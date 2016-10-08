Khalil Thomas accounts for four TDs in Spencer’s win over Jordan

Spencer downed Jordan 34-14 in the Region 5-2A opener for both teams Friday night at Kinnett Stadium.
Spence quarterback Khalil Thomas ran for two scores and passed for two more, and the Greenwave defense stepped up and limited Jordan to a mere 59 total yards of offense in the second half.
A bad snap over Jordan punter Joseph Camacho was also a key play for the Greenwave, who had two goal line stands, one in the first quarter and another in the second to keep Spencer in front.
Key play: Spencer scored two safeties in the second period in a minute and a half and then scored a touchdown after the second free kick to expand a 12-7 lead to 22-7 before halftime.
Difference makers: Jordan-DeAndre Snead, 5 catches for 99 yards on offense and two pass breakups and a forced fumble on defense. Spencer-Khalil Thomas, 8 rushes for 25 yards and two touchdowns, 7 completions on 21 attempts for 126 yards and two more touchdowns, one interception.
Individual stats: Jordan-Aaron Maxwell 16 rushes for 46 yards and a TD. Spencer-Jaharee Mons 19 rushes for 119 yards and a TD, Corey Calhoun, 7 rushes for 70 yards and four receptions for 78 yards. Seth Jordan 2 catches for 32 yards and TD,
Coach Quote: “Coach Coffey does a great job at Spencer,” Jordan Coach Justin Newman said.”But we are so close, we had a couple of tough mistakes in the first half with the bad snap and not punching it in (in the first half) but we were right there and we didn’t quit.”
‘We made adjustments late in the first half and at halftime and were able to run the ball. Jaleel Grimes sprained his shoulder so I kept him out but Mons and our other guys responded-all our backs ran hard tonight and Khalil does a good job of managing the offense,” said Coach Pierre Coffey after the game.
Player quote: “I knew when Jaleel went down, I was going to have to do my job,” said Mons after the game. “The line did their job and I am a straight ahead runner. The hole opened up for the TD and I went to the end zone.”
Friday night at Kinnett Stadium
Spencer
12
10
6
6
34
Jordan
7
0
0
7
14
First Quarter
J-Aaron Maxwell 2 run (Ian Thomas kick), 8:25
S-Khalil Thomas 1 run (kick failed), 3:52
S-Thomas 13 run (pass failed), 0:35
Second Quarter
S-Safety-Jordan Lorzie Meadows tackled in end zone. 4:56
S-Safety-Maxwell tackled in end zone, 3:23
S- Seth Jordan 15 pass from Thomas (pass failed), 1:11
Third Quarter
S-Pete Novz 16 pass from Thomas (kick blocked), 2:42
Fourth Quarter
S-Jaharee Mons 29 run (pass failed), 6:27
J-Raymond Jones 3 run (Thomas kick), 3:43
Records: Spencer 4-2, 1-0 Region 5-2A. Jordan 0-6, 0-1. Next: Spencer, vs. temple, Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m., at Memorial. Jordan, at Lamar County, Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m.
