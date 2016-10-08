Brookstone wins area volleyball title over Pacelli

Brookstone won the Area 1-A volleyball championship Saturday with a 3-1 victory over Pacelli.
The Lady Cougars won 25-12, 25-11, 23-25, 25-18.
Brookstone opened the tournament with a 2-0 win (27-25, 25-11) over Chattahoochee County. It lost to Pacelli 2-0 (25-21, 25-21)., then beat Chattahoochee County 2-0 (25-20, 25-9).
Lucy Laughbaum had 26 kills and an ace, while Rachel McQuinn had 68 assists and 10 aces to lead Brookstone.
Brookstone and Pacelli will host first-round matches Thursday in the Class A state volleyball playoffs. Chattahoochee County will be on the road.
Saturday at Brookstone
Leaders: Brookstone Catherine Ward: 18 kills, 4 aces; Rachel McQuinn: 68 assists, 10 aces; Lucy Laughbaum: 26 kills, 1 ace; Vivian Swift: 6 aces; Antonia Nunley: 14 kills. Records: NA. Next: Brookstone,, home vs. TBD, Thursday. Pacelli, home vs. TBD, Thursday. Chattahoochee County, at TBD, Thursday.
