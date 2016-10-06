Jordan Red Jackets ready to open region schedule against Spencer

It would be easy to look at Jordan’s 0-5 record this season and say “typical Jordan football,” but coach Justin Newman views it in a different way — a preseason.
After last week’s bye, the Red Jackets open Region 5-2A play on Friday night against Spencer at Kinnett Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
“We focused on us all of last week,” Newman said. “Plus, when prepping for Spencer’s offense, it is like prepping for us.”
Newman is in his first season at Jordan as he replaced Jim Brown, who went 8-32 in four seasons. The Red Jackets have not had a winning season since 1993.
The Red Jackets didn’t have the usual spring practice. Instead, the team focused on weight training.
Plus, Newman has been piecing his coaching staff together since he was hired. DeAndre Bowman, the former Pacelli standout, joined the staff as defensive coordinator just two weeks before the first preseason scrimmage.
The offense has played well so far, averaging 20.4 points per game. Several Red Jackets are among the stat leaders in the Bi-City.
Running back Aaron Maxwell has 592 yards and four touchdowns. Quarterback Daren Lewis has passed for 972 yards and six touchdowns. he has rushed for 233 yards and three touchdowns.
The leading wide receivers are DeAndre Snead (20 catches, 441 yards and four touchdowns) and Lorzie Meadows (15, 236, 1).
But the defense has allowed 47.4 points per game. Newman said the defense is just now beginning to take shape.
“We have still yet to have a complete game,” Newman said. “We are still in the process of trying to change the culture and attitudes.
“But the players we have have bought into what we are trying to do.”
Newman said the players have nost focus despite the winless start.
“In the grand scheme of what we are trying to do, this is just five games,” Newman said.
If Newman and the Red Jackets need any inspiration, they can look at the turnaround generated by Friday’s opponent. Spencer completed an 8-4 season last year, the first winning season for that program since 1977.
The Greenwave, in its first season under Pierre Coffey, started 1-3, but then reeled off seven straight wins, including a 47-34 victory at Washington County in the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs.
Newman and Coffey worked together for a year on the Carver coaching staff.
“(Pierre) has done a fantastic job,” Newman said. “He has brough discipline to that team, and they do things the right way. You can see that they have bought into it.”
Kevin Price: 706-320-4493, @lesports
