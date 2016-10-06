High school roundup: George strikes out 10 to lead Northside over Columbus

Hannah George struck out 10 and spread four hits over seven innings Thursday to help lead Northside to an 8-2 win over Columbus in the Region 1-4A softball tournament.
Northside (24-5) advanced to the championship game Friday at 5 p.m. Columbus later Thursday defeated Cairo 8-1 and will meet Northside in the championship game Friday. Columbus will have to defeat the Lady Patriots twice to win the region title.
Northside built a 3-0 lead before Columbus got a single run in the third inning. The Lady Patriots added to the lead in the fourth and fifth innings to go up 6-1.
Gabi Apiag went 2-for-3 and drove in two runs for Northside. Raelee Weaver went 2-for-2 and also drove in two runs for the Lady Patriots.
Erin Smith went 2-for-2 with a homer and drove in two runs for Columbus.
Kaleigh Sullivan gave up eight runs on nine hits and struck out five in taking the loss.
Thursday at Northside
Columbus
001
001
0
—
2
4
5
Northside
120
122
x
—
8
9
2
WP: Hannah George. LP: Kaleigh Sullivan. Top hitters: Northside: Gabi Apiag 2-3, R, 2 RBI; Raelee Weaver 2-2, 2Rs, 2 RBI; Kayson Boatner 1-4, 2B; Sidney Mathis 1-3, R, 3B. Columbus: Erin Smith 2-3, R, HR, 2 RBI. Records: Northside 24-5. Columbus 18-10. Next: Northside vs. Columbus in championship game, today, 5 p.m. (If game at 7 p.m.)
Columbus 8, Cairo 1
Erin Smith went 4-for-4, homered twice and drove in four runs to help Columbus defeat Cairo 8-1 and reach the Region 1-4A championship game.
Kaleigh Sullivan gave up one run on two hits and struck out 10 in six innings to pick up the win.
Thursday at Northside
Cairo
000
001
0
—
1
2
3
Columbus
130
013
x
—
8
12
3
WP: Kaleigh Sullivan. LP: Jowers. Top hitters: Columbus: Erin Smith 4-4, 3Rs, 2 HRs, 4 RBI; Kaleigh Sullivan 2-4, 2B; Marlisa Scott 1-3, R, 2B, RBI. Records: Columbus 19-10. Next: Columbus vs. Northside, today, 5 p.m. in Region 1-4A title game (if game at 7 p.m.).
Cairo 7, Hardaway 4
Hardaway rallied for three runs in the top of the sixth inning Thursday, but it wasn’t enough as Cairo held on for a 7-4 win in the Region 1-4A softball tournament.
Hardaway did clinch fourth place in the region and will play the No. 1 seed from 3-4A in the state tournament on Wednesday.
Thursday at Northside
Hardaway
100
003
0
—
4
7
1
Cairo
200
050
x
—
7
10
1
WP: NA. LP: Marchell Johnson 5-7. Top hitters: Hardaway: Lilly Mitchell 2-3, BB, RBI; Aiyannah Taylor 2-3, 2B, RBI. Records: Hardaway 12-16. Next: Hardaway vs. No. 1 seed of 3-4A, Wednesday, Time TBA.
Volleyball
Brookstone 2, Taylor County 0
Rachel McQuinn had three aces Thursday to lead Brookstone to a straight-sets win over Taylor County.
Thursday at Brookstone
Taylor Co.
8
8
Brookstone
25
25
Leaders: Brookstone: Catherine Ward 2 aces; Rachel McQuinn 3 aces; Lucy Laughbaum: 2 kills, 1 ace. Records: NA. Next: NA.
Late Wednesday
Hardaway 17, Shaw 2
Aiyannah Taylor went 4-for-4 with a triple and five RBIs to lead Hardaway to a 17-2 win over Shaw on Wednesday in the Region 1-4A tournament.
With the win, the Hawks clinched a state playoff berth for the first time since 2008.
Wednesday at Northside
Haradway
395
—
17
8
2
Shaw
002
—
2
2
2
WP: Josie Arwood 7-8. LP: NA. Top hitters: Hardaway Aiyannah Taylor 4-4, 3B, 3R, 5 RBI; Katie McFadden 2-2, 2 2B, 2 RBI; Lilly Mitchell 1-1, 2B, 2RBI; Seanise Mahone 1-1, 2 RBI. Records: Hardaway 12-15.
