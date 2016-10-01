Valley Preps

October 1, 2016 12:45 PM

Smiths Station drops fifth straight

Valley Preps

Local coverage of high school sports

From staff reports

SMITHS STATION, Ala.

Aaron Brooks caught a pair of touchdown passes for Smiths Station, but the Panthers lost 37-20 to Prattville at Panther Stadium on Friday night.

For the Panthers, it was their fifth straight loss to fall to 1-6. They are 0-4 in Region 2-7A.

Brooks caught a TD pass on the Panthers’ first drove of the game to take a 7-0 lead.

Tyler Jefferson scored in the second quarter to give Smiths Station a 14-13 lead.

Prattville scored the next 24 points.

Brooks caught a long TD pass to close out the scoring early in the fourth quarter.

Smiths Station continues region play on Friday when they travel to Enterprise.

Related content

Valley Preps

Comments

Videos

Prep Spotlight: Shaw's Kayla Blackmon

View more video

About Valley Preps

@leprepsports

David Mitchell has covered high schools and athletes in the Bi-City area for three years for the Ledger-Enquirer. Prior to joining the Ledger-Enquirer, Mitchell worked at the Gainesville (Ga.) Times. He is a graduate of Starr’s Mill High School and the University of Georgia.

Sports Videos