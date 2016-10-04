Valley Preps

October 4, 2016 9:16 PM

High school roundup: Northside, Columbus, Hardaway open region tourney with wins

From staff reports

Hannah George hit a pair of home runs and drove in four to lead top-seeded Northside to a 17-0 win over Westover in the first round of the Region 1-4A tournament, which is being hosted by Northside.

In other region tournament games:

Marlisa Scott hit a pair of doubles and drove in two runs to lead Columbus, the No. 2 seed, to a 14-0 win over Americus-Sumter.

Marchel Johnson had a double and drove in three runs for Hardaway in its 13-1 win over Shaw.

Tuesday at Northside

Northside 17, Westover 0

Westover

000

0

0

9

Northside

(15)2x

17

18

0

WP: Kayson Boatner. LP: Hall. Top hitters: Northside Gabi Apiag 2-2, 2B, 2R, RBI; Kennedi Bedell 1-1, R; Hannah George 2-2, 2HR, 4RBI; Jada Chadwick 3-3, HR, 2B, 3R, RBI; Kayson Boatner 2-3, 2B, 2R, RBI; Sidney Mathis 2-2, 2 2B, 2R, 2RBI; Ciara Jesus 2-2, R, RBI; Raelee Weaver 2-2, 3B, R, Emily Holmes 1-1, 2B, R. Records: Northside 22-5. Next: Northside, home vs. Hardaway, Wednesday, 5 p.m.

Columbus 14, Americus-Sumter 0

Americus

000

0

0

1

Columbus

(10)31

14

6

0

WP: Emily Davis. LP: Garcia. Top hitters: Columbus Alyssa Barker 1-2, R, 2RBI; Rowan Stucky 1-1, RBI; Marlisa Scott 2-3, 2 2B, 3R, 2RBI; Abby Wynn 1-1, 2R, RBI; Anna Runyon 1-1, 2R, RBI. Records: Columbus 17-9. Next: Columbus vs. Cairo/Carver winner, at Northside, Wednesday, 5 p.m.

Hardaway 10, Shaw 0

Hardaway

282

1

13

6

0

Shaw

000

1

1

3

3

WP: Josie Arwood. LP: NA. Top hitters: Hardaway Marchel Johnson 2-3, 2B, 3RBI; Aiyannah Taylor 2-3, 2RBI, 3R; Lilly Mitchell 1-2, 2RBI; Ivor’re Mackey 1-1, RBI. Records: NA. Next: Hardaway, at Northside, Wednesday, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Columbus, Northside advance in area tourney

Alisi Motu’apuaka had 18 assists, three aces to lead top-seeded Columbus to a 2-0 (25-7, 25-12) win over Carver on Tuesday in the second round of the Area 1-4A tournament at Northside.

Northside, the No. 2 seed, advanced with a 2-0 (29-27, 25-23) win over Shaw.

Tuesday at Northside

Northside 2, Shaw 0

Shaw

27

23

Northside

29

25

Leaders: Northside Caroline Irving- 37 assists; 4 digs; 2 aces; Katie jordan- 18 kills; 12 digs; Nevaeh Edwards- 9 kills; 8 digs ; JJ Woods- 5 kills, 2 blocks; Emily Hendricks-5 kills; 1 ace, 2 blocks. Records: Northside 21-17. Next: Northside, at Columbus, Thursday, 5 p.m.

Columbus 2, Carver 0

Columbus

25

25

Carver

7

12

Leaders: Columbus Tierra White 6 kills 1 block; Jha’Meisheia Griffin 5 kills 1 block; Tatyana Wyatt 4 kills; Madison Zeller 4 kills; Alisi Motu’apuaka 18 assists 3 aces 1 kill 1 dig. Records: Columbus 39-11. Next: Columbus, home vs. Northside, Thursday, 5 p.m.

Cross Country

Columbus, Northside, Hardaway win in cross country

The Columbus girls and Northside boys won Race 1 at Kinnett on Tuesday. The Hardaway boys won in Race 2. There were not enough girls in Race 2 two for a team winner.

Columbus’ Hope Skypek won with a time of 20 minutes, 42.22 seconds. Northside’s Jonathan Myrthil won the boys race in 17:44.43.

Hardaway’s Russ Korreye won Race 2 in 19:02.77. Harris County’s Taylor Elkins won the girls event in 23:39.46.

 

Late Monday Volleyball

Jordan 2, Kendrick 1

Abejeh Shelton had eight kills to lead Jordan to a 2-1 (20-25, 25-22, 25-18) win over Kendrick on Monday.

Jordan will play at Spencer on Thursday. The Red Jackets also play Temple as part of a tri-match.

The Jordan-Temple winner will earn the top seed in Area 1-2A and will host the area tournament on Saturday.

Monday

Jordan

20

25

25

Kendrick

25

22

18

Leaders: Jordan Abejeh Shelton: 8 kills; Lariya Lagrand: 5 kills; Tytiana Morris: 5 Aces. Records: Jordan 16-5. Next: Jordan, at Spencer/Temple.

Valley Preps

