High school roundup: Columbus, Northside, Harris County win openers in state volleyball playoffs

Tatyana Wyatt had 14 kills and a dig as Columbus rolled past LaFayette 3-0 in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs.
Columbus won 25-9, 25-6, 25-9.
Columbus also got 32 assists, seven digs, two blocks, an ace and a kill from Alisi Motu’apuaka.
The Lady Blue Devils (42-11) will host Sandy Creek in a second-round match next week.
Thursday at Columbus
LaFayette
9
6
9
Columbus
25
25
25
Leaders: Columbus Tatyana Wyatt 14 kills; 1 dig; Madison Zeller 10 kills; 5 dig; 2 blocks; Tierra White 6 kills; 3 blocks; 2 digs; Skylar Blackmon 16 digs; 6 assists; Alisi Motu'apuaka 32 assists; 1 kill; 2 blocks; 1 ace; 7 digs. Records: Columbus 42-11. Next: Columbus, home vs. Sandy Creek, day TBA.
Northside 3, Heritage-Catoosa 1
Katie Jordan had 21 digs, 16 kills and seven aces to lead Northside to a 3-1 victory over Heritage-Catoosa on Thursday in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs.
Northside won 25-20, 25-22, 22-25, 25-17.
The Lady Patriots also got 20 digs, six kills and a block from Nevaeh Edwards.
Northside (24-20) will either travel to Cartersville or host Hepzibah in the second round next week.
Thursday at Northside
Heritage
20
22
25
17
Northside
25
25
22
25
Leaders: Northside Katie Jordan 7 aces, 16 kills, 21 digs; Emily Hendricks 9 kills, six digs, 1 block; JJ Woods 8 kills, 2 blocks, 1 dig; Caroline Irving 2 aces, 43 assists, 5 digs; Nevaeh Edwards 6 kills, 1 block, 20 digs. Records: Northside 24-20. Next: Northside, vs. TBD.
Northwest Whitfield 3, Shaw 1
Northwest Whitfield knocked Shaw out of the Class 4A state playoffs 3-1 on Thursday.
Northwest Whitfield won 26-24, 20-25, 25-21, 25-18.
No individual stats were available.
Harris County 3, North Springs 0
HAMILTON, Ga. Harris County had to wait an extra day to play its first round match in the Class5A state volleyball playoffs. But that didn’t bother the Lady Tigers who rolled to a 3-0 win over North Springs.
Class 5A schools were scheduled to play their matches on Wednesday, but North Springs wanted to delay the match a day.
Harris County advanced to the second round with the 25-12, 25-21, 25-21 victory.
Suzie Sikes had seven kills, five digs and an ace to lead the Lady Tigers (40-12).
Harris County plays at Chamblee in the second round on Tuesday.
Thursday at Harris County
North Springs
12
21
21
Harris County
25
25
25
Leaders: Harris County Suzie Sikes 1 ace, 7 kills, 5 digs; Madeline Rexrode 5 kills, 3 blocks, 1 assist; Allie Hansen 4 aces, 5 kills, 1 block, 11 assists; Laney Horiuchi 3 aces, 3 kills, 1 block, 12 assists; Olivia Miller 6 kills, 2 blocks. Records: Harris County 40-12. Next: Harris County, at Chamblee, Tuesday.
Fellowship Christian 3, Brookstone 0
Fellowship Christian knocked Brookstone out of the Class A state playoffs 3-0 on Thursday.
Fellowship Christian won 25-8, 25-10, 25-11.
No individual stats were available.
Pinecrest Academy 3, Pacelli 0
Pinecrest Academy knocked Pacelli out of the Class A state playoffs 3-0 on Thursday.
No scores or individual stats were available.
North Hall 3, Kendrick 0
GAINESVILLE, Ga. North Hall knocked Kendrick out of the Class3A state playoffs 3-0 on Wednesday.
North Hall won 25-7, 25-7, 25-9.
No individual stats were available.
Softball
Brookstone 6, Hebron Christian 3
Brookstone scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to rally past Hebron Christian 6-3. The win gave the Lady Cougars the Class A-private school state playoffs first-round series win.
Katherine Snavely hit a two-run triple to score Marty Laughbaum and Leslie Harris for a 5-3 lead. Taylor Ross singled in Snavely.
Snavely finished 2-2 with a double, a triple and three RBIs.
Zoe Paul picked up the win in relief.
Brookstone will travel to play Stratford Academy in a second-round series on Oct. 19-20.
Thursday at Brookstone
Hebron
102
000
0
—
3
8
0
Brookstone
102
030
x
—
6
9
1
WP: Zoe Paul. LP: Cooksey. Top hitters: Brookstone Haley Johnson 1-4, R; Marty Laughbaum 1-4, R; Leslie Harris 2-3, 3B, 2R; Katherine Snavely 2-2, 2B, 3B, 2R, 3RBI; Ruth Hunter 1-3, RBI; Taylor Roos 1-2, RBI. Records: Brookstone 16-10. Next: Brookstone, at Stratford Academy, Oct. 19-20.
Late Tuesday Volleyball
Central 3, Eufaula 1
Destin Smith had 38 assists, two blocks and an ace to lead Central to a 3-1 win over Eufaula.
Tuesday
Central
13
25
25
25
Eufaula
25
15
14
20
Leaders: Central A’tavia Lambert: 3 Aces- 23 Attacks- 11 Kills- 2 Dinks- 5 Blocks; Alayshea Thompson: 1 Ace- 13 Attacks- 6 Kills-3 Assists; Kennedy Stewart: 3 Aces- 2 Digs- 8 Attacks- 4 Kills- 2 Blocks; Nakayla Randolph-Moore: 1 Ace- 2 Blocks- 20 Assists; Destin Smith: 1 Ace-1 Dink- 2 Blocks- 38 Assists.
Comments