Valley Preps

October 8, 2016 12:11 AM

High school football scores for Oct. 7

Local coverage of high school sports

Friday’s Scores

Georgia

Alcovy 25, Evans 0

Alexander 43, Tri-Cities 13

Allatoona 35, Creekview 14

Alpharetta 41, Pope 24

Aquinas 20, Warren County 12

Arabia Mountain 44, Miller Grove 6

Archer 42, Newton 0

Athens Academy 21, Hebron Christian Academy 10

Bainbridge 31, Veterans 6

Blessed Trinity 34, White County 7

Bowdon 43, Christian Heritage 14

Brooks County 18, Early County 14

Brookwood 54, Meadowcreek 0

Buford 48, Johnson-Gainesville 0

Bulloch 8, Frederica 7

Calhoun 29, Adairsville 3

Calhoun County 29, Seminole County 3

Callaway 38, Lamar County 7

Cambridge 55, Dunwoody 27

Carrollton 42, Villa Rica 13

Cartersville 52, LaGrange 7

Cedartown 26, Central-Carrollton 6

Centennial 49, Northview 14

Central Gwinnett 69, Berkmar 0

Cherokee 55, Walton 27

Collins Hill 38, Duluth 18

Commerce 63, Providence Christian 0

Dacula 26, Apalachee 7

Dalton 40, River Ridge 14

Darlington 42, North Cobb Christian 7

Dawson County 57, Union County 26

Deerfield-Windsor 35, Tiftarea 13

Dodge County 28, Dublin 21

Dooly County 53, Hawkinsville 7

Douglass 42, Forest Park 0

Eagle’s Landing Christian 49, Our Lady of Mercy 0

East Coweta 27, Westlake 26

East Paulding 24, Cass 9

Eastside 42, Henry County 0

Elbert County 27, Oglethorpe County 6

Emanuel County Institute 55, Wheeler County 0

Fayette County 7, McIntosh 3

Fellowship Christian School 49, Whitefield Academy 0

First Presbyterian Day 67, Wilkinson County 55

Fitzgerald 48, Albany 7

Franklin County 21, Jackson County 14

Gainesville 24, Habersham Central 7

Gatewood 39, Westfield 7

George Walton 10, Athens Christian 7

Grayson 70, Shiloh 6

Greater Atlanta Christian 69, East Hall 12

Griffin 36, Morrow 6

Hapeville 34, Washington 0

Harrison 35, Sprayberry 7

Heritage-Conyers 45, Grovetown 28

Hillgrove 31, North Paulding 28

Holy Innocents’ 36, Strong Rock Christian 21

Hughes 55, South Paulding 7

Jackson 48, Pike County 12

John Milledge 44, Georgia Military 10

Johns Creek 49, Chattahoochee 19

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 48, Coahulla Creek 12

Lambert 28, South Forsyth 20

Landmark Christian 54, Fulton Leadership 6

Lanier 34, Winder-Barrow 21

Lee County 55, Houston County 29

Lincoln County 34, Hancock Central 20

Lithonia 21, Columbia 7

Locust Grove 20, Dutchtown 16

Loganville 43, Clarke Central 37

Lovett 42, Stone Mountain 0

Luella 24, Druid Hills 0

Macon County 55, Crawford County 10

Manchester 50, Pacelli Catholic 0

Marietta 42, Kennesaw Mountain 7

Marion County 35, Brookstone 7

Mary Persons 24, Upson-Lee 0

Mays 55, Douglas County 0

McEachern 17, North Cobb 10

Metrolina Christian Academy, N.C. 14, Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 7

Mill Creek 62, Discovery 0

Miller County 12, Chattahoochee County 0

Monroe Area 28, East Jackson 16

Monticello 27, Social Circle 0

Mountain View 21, Peachtree Ridge 20

Mt. Paran Christian 20, Walker 0

Mt. Zion-Carrollton 42, Gordon Lee 7

Mundy’s Mill 34, Osborne 0

Murray County 45, Ringgold 40

North Forsyth 28, Forsyth Central 15

North Hall 28, Lumpkin County 20

North Springs 55, Cross Keys 0

Northgate 54, New Manchester 6

Northwest Whitfield 41, Heritage-Catoosa 34

Oconee County 55, North Oconee 14

Ola 51, Eagle’s Landing 50

Parkview 63, Lakeside-DeKalb 30

Paulding County 35, Woodland Cartersville 21

Peach County 48, Central-Macon 0

Pebblebrook 19, Campbell 14

Perry 27, Howard 0

Piedmont 38, Windsor 20

Pinecrest 34, King’s Ridge 6

Prince Avenue Christian 49, Lakeview Academy 0

Rabun County 57, Putnam County 0

Redan 72, McNair 2

Ridgeland 48, LaFayette 0

Rome 47, Hiram 0

Roswell 45, Lassiter 14

Sequoyah 35, South Cobb 13

Sonoraville 44, Haralson County 20

South Gwinnett 53, Rockdale County 21

Southwest DeKalb 49, Chamblee 12

Southwest Macon 27, Northeast-Macon 6

Spencer 34, Jordan 14

St. Francis 45, Mt. Pisgah Christian 7

Stockbridge 26, Woodland Stockbridge 10

Tattnall Square 55, Mount de Sales 10

Taylor County 48, Schley County 7

Therrell 29, South Atlanta 27

Thomas County Central 33, Warner Robins 22

Thomasville 21, Berrien 10

Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 34, Holy Spirit 15

Twiggs County 21, Stratford 0

Union Grove 19, Hampton 14

Valdosta 14, Northside-Warner Robins 6

Valwood 24, Southland 20

Walnut Grove 41, Flowery Branch 7

Washington County 39, Bleckley County 7

Washington-Wilkes 35, Greene County 21

Wesleyan 34, Mount Vernon 0

West Forsyth 31, Milton 6

West Hall 35, Chestatee 28

West Laurens 35, Spalding 7

Westminster 49, Pace Academy 36

Westside-Macon 21, Rutland 7

Wheeler 19, Newnan 17

Whitewater 45, Starr’s Mill 37

Woodstock 35, Etowah 7

Woodward Academy 42, North Clayton 0

Worth County 37, Cook 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Appling County vs. Long County, ppd. to Oct 10.

Calvary Day vs. Savannah Country Day, ppd.

Claxton vs. Savannah Christian Prep, ppd. to Oct 10.

East Lake, Fla. vs. Ware County, ccd.

First Baptist, S.C. vs. Bethesda Academy, ppd. to Oct 10.

Hilton Head Prep, S.C. vs. St. Andrew’s, ppd. to Oct 10.

Liberty County vs. Tattnall County, ppd. to Oct 10.

McIntosh County Academy vs. Portal, ppd. to Oct 11.

New Hampstead vs. Statesboro, ppd. to Oct 10.

South Effingham vs. Wayne County, ppd. to Oct 10.

Windsor Forest vs. Savannah, ppd. to Oct 11.

Alabama

Class 7A

Auburn 40, Lee-Montgomery 32

Baker 35, Alma Bryant 7

Central 35, Jeff Davis 20

Davidson 31, Fairhope 7

Gadsden City 46, Bob Jones 41

James Clemens 55, Huntsville 8

Hewitt-Trussville 42, Sparkman 14

McGill-Toolen Catholic 45, Mary Montgomery 7

Spain Park 17, Thompson 14

Vestavia Hills 17, Mountain Brook 14

Class 6A

Carver-Montgomery 40, Stanhope Elmore 33

Minor 56, Benjamin Russell 22

Muscle Shoals 19, Hazel Green 7

Oxford 35, Fort Payne 10

Pell City 29, Albertville 23

Russell County 20, Northview 17

Spanish Fort 27, Foley 6

Class 5A

Brooks 31, Russellville 21

Central-Clay County 34, Beauregard 28

East Limestone 42, St. John Paul II 7

Guntersville 49, Crossville 6

Lawrence County 42, Ardmore 21

Mae Jemison 32, Lee-Huntsville 14

Mortimer Jordan 42, West Point 20

Pleasant Grove 34, Shelby County 14

Scottsboro 59, Arab 7

Sylacauga 40, Valley 7

Williamson 32, Faith Academy 3

Class 4A

Cherokee County 37, White Plains 7

Tallassee 48, Holtville 7

Thomasville 62, Escambia County 0

UMS-Wright 37, W.S. Neal 0

Class 3A

Coosa Central 39, B.B. Comer 14

Clarke County 47, Excel 6

Colbert County 41, Colbert Heights 0

Daleville 54, Geneva 14

Fultondale 62, Susan Moore 14

Lexington 28, East Lawrence 8

Mobile Christian 31, Hillcrest-Evergreen 3

Opp 43, Providence Christian 22

Straughn 39, Houston County 6

Sylvania 28, Geraldine 7

West Morgan 17, Clements 7

Wicksburg 39, Slocomb 6

Class 2A

Fyffe 47, Collinsville 0

LaFayette 58, Reeltown 8

Lanett 55, Ranburne 7

New Brockton 49, Luverne 33

R.C. Hatch 20, Billingsley 19

Sand Rock 41, Section 12

Sheffield 20, Red Bay 0

Tanner 49, Tarrant 26

Westbrook Christian 41, Asbury 13

Class 1A

Berry 67, Holy Spirit Catholic 14

Brantley 49, Red Level 6

Hackleburg 35, Cherokee 14

Hubbertville 27, Marion County 7

Linden 73, A.L. Johnson 0

Pleasant Home 20, Kinston 14

Shoals Christian 42, Vina 14

Spring Garden 55, Jacksonville Christian 13

Sweet Water 67, McIntosh 0

Valley Head 21, Gaylesville 10

Wadley 62, Victory Christian 7

Waterloo 55, Whitesburg Christian 19

Valley Preps

