Closer look at Friday night’s games

Jordan vs. Spencer
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Kinnett Stadium.
Series record: Jordan leads 27-21, but Spencer won 48-9 last season.
Records: Jordan 0-5, 0-0 Region 5-2A. Spencer 3-2, 0-0.
Last week: Jordan was idle. Spencer was idle.
You need to know: This is the region opener for both teams. Spencer coach Pierre Coffey has done a remarkable job in turning around the Spencer program. He led them to an 8-4 record last season, the program’s first winning season since 1977. New Jordan coach Justin Newman is hoping he can do the same with Jordan, which has not had a winning season since 1993.
Brookstone at Marion County
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Eagle Stadium, Buena Vista, Ga.
Series record: Marion County leads 5-3, having won three straight, including 40-0 last season.
Records: Brookstone 3-2, 2-0 Region 4-A, Div. A. Marion County 4-2, 2-1.
Last week: Brookstone beat Pacelli 37-7. Marion County beat Greenville 49-18.
You need to know: Brookstone faces a tough two-game stretch with Marion County this week and Manchester next week. … Brookstone is 22nd in the Class A private school rankings, while Marion County is 28th in the Class A public school rankings.
Pacelli at Manchester
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Memorial Stadium, Manchester, Ga.
Series record: Manchester leads 16-3-1, but Pacelli won the last meeting 42-6 in 2007.
Records: Pacelli 1-5, 1-2 Region 4-A, Div. A. Manchester 6-0, 3-0.
Last week: Pacelli lost 37-7 to Brookstone. Manchester beat Central-Talbotton 62-0.
You need to know: Manchester is allowing just over six points a game. … Manchester is ranked No. 5 in the Class A public school rankings, while Pacelli is 31st in the Class A private-school rankings.
Chattahoochee County at Miller County
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Pirate Stadium, Colquitt, Ga.
Series record: First meeting.
Records: Chattahoochee County 1-4, 1-3 Region 1-A. Miller County 3-2, 3-2.
Last week: Chattahoochee County lost 25-8 to Pelham. Miller County beat Calhoun County 35-0.
You need to know: Chattahoochee County can’t afford any more losses if it hopes to earn one of the four playoff berths from Region 1-A. … Chattahoochee County’s Malic Bonner leads the Bi-City in rushing with 815 yards in five games. he has scored 10 touchdowns. … Miller County is tied for that fourth and final spot with Terrell County, a game behind Pelham.
Central at Jeff Davis
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Ala.
Series record: Jeff Davis leads 14-5, but Central won 43-14 last season. The Red Devils have won four straight and five of six. Jeff Davis won the first 13 times the two teams played from 1968 to 1983.
Records: Central 5-1, 3-0 Region 2-7A. Jeff Davis 3-4, 1-2.
Last week: Central beat Enterprise 43-24. Jeff Davis lost to R.E. Lee 41-13.
You need to know: Central is tied for first place in Region 2-7A with R.E. Lee. Those teams meet next week. … Central quarterback Zion Webb has completed 48 of 116 passes for 804 yards and seven touchdowns. His favorite target has been Justyn Ross, who has 18 catches for 363 yards. Jaxton Carson leads the Red Devils with 575 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns. Webb also has 402 yards rushing.
Smiths Station at Enterprise
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Wildcat Stadium, Enterprise, Ala.
Series record: Enterprise leads 11-6, including a 14-7 victory last season.
Records: Smiths Station 1-6, 0-4 Region 2-7A. Enterprise 6-1, 3-1.
Last week: Smiths Station lost 37-20 to Prattville. Enterprise lost 43-24 to Central.
You need to know: Smiths Station has lost five straight, and the Panthers are guaranteed their first losing season since going 4-6 in 2011. … Enterprise is a half-game behind Central and R.E. Lee for first place in Region 2-7A.
Russell County at Northview
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Wildcat Stadium, Enterprise, Ala.
Series record: Northview leads 8-0, including a 47-7 win last season.
Records: Russell County 0-7, 0-4 Region 2-6A. Northview 0-6, 0-3.
Last week: Russell County lost 51-7 to Stanhope Elmore. Northview was idle.
You need to know: Russell County has lost 29 straight. Northview has lost nine straight.
Kevin Price: 706-320-4493, @lesports
Comments