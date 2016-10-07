Zion Webb has big night for Central in win over Jeff Davis

Central quarterback Zion Webb had 254 total yards and four touchdowns as the Red Devils knocked off the Jeff Davis Volunteers 35-20 at Cramton Bowl on Friday night.
Central-Phenix City (6-1, 4-0) now has sole possession of first place in Region 2-7A after Robert E. Lee’s loss to Auburn. Central hosts R.E. Lee on Oct. 14.
Webb ran the ball 12 times for 123 yards and three scores. Jaxton Carson had 12 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown. Anthony Miles caught five passes for 38 yards. The Red Devils defense sacked Zarron Haney four times.
Carson had a 5-yard TD run with 7:50 left in the first quarter. Webb’s 71-yard run gave the Red Devils a 14-0 lead with 2:39 left in the first quarter.
Webb ran it in from 4 yards out with 1:31 left before halftime for a 21-10 lead.
“We weren’t as good as we have been,” Red Devils head coach Jamey DuBose said. “We had some difficulties today being out of school. I thought we had trouble getting focused. Sometimes, you have to win ugly and that’s what we did.”
DuBose, the former head coach at Prattville, is now 10-1 all-time at Cramton Bowl and 20-0 against city of Montgomery teams.
DuBose took his only career loss at Cramton Bowl back in August against Hoover in the Champions Challenge.
“I’ve been coming here for 11 years now and I love this place,” DuBose said. “The loss to Hoover kind of upset me a little bit, but Montgomery’s a great city. I’m always excited to bring a football team here.”
Webb had an 18-yard TD run in the third quarter for a 28-10 lead. He threw a TD pass to Christian Allen in the fourth quarter for Central’s final score.
Haney completed 14 of 25 passes for 302 yards and two scores. Travez Bozeman caught eight passes for 61 yards and had seven carries for 60 yards. Travis Wesley had three receptions for 91 yards and a score.
