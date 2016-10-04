Central’s Markail Benton, Jaxton Carson receive postseason honors

The honors keep pouring in for Central linebacker Markail Benton.
Benton, a senior, received his honorary game jersey for the 2017 Under Armour All-America High School Football Game.
Benton is one of more than 100 players selected to play in the 10th annual Under Armour All-American Game, which will be played Jan. 1, 2017, at Camping World Stadium. It will be televised by ESPN with a kickoff at 1 p.m.
“My dream is to be the best out on the football field,” Benton said.
Benton, who has committed to sign with Alabama in February, had 27 tackles, including two sacks, prior to last week’s game against Enterprise.
“He has had a great career here at Central,” Central coach Jamey DuBose said. “He has been an extremely hard worker to get to this point.”
Benton and teammate, Jaxton Carson, were selected for the 2016 Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game, which will be played Dec. 10 at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala.
Carson is a running back, who had 438 yards prior to last week’s game.
Alabama leads the series 21-8.
