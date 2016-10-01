Russell County loses at home to Stanhope Elmore

Russell County fell to 0-7 overall and 0-4 in Region 2-6A with a 51-7 loss to Stanhope Elmore on Friday night.
The loss was the 29th straight for the Warriors.
Russell County will play at Northview on Friday at 8 p.m.
October 1, 2016 12:53 PM
Russell County fell to 0-7 overall and 0-4 in Region 2-6A with a 51-7 loss to Stanhope Elmore on Friday night.
The loss was the 29th straight for the Warriors.
Russell County will play at Northview on Friday at 8 p.m.
David Mitchell has covered high schools and athletes in the Bi-City area for three years for the Ledger-Enquirer. Prior to joining the Ledger-Enquirer, Mitchell worked at the Gainesville (Ga.) Times. He is a graduate of Starr’s Mill High School and the University of Georgia.
Comments