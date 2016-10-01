Smiths Station drops fifth straight

Aaron Brooks caught a pair of touchdown passes for Smiths Station, but the Panthers lost 37-20 to Prattville at Panther Stadium on Friday night.
For the Panthers, it was their fifth straight loss to fall to 1-6. They are 0-4 in Region 2-7A.
Brooks caught a TD pass on the Panthers’ first drove of the game to take a 7-0 lead.
Tyler Jefferson scored in the second quarter to give Smiths Station a 14-13 lead.
Prattville scored the next 24 points.
Brooks caught a long TD pass to close out the scoring early in the fourth quarter.
Smiths Station continues region play on Friday when they travel to Enterprise.
Comments