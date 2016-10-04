High school roundup: Northside, Columbus, Hardaway open region tourney with wins

Hannah George hit a pair of home runs and drove in four to lead top-seeded Northside to a 17-0 win over Westover in the first round of the Region 1-4A tournament, which is being hosted by Northside.
In other region tournament games:
Marlisa Scott hit a pair of doubles and drove in two runs to lead Columbus, the No. 2 seed, to a 14-0 win over Americus-Sumter.
Marchel Johnson had a double and drove in three runs for Hardaway in its 13-1 win over Shaw.
Tuesday at Northside
Northside 17, Westover 0
Westover
000
—
0
0
9
Northside
(15)2x
—
17
18
0
WP: Kayson Boatner. LP: Hall. Top hitters: Northside Gabi Apiag 2-2, 2B, 2R, RBI; Kennedi Bedell 1-1, R; Hannah George 2-2, 2HR, 4RBI; Jada Chadwick 3-3, HR, 2B, 3R, RBI; Kayson Boatner 2-3, 2B, 2R, RBI; Sidney Mathis 2-2, 2 2B, 2R, 2RBI; Ciara Jesus 2-2, R, RBI; Raelee Weaver 2-2, 3B, R, Emily Holmes 1-1, 2B, R. Records: Northside 22-5. Next: Northside, home vs. Hardaway, Wednesday, 5 p.m.
Columbus 14, Americus-Sumter 0
Americus
000
—
0
0
1
Columbus
(10)31
—
14
6
0
WP: Emily Davis. LP: Garcia. Top hitters: Columbus Alyssa Barker 1-2, R, 2RBI; Rowan Stucky 1-1, RBI; Marlisa Scott 2-3, 2 2B, 3R, 2RBI; Abby Wynn 1-1, 2R, RBI; Anna Runyon 1-1, 2R, RBI. Records: Columbus 17-9. Next: Columbus vs. Cairo/Carver winner, at Northside, Wednesday, 5 p.m.
Hardaway 10, Shaw 0
Hardaway
282
1
—
13
6
0
Shaw
000
1
—
1
3
3
WP: Josie Arwood. LP: NA. Top hitters: Hardaway Marchel Johnson 2-3, 2B, 3RBI; Aiyannah Taylor 2-3, 2RBI, 3R; Lilly Mitchell 1-2, 2RBI; Ivor’re Mackey 1-1, RBI. Records: NA. Next: Hardaway, at Northside, Wednesday, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Columbus, Northside advance in area tourney
Alisi Motu’apuaka had 18 assists, three aces to lead top-seeded Columbus to a 2-0 (25-7, 25-12) win over Carver on Tuesday in the second round of the Area 1-4A tournament at Northside.
Northside, the No. 2 seed, advanced with a 2-0 (29-27, 25-23) win over Shaw.
Tuesday at Northside
Northside 2, Shaw 0
Shaw
27
23
Northside
29
25
Leaders: Northside Caroline Irving- 37 assists; 4 digs; 2 aces; Katie jordan- 18 kills; 12 digs; Nevaeh Edwards- 9 kills; 8 digs ; JJ Woods- 5 kills, 2 blocks; Emily Hendricks-5 kills; 1 ace, 2 blocks. Records: Northside 21-17. Next: Northside, at Columbus, Thursday, 5 p.m.
Columbus 2, Carver 0
Columbus
25
25
Carver
7
12
Leaders: Columbus Tierra White 6 kills 1 block; Jha’Meisheia Griffin 5 kills 1 block; Tatyana Wyatt 4 kills; Madison Zeller 4 kills; Alisi Motu’apuaka 18 assists 3 aces 1 kill 1 dig. Records: Columbus 39-11. Next: Columbus, home vs. Northside, Thursday, 5 p.m.
Cross Country
Columbus, Northside, Hardaway win in cross country
The Columbus girls and Northside boys won Race 1 at Kinnett on Tuesday. The Hardaway boys won in Race 2. There were not enough girls in Race 2 two for a team winner.
Columbus’ Hope Skypek won with a time of 20 minutes, 42.22 seconds. Northside’s Jonathan Myrthil won the boys race in 17:44.43.
Hardaway’s Russ Korreye won Race 2 in 19:02.77. Harris County’s Taylor Elkins won the girls event in 23:39.46.
Late Monday Volleyball
Jordan 2, Kendrick 1
Abejeh Shelton had eight kills to lead Jordan to a 2-1 (20-25, 25-22, 25-18) win over Kendrick on Monday.
Jordan will play at Spencer on Thursday. The Red Jackets also play Temple as part of a tri-match.
The Jordan-Temple winner will earn the top seed in Area 1-2A and will host the area tournament on Saturday.
Monday
Jordan
20
25
25
Kendrick
25
22
18
Leaders: Jordan Abejeh Shelton: 8 kills; Lariya Lagrand: 5 kills; Tytiana Morris: 5 Aces. Records: Jordan 16-5. Next: Jordan, at Spencer/Temple.
