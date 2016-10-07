Valley Preps

October 7, 2016 9:44 PM

Kevin Turner, Ashton Bell lead Manchester against Pacelli

From staff reports

MANCHESTER, Ga.

Kevin Turner and Ashton Bell scored two touchdowns apiece as Manchester rolled to a 50-0 victory over Pacelli on Friday night at Memorial Stadium.

The win kept the Blue Devils unbeaten overall at 7-0 and in Region 4-A Division A at 4-0.

Turner scored on runs of 11 and 54 yards.

Bell caught a 12-yard pass from Garrett Brown. Bell also had a 49-yard TD run.

Friday at Manchester

Pacelli

0

0

0

0

0

Manchester

27

16

7

0

50

First quarter

M — Tra Gamble 20 run (kick failed), 7:26

M — Kevin Turner 11 run (Jaquavious Stargell kick), 6:22

M — Ashton Bell 12 pass from Garrett Brown (Stargell kick), 3:03

M — Denizeo Gamble 52 run (Stargell kick), 0;11

Second quarter

M — Turner 54 run (Stargell kick), 10:07

M — safety, 7:25

M — Bell 49 run (Stargell kick), 6:30

Third quarter

M — Tra McGruder 25 run (Stargell kick), 7:16

Records: Pacelli 1-6, 1-3 Region 4-A, Div. A. Manchester 7-0, 4-0. Next: Pacelli, at Greenville, Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m. Manchster, at Brookstone, Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m.

