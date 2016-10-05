Closer look at Thursday’s game

Edgewood at Glenwood
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Sammy Howard Field
Series record: Glenwood leads 11-8, but Edgewood has won the last five meetings, including a 61-0 victory last season.
Records: Edgewood 0-7, 0-2 AISA Region 1-3A. Glenwood 4-2, 2-0.
Last week: Edgewood lost 43-0 to Abbeville Christian. Glenwood lost 34-28 to Pike Liberal.
You need to know: Edgewood had won six straight and seven of eight state championships coming into the season, all of those under Bobby Carr. He left during the summer. … Glenwood returns to region play after two straight non-region games. … Glenwood QB Brandon Moseley has completed 85 of 161 passes for 975 yards and 10 touchdowns. His favorite target has been Tripp Day, who has 19 catches for 340 yards and five TDs. Kashe Boatner has rushed for 537 yards and five TDs.
Kevin Price
