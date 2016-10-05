High school roundup: Columbus, Northside advance in region softball tourney

Avery Hooper pitched five shutout innings to lead Columbus past Cairo 6-2 on Wednesday in the Region 1-4A tournament.
The Lady Blue Devils (18-9) scored five runs in the second inning. Erin Smith and Marlisa Scott each doubled in two runs in the inning.
Also in the region tournament, Raelee Weaver had a double and drove in three runs to lead Northside to a 10-0 win over Hardaway.
Sidney Mathis pitched a five-inning four-hitter.
Columbus and Northside both clinched berths in the state tournament. They will meet on Thursday at 5 p.m. in the winners bracket final. The winner will advance to Friday’s championship game.
Wednesday at Northside
Columbus 6, Cairo 2
Cairo
000
002
0
—
2
3
4
Columbus
050
010
x
—
6
3
0
WP: Avery Hooper. LP: Jowers. Top hitters: Columbus Erin Smith 1-3, 2B, R, 3RBI; Marlisa Scott 1-3, 2B, 2RBI; Anna Runyon 1-2, 3B, 2R. Records: Columbus 18-9. Next: Columbus, at Northside, Thursday, 5 p.m.
Northside 10, Hardaway 0
Hardaway
000
00
—
0
4
6
Northside
530
2x
—
10
6
1
WP: Sidney Mathis. LP: Josie Arwood. Top hitters: Northside Jada Chadwick 1-2, 2B, 3R, RBI; Kayson Boatner 1-3, R, RBI; Sidney Mathis 1-2, RBI; Raelee Weaver 2-3, 2B, 3RBI. Records: Northside 23-5. Next: Northside, home vs. Columbus, Thursday, 5 p.m.
Crawford County 9, Brookstone 3
Crawford County scored six runs in the fourth inning and went on to a 9-3 win over Brookstone on Wednesday.
Wednesday at Crawford County
Brookstone
111
000
0
—
3
2
5
Crawford
000
612
x
—
9
10
3
WP: Wingo. LP: Zoe Paul. Top hitters: Leslie Harris 0-2, R, RBI; Lynn Pearson 1-3, 2B. Records: Brookstone 13-8. Next: Brookstone, home vs. Callaway, Thursday, 5 p.m.
Late Tuesday Softball
Veterans 10, Harris County 7
Harris County’s late rally wasn’t enough as it fell 10-7 at Veterans on Wednesday.
The Lady Tigers scored five runs in the fifth to tie the game at 6-6, but Veterans scored four in the bottom of the fifth to take back the lead.
Tierra Brooks hit a homer for Harris County.
Tuesday at Veterans
Harris
001
050
1
—
7
7
7
Veterans
131
140
x
—
10
11
1
WP: West. LP: Sydney Shacleford. Top hitters: Harris County Ashliegh Duty 2-4, 2R, RBI; Lilly Hooper 2-4, 2B, 2RBI; Morgan Charter 1-4, R; Olivia Lott 1-4, 2B, R; Tierra Brooks 1-2, HR, 2R, RBI. Records: Harris County 15-8. Next: Harris County, home vs. Bainbridge, Friday, 5:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Auburn 3, Central 1
A’Tavia Lambert had 17 kills and 16 blocks for Central, but the Lady Red Devils lost 3-1 to Auburn.
Tuesday at Auburn
Central
19
25
26
18
Auburn
25
20
28
25
Leaders: Central Destin Smith: 1 Ace- 1 Dig- 1 Block- 22 Assists; A'tavia Lambert: 2 Aces- 5 Digs- 27 Attacks- 17 Kills- 16 Blocks- 2 Assists; Alayshea Thompson: 3 Aces- 4 Digs- 11 Attacks- 6 Kills; Nakayla Randolph-Moore: 1 Dig- 1 Kill- 2 Blocks- 8 Assists; Kennedy Stewart: 3 Digs- 6 Attacks- 3 Kills-29 blocks- 3 Assists. Records: Central 1-3. Next: Central, at Opelika, Thursday, 6 p.m.
