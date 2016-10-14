Marion County’s Matthews runs wild against Central-Talbotton

Travon Matthews ran for four touchdowns Friday to lead Marion County to a 38-0 rout of Central Talbotton.
Matthews had 12 carries for 146 yards and scored on runs of 2, 25, 46 and 4 yards.
Quarterback Brice McCannon was 8-for-12 for 134 yards through the air with a touchdown.
Marion County got things going early as McCannon hit D.J. Kelly with a 59-yard touchdown pass at 10:40 of the first quarter. Matthews took over from there and Marion was up 35-0 at the half.
The defense was led by Kadarrius Hartage, who had eight tackles and 2 1/2 sacks. Terrance Williams also recorded nine tackles for Marion County.
Marion County is off next week and returns to action Oct. 28 against the No. 4 seed from Region 4A Division B.
Friday at Buena Vista, Ga.
Central-Tal
0
0
0
0
—
0
Marion County
13
22
0
3
—
38
First quarter
M — Brice McCannon 59 pass to D.J. Kelly (Wilfredo Vail-Mendez kick), 10:40
M — Travon Matthews 2 run (Vail-Mendez kick failed), 0:50
Second quarter
M — Matthews 25 run (Pass failed), 6:36
M — Matthews 46 run (McCannon pass to Jalen Tullis), 3:29
M — Matthews 4 run (McCannon pass to Nick McKenzie), 0:35.8
Fourth quarter
M — Kevin Umanzer 38 FG
Records: Marion County 6-2, 4-1 Region 4A Division A. Central-Talbotton 1-7, 1-3. Next: Marion County vs. No. 4 Seed from Division B in Region Crossover, Oct. 28. Central-Talbotton hosts Brookstone, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Comments