside-Selma 40, B.B. Comer 20

Susan Moore 56, Hanceville 21

Sylvania 27, Pisgah 26

T.R. Miller 41, Excel 8

Vinemont 35, Priceville 28

West Morgan 25, East Lawrance 22

Wicksburg 46, Houston Academy 21

Class 2A

Abbeville 32, Barbour County 12

Aliceville 44, R.C. Hatch 6

Billingsley 49, Verbena 34

Cold Springs 26, West End 16

Collinsville 13, Westbrook Christian 7

Elba 54, Central-Hayneville 14

Fyffe 42, Sand Rock 7

Gaston 47, Asbury 0

Goshen 48, Zion Chapel 7

G.W. Long 43, Ariton 7

Ider 42, Section 12

J.U. Blacksher 67, St. Luke’s Episcopal 47

Keith 38, Francis Marion 8

LaFayette 50, Horseshoe Bend 14

Lamar County 21, Red Bay 20

Luverne 49, Calhoun 6

New Brockton 45, Cottonwood 26

Reeltown 20, Ranburne 17

Samson 47, Geneva County 21

Southern Choctaw 8, Leroy 7

Sulligent 35, Mars Hill Bible 8

Sumiton Christian 28, Falkville 6

Sheffield 39, Hatton 21

Tanner 58, Cleveland 20

Tarrant 40, Winston County 16

Vincent 29, Woodland 27

Washington County 42, Chickasaw 8

Class 1A

Addison 26, Decatur Heritage 21

A.L. Johnson 58, J.F. Shields 0

Brantley 44, Huston County 14

Cedar Bluff 35, Valley Head 6

Cherokee 14, Shoals Christian 8

Donoho 38, Appalachian 7

Georgiana 43, Red Level 33

Hackleburg 35, Phillips 14

Highland Home 43, Autaugaville 8

Hubbertville 42, Holy Spirit 21

Isabella 40, Loachapoka 38

Linden 35, Sweet Water 7

Lynn 62, Southeastern 33

Maplesville 21, Northview 0

Marengo 20, Fruitdale 7

McKenzie 35, Kinston 14

Meek 52, R.A. Hubbard 14

Millry 55, McIntosh 14

Notasulga 57, Ellwood Christian 0

Pickens County 61, Brilliant 0

Pleasant Home 59, Florala 20

Ragland 28, Victory Christian 7

South Lamar 53, Marion County 0

Tharptown 29, Waterloo 21

Spring Garden 56, Coosa Christian 19

Vina 42, Alabama School/Deaf 6

Winterboro 35, Talladega County Central 24

Woodville 35, Gaylesville 8

