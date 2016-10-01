Valley Preps

October 1, 2016 12:33 PM

Glenwood’s rally comes up short against Pike Liberal

Valley Preps

Local coverage of high school sports

TROY, Ala.

Glenwood scored 21 points in the fourth quarter, but the Gators’ rally came up short in a 34-28 loss at Pike Liberal on Friday night.

For Glenwood, it was its second straight loss after starting the season 4-0.

Kashe Boatner scored on a 2-yard TD run in the second quarter for Glenwood.

The Gators trailed 35-14 with 5:24 left in the game. Brandon Moseley hit Jacob Harper on a 27-yard TD pass. Then after a fumble recovery, Tripp Day caught a 29-yard TD pass to pull the Gators within six.

The Gators will host Edgewood on Thursday at 8 p.m.

Friday at Pike Liberal

Glenwood

0

7

0

21

28

Pike Liberal

14

0

14

6

34

Troy Messenger

Related content

Valley Preps

Comments

Videos

Prep Spotlight: Shaw's Kayla Blackmon

View more video

About Valley Preps

@leprepsports

David Mitchell has covered high schools and athletes in the Bi-City area for three years for the Ledger-Enquirer. Prior to joining the Ledger-Enquirer, Mitchell worked at the Gainesville (Ga.) Times. He is a graduate of Starr’s Mill High School and the University of Georgia.

Sports Videos