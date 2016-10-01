Glenwood’s rally comes up short against Pike Liberal

Glenwood scored 21 points in the fourth quarter, but the Gators’ rally came up short in a 34-28 loss at Pike Liberal on Friday night.
For Glenwood, it was its second straight loss after starting the season 4-0.
Kashe Boatner scored on a 2-yard TD run in the second quarter for Glenwood.
The Gators trailed 35-14 with 5:24 left in the game. Brandon Moseley hit Jacob Harper on a 27-yard TD pass. Then after a fumble recovery, Tripp Day caught a 29-yard TD pass to pull the Gators within six.
The Gators will host Edgewood on Thursday at 8 p.m.
Friday at Pike Liberal
Glenwood
0
7
0
21
—
28
Pike Liberal
14
0
14
6
—
34
Troy Messenger
