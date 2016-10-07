McCannon, Matthews lead Marion County past Brookstone

Marion County lost quarterback Quentez Battle early in the first quarter. But the Eagles called on freshman Trice McCannon to lead them to a 35-7 victory over Brookstone on Friday night.
The Eagles had already lost starter JJ Fuller to an injury earlier this season. McCannon completed six of seven passes and rushed 13 times for 55 yards.
Travon Matthews was the workhorse for the Eagles. He ran 32 times for 200 yards and scored two touchdowns.
Friday at Buena Vista, Ga.
Away
0
7
0
0
—
7
Home
6
8
7
14
—
35
First quarter
MC — Travon Matthews 1 run (run failed), 6:33
Second quarter
B — TD Pass
MC — Trice McCannon 3 run (Harris pass from McCannon), 5:43
Third quarter
MC — McCannon 10 run (kick), 3;15
Fourth quarter
MC — Terrance Williams 43 interception return (kick), 8:12
MC — Matthews 2 run (kick), 2:10
Records: Brookstone 3-3, 2-1 Region 4-A, Div. A. Marion County 5-2, 3-1. Next: Brookstone, home vs. Manchester, Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m. Marion County, home vs. Central-Talbotton, Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m.
