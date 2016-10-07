Kevin Turner, Ashton Bell lead Manchester against Pacelli

Kevin Turner and Ashton Bell scored two touchdowns apiece as Manchester rolled to a 50-0 victory over Pacelli on Friday night at Memorial Stadium.
The win kept the Blue Devils unbeaten overall at 7-0 and in Region 4-A Division A at 4-0.
Turner scored on runs of 11 and 54 yards.
Bell caught a 12-yard pass from Garrett Brown. Bell also had a 49-yard TD run.
Friday at Manchester
Pacelli
0
0
0
0
—
0
Manchester
27
16
7
0
—
50
First quarter
M — Tra Gamble 20 run (kick failed), 7:26
M — Kevin Turner 11 run (Jaquavious Stargell kick), 6:22
M — Ashton Bell 12 pass from Garrett Brown (Stargell kick), 3:03
M — Denizeo Gamble 52 run (Stargell kick), 0;11
Second quarter
M — Turner 54 run (Stargell kick), 10:07
M — safety, 7:25
M — Bell 49 run (Stargell kick), 6:30
Third quarter
M — Tra McGruder 25 run (Stargell kick), 7:16
Records: Pacelli 1-6, 1-3 Region 4-A, Div. A. Manchester 7-0, 4-0. Next: Pacelli, at Greenville, Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m. Manchster, at Brookstone, Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m.
