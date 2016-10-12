Columbus scores easy sweep of Cross Creek

It took the Columbus bats a little while to heat up, but when they did, the Lady Blue Devils crushed Cross Creek 8-2 and 18-1 on Wednesday in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs.
The Lady Blue Devils (21-11) trailed 2-0 after four innings of Game 1, but they outscored Cross Creek 26-1 over the next five innings. The second game ended after four innings due to the mercy rule.
Erin Smith went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored in the opener.
In the second game, Rowan Stucky hit a homer and drove in four runs. That was one of eight extra-base hits for Columbus in the game. Abby Wynn had a pair of doubles and drove in three runs.
Raleigh Williams had a triple and drove in two runs. Anna Runyon had a double and drove in three.
Columbus will either host Cedartown or travel to Marist for the second-round series on Oct. 19-20.
Wednesday at Columbus
Game 1
Cross Creek
002
000
0
—
2
1
5
Columbus
000
071
x
—
8
7
3
WP: Kaleigh Sullivan. LP: Young. Top hitters: Columbus Erin Smith 3-4, R, 2RBI; Marlisa Scott 1-2, R, RBI; Hannah Morales 1-3, R, RBI.
Game 2
Columbus
207
9
—
18
14
1
Cross Creek
100
0
—
1
2
10
WP: Kaleigh Sullivan. LP: Day. Top hitters: Columbus Raleigh Williams 2-4, 3B, 2R, 2RBI; Rowan Stucky 1-3, HR, 4RBI; Marlisa Scott 3-4, 3B, 2R, RBI; Kaleigh Sullivan 1-2, RBI; Avery Hooper 1-2, R, RBI; Abby Wynn 2-4, 2 2B, 2R, 3RBI; Emily Davis 1-3, 2R, RBI; Hannah Morales 1-2, 2B, 2R, 2RBI; Anna Runyon 2-3, 2B, 2R, 3RBI . Records: Columbus 21-11. Next: Columbus, vs. TBD, Oct. 19-20.
