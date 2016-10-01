High school football scores for Sept. 30

Georgia
Alexander 21, Northgate 14
Alpharetta 7, North Atlanta 0
Aquinas 49, Hancock Central 6
Athens Academy 42, Riverside Military Academy 0
Athens Christian 28, Lakeview Academy 21
Augusta Prep 55, Bethlehem Christian Academy 31
B.E.S.T. Academy 20, Therrell 0
Banneker 49, Lithia Springs 15
Benedictine Military 48, Bryan County 20
Bowdon 31, Gordon Lee 21
Bradwell Institute 3, Lakeside-Evans 0
Brookstone 37, Pacelli Catholic 7
Brookwood School 7, Tiftarea 0
Buford 44, Clarke Central 13
Bulloch 41, Edmund Burke 13
Cairo 36, Americus Sumter 21
Calhoun 44, Haralson County 7
Calvary Day 49, Claxton 7
Cambridge 22, Johns Creek 19
Camden County 67, Forest Park 14
Cartersville 59, Central-Carrollton 9
Carver-Columbus 23, Shaw 7
Cedartown 27, LaGrange 17
Centennial 32, Chattahoochee 14
Central Gwinnett 57, Lakeside-DeKalb 28
Cherokee 28, Etowah 21
Clinch County 49, Atkinson County 14
Coffee 56, Warner Robins 22
Collins Hill 44, Discovery 10
Colquitt County 56, International-Broward, Fla. 0
Community Christian 34, Calvary Christian 20
Cook 18, Early County 7
Coosa 27, Armuchee 14
Crisp County 16, Brooks County 14
Cross Creek 49, Hephzibah 13
Cross Keys 21, Pataula Charter 16
Dade County 55, Gordon Central 35
Dalton 34, Creekview 17
Dawson County 45, North Hall 27
Deerfield-Windsor 34, Southland 21
Dodge County 41, Northeast-Macon 0
Douglas County 37, New Manchester 0
Drew 20, MLK Jr. 14
Dublin 21, Bleckley County 6
Dutchtown 14, Eagle’s Landing 6
Eagle’s Landing Christian 34, Wesleyan 31
Effingham County 35, Liberty County 34
Elbert County 42, Social Circle 14
Fellowship Christian School 49, Walker 14
Flint River 37, Briarwood 21
Flowery Branch 33, Cedar Shoals 0
Frederica 30, Pinewood Christian 17
George Walton 27, Providence Christian 0
Glynn Academy 34, Wayne County 0
Grayson 60, Rockdale County 0
Greater Atlanta Christian 52, Fannin County 10
Greene County 31, Warren County 12
Griffin 52, Starr’s Mill 49
Grovetown 34, Alcovy 0
Hammond, S.C. 48, Augusta Christian 0
Hart County 42, Franklin County 39
Hebron Christian Academy 31, Towns County 13
Heritage School 42, Dominion Christian 0
Heritage-Catoosa 47, Southeast Whitfield 10
Hilton Head Prep, S.C. 19, Bethesda Academy 14
Hiram 49, Woodland Cartersville 13
Holly Hill Academy, S.C. 52, Curtis Baptist 20
Holy Innocents’ 23, Mount Vernon 13
Irwin County 36, Charlton County 14
Jackson County 41, Monroe Area 21
Jefferson 28, Madison County 7
Jefferson County 52, Glenn Hills 14
John Milledge 54, Westminster-Augusta 7
Jones County 45, Hampton 6
Kell 37, East Paulding 3
KIPP Atlanta 26, South Atlanta 14
Landmark Christian 35, Our Lady of Mercy 6
Laney 48, Westside-Augusta 0
Lincoln County 17, Washington-Wilkes 14
Lovejoy 35, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 9
Lowndes 56, Ware County 35
Lumpkin County 20, White County 14
Manchester 62, Central-Talbotton 0
Marion County 49, Greenville 18
Marist 24, Gainesville 10
Mary Persons 17, Spalding 14
Mays 44, Tri-Cities 7
Meadowcreek 24, Berkmar 7
Memorial Day 41, Westfield 0
Mill Creek 44, North Gwinnett 17
Miller County 35, Calhoun County 0
Monsignor Donovan 40, Holy Spirit 31
Montgomery County 42, Emanuel County Institute 7
Morgan County 42, East Jackson 6
Mountain View 56, Duluth 21
Mt. Paran Christian 28, Pinecrest 3
Mt. Pisgah Christian 38, King’s Ridge 0
Mt. Zion-Carrollton 10, Darlington 0
Newton 13, South Gwinnett 12
Norcross 38, Parkview 15
North Florida Christian, Fla. 30, Valwood 20
North Murray 37, Murray County 18
North Springs 35, Maynard Jackson 34
Northside-Columbus 24, Columbus 23
Northside-Warner Robins 45, Macon County 6
Northview 35, Dunwoody 28
Northwest Whitfield 30, LaFayette 0
Pelham 13, Chattahoochee County 8
Pepperell 28, Model 14
Perry 56, Dougherty 28
Pickens 32, Gilmer 7
Pike County 30, Central-Macon 20
Prince Avenue Christian 21, Commerce 14
Putnam County 42, Oglethorpe County 10
Rabun County 46, Banks County 3
Richmond Hill 28, South Effingham 7
Rickards, Fla. 36, Bainbridge 34
Ringgold 62, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 20
Riverdale 34, Fayette County 14
Riverwood 33, Decatur 14
Rockmart 17, Chattooga 10
Rome 45, Carrollton 28
Roswell 17, Milton 0
Salem 6, Luella 0
Savannah Country Day 35, Portal 7
Screven County 42, Harlem 10
Sequoyah 14, River Ridge 0
Sonoraville 28, Bremen 21
Springwood School, Ala. 41, Southwest Georgia Academy 6
St. Andrew’s 21, Colleton Prep, S.C. 12
Stephenson 27, Jonesboro 0
Stockbridge 21, Locust Grove 10
Stratford 41, Mount de Sales 14
Strong Rock Christian 42, Fulton Leadership 0
Swainsboro 24, Metter 6
T.W. Josey 36, Butler 12
Tattnall County 31, Statesboro 24
Tattnall Square 35, Wilkinson County 6
Taylor County 42, Crawford County 6
Telfair County 27, Wilcox County 7
Temple 41, Georgia Military 38
Terrell County 40, Baconton 16
Thomson 73, Clarkston 8
Tift County 35, Fitzgerald 28
Toombs County 49, Jeff Davis 0
Treutlen 31, Jenkins County 24
Trion 41, Christian Heritage 0
Tucker 34, Mundy’s Mill 14
Turner County 49, Lanier County 16
Twiggs County 29, First Presbyterian Day 17
Union County 51, East Hall 46
Vidalia 31, Bacon County 13
Villa Rica 42, Paulding County 38
Walnut Grove 28, Johnson-Gainesville 0
Washington County 49, East Laurens 24
West Laurens 46, Howard 14
Wheeler County 28, Johnson County 14
Whitefield Academy 23, St. Francis 7
Whitewater 39, Morrow 0
Winder-Barrow 28, Apalachee 21
Woodland Stockbridge 29, Ola 0
Woodward Academy 48, Henry County 6
Worth County 48, Harris County 28
Alabama
Class 7A
Central-Phenix City 43, Enterprise 24
Davidson 40, Mary Montgomery 20
Fairhope 30, Baker 21
Gadsden City 40, Buckhorn 14
Hewitt-Trussville 59, Bob Jones 49
Hoover 49, Oak Mountain 6
James Clemens 69, Grissom 7
Lee-Montgomery 41, Jeff Davis 13
McGill-Toolen 55, Alma Bryant 7
Mountain Brook 40, Tuscaloosa County 0
Prattville 37, Smiths Station 20
Spain Park 42, Huffman 6
Sparkman 42, Huntsville 14
Thompson 17, Vestavia Hills 10
Class 6A
Austin 27, Florence 7
Benjamin Russell 37, Chilton County 34
Blount 25, Spanish Fort 0
Brewer 34, Fort Payne 9
Clay-Chalkville 23, Gardendale 20
Cullman 25, Pell City 24
Daphne 50, B.C. Rain 3
Decatur 31, Athens 28
Hartselle 40, Hazel Green 18
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 61, Paul Bryant 0
McAdory 54, Brookwood 15
Minor 48, Carver-Birmingham 13
Muscle Shoals 54, Columbia 7
Northridge 28, Selma 6
Park Crossing 55, Carver-Montgomery 7
Opelika 36, Helena 7
Oxford 24, Southside-Gadsden 21
Saraland 42, Gulf Shores 7
Shades Valley 49, Parker 28
Sidney Lanier 6, Dothan 3
Stanhope Elmore 51, Russell County 7
Walker 27, Center Point 12
Wetumpka 35, Pelham 10
Class 5A
Beauregard 49, Valley 0
Briarwood Christian 44, St. Clair County 6
Brooks 32, Mae Jemison 20
B.T. Washington 47, Headland 14
Carroll 38, Rehobeth 21
Central-Clay County 41, Lincoln 22
Charles Henderson 42, Trinity Presbyterian 9
Citronelle 34, Wilcox Central 0
Corner 43, Curry 19
Crossville 41, Boaz 0
Demopolis 35, Dallas County 6
Etowah 61, Arab 41
Eufaula 28, Greenville 7
Fairfield 44, Shelby County 14
Guntersville 68, Douglas 0
Hayden 39, Springville 26
Lawrence County 20, East Limestone 14
Lee-Huntsville 29, Ardmore 10
Marbury 40, Jemison 33
Russellville 54, St. John Paul II 7
Scottsboro 41, Alexandria 28
St. Paul’s Episcopal 28, Jackson 21
Sumter Central 37, Central-Tuscaloosa 19
Sylacauga 40, Talladega 14
Vigor 32, Williamson 20
Wenonah 27, Pleasant Grove 7
West Point 38, Fairview 24
Woodlawn 19, Moody 15
Class 4A
Alabama Christian 14, Ashford 0
Anniston 55, White Plains 13
Cherokee County 30, Saks 7
Cordova 42, Dora 3
Dadeville 44, Tallassee 27
Dale County 34, Montgomery Catholic 33
Fayette County 33, Hamilton 14
Greensboro 54, Holt 0
Hale County 38, Bibb County 27
Handley 42, Childersburg 14
Hokes Bluff 27, Oneonta 24 (OT)
Jacksonville 23, Ashville 13
Leeds 49, Holtville 22
Madison Academy 31, Haleyville 21
Madison County 49, DAR 28
Munford 53, Elmore County 28
North Jackson 28, Randolph 14
Northside 27, Sipsey Valley 12
Oak Grove 32, West Blocton 26
Rogers 10, Deshler 7
Saint James 26, Bullock County 14
Sardis 38, Westminster Christian 26
Satsuma 41, Escambia County 6
UMS-Wright 56, Faith Academy 0
West Limestone 35, Danville 14
Wilson 27, Central-Florence 3
Winfield 32, Good Hope 0
W.S. Neal 22, Monroe County 18
Class 3A
Bayside Academy 34, Hillcrest-Evergreen 33
Clarke County 35, Cottage Hill Christian 16
Colbert County 59, Clements 0
Colbert Heights 32, Elkmont 15
Daleville 14, Providence Christian 0
Fultondale 49, J.B. Pennington 34
Geneva 28, Straughn 12
Geraldine 49, Brindlee Mountain 14
Glencoe 31, Pleasant Valley 6
Gordo 35, Oakman 14
Lexington 18, Lauderdale County 13
Locust Fork 37, Holly Pond 31
Midfield 53, Carbon Hill 30
Mobile Christian 29, Flomaton 0
Montevallo 32, Greene County 14
North Sand Mountain 28, New Hope 14
Ohatchee 21, Walter Wellborn 0
Opp 59, Slocomb 6
Piedmont 49, Weaver 15
Pike County 74, Central Coosa 22
Prattville Christian 60, Beulah 34
Randolph County 21, Cleburne County 17
Southside-Selma 40, B.B. Comer 20
Susan Moore 56, Hanceville 21
Sylvania 27, Pisgah 26
T.R. Miller 41, Excel 8
Vinemont 35, Priceville 28
West Morgan 25, East Lawrance 22
Wicksburg 46, Houston Academy 21
Class 2A
Abbeville 32, Barbour County 12
Aliceville 44, R.C. Hatch 6
Billingsley 49, Verbena 34
Cold Springs 26, West End 16
Collinsville 13, Westbrook Christian 7
Elba 54, Central-Hayneville 14
Fyffe 42, Sand Rock 7
Gaston 47, Asbury 0
Goshen 48, Zion Chapel 7
G.W. Long 43, Ariton 7
Ider 42, Section 12
J.U. Blacksher 67, St. Luke’s Episcopal 47
Keith 38, Francis Marion 8
LaFayette 50, Horseshoe Bend 14
Lamar County 21, Red Bay 20
Luverne 49, Calhoun 6
New Brockton 45, Cottonwood 26
Reeltown 20, Ranburne 17
Samson 47, Geneva County 21
Southern Choctaw 8, Leroy 7
Sulligent 35, Mars Hill Bible 8
Sumiton Christian 28, Falkville 6
Sheffield 39, Hatton 21
Tanner 58, Cleveland 20
Tarrant 40, Winston County 16
Vincent 29, Woodland 27
Washington County 42, Chickasaw 8
Class 1A
Addison 26, Decatur Heritage 21
A.L. Johnson 58, J.F. Shields 0
Brantley 44, Huston County 14
Cedar Bluff 35, Valley Head 6
Cherokee 14, Shoals Christian 8
Donoho 38, Appalachian 7
Georgiana 43, Red Level 33
Hackleburg 35, Phillips 14
Highland Home 43, Autaugaville 8
Hubbertville 42, Holy Spirit 21
Isabella 40, Loachapoka 38
Linden 35, Sweet Water 7
Lynn 62, Southeastern 33
Maplesville 21, Northview 0
Marengo 20, Fruitdale 7
McKenzie 35, Kinston 14
Meek 52, R.A. Hubbard 14
Millry 55, McIntosh 14
Notasulga 57, Ellwood Christian 0
Pickens County 61, Brilliant 0
Pleasant Home 59, Florala 20
Ragland 28, Victory Christian 7
South Lamar 53, Marion County 0
Tharptown 29, Waterloo 21
Spring Garden 56, Coosa Christian 19
Vina 42, Alabama School/Deaf 6
Winterboro 35, Talladega County Central 24
Woodville 35, Gaylesville 8
