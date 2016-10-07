It took almost three years, but Russell County did it

First-year Russell County coach Dwight Jones compared snapping a 29-game losing streak, which was the longest in the state, to a “David and Goliath” scenario.
“Hit that big joker right between the eyes,” Jones said as his team celebrated behind him after the Warriors defeated Northview 20-17 at Rip Hewes Stadium on Friday night.
The last time Russell County had tasted victory before Friday was on Oct. 25, 2013, when the Warriors defeated Booker T. Washington 35-0.
“That 29 was our Goliath,” Jones said, referring to the losing streak, which has now been put to rest. “It’s been our Goliath for a long time.”
This is the second time Jones has stopped a long losing streak at Russell County. In his first stint as the Warriors’ head coach in 1990, he ended a 28-game losing streak with a 19-13 win over Eufaula.
For Northview, the misery continues.
The Cougars have now lost 10 straight, dating back to a 30-28 victory over Wetumpka on Oct. 16 of last season.
It looked like Northview might rally for a victory midway through the fourth quarter when a group of Cougars rushed a Russell County punt attempt and blocked it. Terry Tolbert then picked up the loose ball and dashed about 40 yards into the end zone to pull the Cougars within 20-17 after Jackson Martin kicked through the extra point.
But on the ensuing kickoff, the momentum shifted back to Russell County when the Cougars were whistled for offsides and a personal foul to give the Warriors the ball at the Northview 27.
The Cougars’ defense did come up big, however, in holding the Warriors out of the end zone when a fourth-and-7 pass from the 10-yard line by Keyshawn Stevenson fell incomplete in the end zone.
With new life and starting at its own 10 with 4:03 left in the game, Northview quarterback Nick McCarthy connected with Nasir Pierson on a 13-yard completion to give the Cougars a little breathing room. After two straight incompletions, McCarthy made a nice play when he scooped up a low snap, rolled to his right and found Tye Whatley with a nice 11-yard completion to the 34.
On first down, McCarthy ran for 6 yards up to the 40 before throwing incomplete on the next two downs.
With the clock showing 2:37 and the Cougars facing a fourth-and-4 from the 40, McCarthy got off a pass that was almost intercepted but instead knocked down to give Russell County back the football with 2:32 left.
Four plays later, Russell County faced a fourth-and-3 from the Northview 33 after the Cougars took their final timeout with 1:33 remaining. The Warriors then converted the fourth down play when Stevenson ran around left end on a keeper for a 12-yard gain to seal the victory.
Senior running back Corey Person had a big night for Russell County as he rushed for 109 yards on 20 carries.
Person caught a 10-yard touchdown pass with 49 seconds left in the third quarter to put Russell County up 20-10 before Northview came up with the big blocked punt and return to get back in the game.
Northview looked strong out of the gate in scoring on the opening drive of the game when McCarthy ran around the left side for a 4-yard touchdown run to culminate an 11-play, 72-yard drive. Ny’Travious Barkley had big runs of 17 and 22 yards in the drive.
Martin kicked the PAT for the early 7-0 advantage.
Russell County answered on its first possession by going 67 yards in nine plays to reach the end zone to knot the score at 7-7.
The Warriors took their first lead midway through the second quarter when Stevenson went in on a 1-yard run. The extra point kick was missed, leaving the score at 13-7.
Northview got a 36-yard field goal by Martin with 46 ticks left before halftime to make it a 13-10 score at the intermission.
On the opening kickoff of the second half, Martin successfully executed an onsides kick and recovered it himself at the 50. The Cougars weren’t able to move offensively and then got a great punt by McCarthy, whose boot was downed by Jaden Reaves at the 6.
It was then that Russell County mounted its most impressive drive of the night, going 94 yards in 15 plays to make it a 20-10 lead on Person’s TD catch.
