High school football scores for Oct. 7

Friday’s Scores
Georgia
Alcovy 25, Evans 0
Alexander 43, Tri-Cities 13
Allatoona 35, Creekview 14
Alpharetta 41, Pope 24
Aquinas 20, Warren County 12
Arabia Mountain 44, Miller Grove 6
Archer 42, Newton 0
Athens Academy 21, Hebron Christian Academy 10
Bainbridge 31, Veterans 6
Blessed Trinity 34, White County 7
Bowdon 43, Christian Heritage 14
Brooks County 18, Early County 14
Brookwood 54, Meadowcreek 0
Buford 48, Johnson-Gainesville 0
Bulloch 8, Frederica 7
Calhoun 29, Adairsville 3
Calhoun County 29, Seminole County 3
Callaway 38, Lamar County 7
Cambridge 55, Dunwoody 27
Carrollton 42, Villa Rica 13
Cartersville 52, LaGrange 7
Cedartown 26, Central-Carrollton 6
Centennial 49, Northview 14
Central Gwinnett 69, Berkmar 0
Cherokee 55, Walton 27
Collins Hill 38, Duluth 18
Commerce 63, Providence Christian 0
Dacula 26, Apalachee 7
Dalton 40, River Ridge 14
Darlington 42, North Cobb Christian 7
Dawson County 57, Union County 26
Deerfield-Windsor 35, Tiftarea 13
Dodge County 28, Dublin 21
Dooly County 53, Hawkinsville 7
Douglass 42, Forest Park 0
Eagle’s Landing Christian 49, Our Lady of Mercy 0
East Coweta 27, Westlake 26
East Paulding 24, Cass 9
Eastside 42, Henry County 0
Elbert County 27, Oglethorpe County 6
Emanuel County Institute 55, Wheeler County 0
Fayette County 7, McIntosh 3
Fellowship Christian School 49, Whitefield Academy 0
First Presbyterian Day 67, Wilkinson County 55
Fitzgerald 48, Albany 7
Franklin County 21, Jackson County 14
Gainesville 24, Habersham Central 7
Gatewood 39, Westfield 7
George Walton 10, Athens Christian 7
Grayson 70, Shiloh 6
Greater Atlanta Christian 69, East Hall 12
Griffin 36, Morrow 6
Hapeville 34, Washington 0
Harrison 35, Sprayberry 7
Heritage-Conyers 45, Grovetown 28
Hillgrove 31, North Paulding 28
Holy Innocents’ 36, Strong Rock Christian 21
Hughes 55, South Paulding 7
Jackson 48, Pike County 12
John Milledge 44, Georgia Military 10
Johns Creek 49, Chattahoochee 19
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 48, Coahulla Creek 12
Lambert 28, South Forsyth 20
Landmark Christian 54, Fulton Leadership 6
Lanier 34, Winder-Barrow 21
Lee County 55, Houston County 29
Lincoln County 34, Hancock Central 20
Lithonia 21, Columbia 7
Locust Grove 20, Dutchtown 16
Loganville 43, Clarke Central 37
Lovett 42, Stone Mountain 0
Luella 24, Druid Hills 0
Macon County 55, Crawford County 10
Manchester 50, Pacelli Catholic 0
Marietta 42, Kennesaw Mountain 7
Marion County 35, Brookstone 7
Mary Persons 24, Upson-Lee 0
Mays 55, Douglas County 0
McEachern 17, North Cobb 10
Metrolina Christian Academy, N.C. 14, Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 7
Mill Creek 62, Discovery 0
Miller County 12, Chattahoochee County 0
Monroe Area 28, East Jackson 16
Monticello 27, Social Circle 0
Mountain View 21, Peachtree Ridge 20
Mt. Paran Christian 20, Walker 0
Mt. Zion-Carrollton 42, Gordon Lee 7
Mundy’s Mill 34, Osborne 0
Murray County 45, Ringgold 40
North Forsyth 28, Forsyth Central 15
North Hall 28, Lumpkin County 20
North Springs 55, Cross Keys 0
Northgate 54, New Manchester 6
Northwest Whitfield 41, Heritage-Catoosa 34
Oconee County 55, North Oconee 14
Ola 51, Eagle’s Landing 50
Parkview 63, Lakeside-DeKalb 30
Paulding County 35, Woodland Cartersville 21
Peach County 48, Central-Macon 0
Pebblebrook 19, Campbell 14
Perry 27, Howard 0
Piedmont 38, Windsor 20
Pinecrest 34, King’s Ridge 6
Prince Avenue Christian 49, Lakeview Academy 0
Rabun County 57, Putnam County 0
Redan 72, McNair 2
Ridgeland 48, LaFayette 0
Rome 47, Hiram 0
Roswell 45, Lassiter 14
Sequoyah 35, South Cobb 13
Sonoraville 44, Haralson County 20
South Gwinnett 53, Rockdale County 21
Southwest DeKalb 49, Chamblee 12
Southwest Macon 27, Northeast-Macon 6
Spencer 34, Jordan 14
St. Francis 45, Mt. Pisgah Christian 7
Stockbridge 26, Woodland Stockbridge 10
Tattnall Square 55, Mount de Sales 10
Taylor County 48, Schley County 7
Therrell 29, South Atlanta 27
Thomas County Central 33, Warner Robins 22
Thomasville 21, Berrien 10
Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 34, Holy Spirit 15
Twiggs County 21, Stratford 0
Union Grove 19, Hampton 14
Valdosta 14, Northside-Warner Robins 6
Valwood 24, Southland 20
Walnut Grove 41, Flowery Branch 7
Washington County 39, Bleckley County 7
Washington-Wilkes 35, Greene County 21
Wesleyan 34, Mount Vernon 0
West Forsyth 31, Milton 6
West Hall 35, Chestatee 28
West Laurens 35, Spalding 7
Westminster 49, Pace Academy 36
Westside-Macon 21, Rutland 7
Wheeler 19, Newnan 17
Whitewater 45, Starr’s Mill 37
Woodstock 35, Etowah 7
Woodward Academy 42, North Clayton 0
Worth County 37, Cook 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Appling County vs. Long County, ppd. to Oct 10.
Calvary Day vs. Savannah Country Day, ppd.
Claxton vs. Savannah Christian Prep, ppd. to Oct 10.
East Lake, Fla. vs. Ware County, ccd.
First Baptist, S.C. vs. Bethesda Academy, ppd. to Oct 10.
Hilton Head Prep, S.C. vs. St. Andrew’s, ppd. to Oct 10.
Liberty County vs. Tattnall County, ppd. to Oct 10.
McIntosh County Academy vs. Portal, ppd. to Oct 11.
New Hampstead vs. Statesboro, ppd. to Oct 10.
South Effingham vs. Wayne County, ppd. to Oct 10.
Windsor Forest vs. Savannah, ppd. to Oct 11.
Alabama
Class 7A
Auburn 40, Lee-Montgomery 32
Baker 35, Alma Bryant 7
Central 35, Jeff Davis 20
Davidson 31, Fairhope 7
Gadsden City 46, Bob Jones 41
James Clemens 55, Huntsville 8
Hewitt-Trussville 42, Sparkman 14
McGill-Toolen Catholic 45, Mary Montgomery 7
Spain Park 17, Thompson 14
Vestavia Hills 17, Mountain Brook 14
Class 6A
Carver-Montgomery 40, Stanhope Elmore 33
Minor 56, Benjamin Russell 22
Muscle Shoals 19, Hazel Green 7
Oxford 35, Fort Payne 10
Pell City 29, Albertville 23
Russell County 20, Northview 17
Spanish Fort 27, Foley 6
Class 5A
Brooks 31, Russellville 21
Central-Clay County 34, Beauregard 28
East Limestone 42, St. John Paul II 7
Guntersville 49, Crossville 6
Lawrence County 42, Ardmore 21
Mae Jemison 32, Lee-Huntsville 14
Mortimer Jordan 42, West Point 20
Pleasant Grove 34, Shelby County 14
Scottsboro 59, Arab 7
Sylacauga 40, Valley 7
Williamson 32, Faith Academy 3
Class 4A
Cherokee County 37, White Plains 7
Tallassee 48, Holtville 7
Thomasville 62, Escambia County 0
UMS-Wright 37, W.S. Neal 0
Class 3A
Coosa Central 39, B.B. Comer 14
Clarke County 47, Excel 6
Colbert County 41, Colbert Heights 0
Daleville 54, Geneva 14
Fultondale 62, Susan Moore 14
Lexington 28, East Lawrence 8
Mobile Christian 31, Hillcrest-Evergreen 3
Opp 43, Providence Christian 22
Straughn 39, Houston County 6
Sylvania 28, Geraldine 7
West Morgan 17, Clements 7
Wicksburg 39, Slocomb 6
Class 2A
Fyffe 47, Collinsville 0
LaFayette 58, Reeltown 8
Lanett 55, Ranburne 7
New Brockton 49, Luverne 33
R.C. Hatch 20, Billingsley 19
Sand Rock 41, Section 12
Sheffield 20, Red Bay 0
Tanner 49, Tarrant 26
Westbrook Christian 41, Asbury 13
Class 1A
Berry 67, Holy Spirit Catholic 14
Brantley 49, Red Level 6
Hackleburg 35, Cherokee 14
Hubbertville 27, Marion County 7
Linden 73, A.L. Johnson 0
Pleasant Home 20, Kinston 14
Shoals Christian 42, Vina 14
Spring Garden 55, Jacksonville Christian 13
Sweet Water 67, McIntosh 0
Valley Head 21, Gaylesville 10
Wadley 62, Victory Christian 7
Waterloo 55, Whitesburg Christian 19
