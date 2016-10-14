Warner Robins offense, special teams carry team over Harris County

Warner Robins pounded out 412 yards of offense and recovered two blocked punts for touchdowns Friday night to defeat Harris County 31-3.
Final score: Warner Robins 31, Harris County 3
Key play: Jarius Evans recovered two blocked punts in the end zone to pace Warner Robins to a 31-3 win over Harris County.
Individual stats: Harris County had only 98 yards of total offense in the ball game. Warner Robins rolled up 412 yards of offense. Warner Robins was penalized 14 times for 118 yards.
Coach quote: “ Our kids played hard,” Harris County coach Zac Howard said. “What was it 10-3 at halftime because we gave up a punt block? We keep making the same mistakes. We keep putting ourselves behind the chains with penalties. You don’t want one game to cost you the next game we have to put this one behind us.”
Friday at Hamilton, Ga.
Warner Robins
10
0
14
7
—
31
Harris County
0
3
0
0
—
3
First quarter
W — Mashburn 28 FG, 8:57
W — Jarius Evans block punt recovery (Mashburn kick), 5:01
Second quarter
H — Jacob Crumbley 29 Field goal, 2:32.
Third quarter
W — Javian Bradford-jackson 11 run (Mashburn kick), 5:33
W — Evans block punt recovery (Mashburn kick), 1:51
Fourth quarter
W — Michael Bradley 35 run (Mashburn kick), 8:31.
Records: Harris County 3-4, 0-1 Region 1-5A. Warner Robins 1-6, 1-1. Next: Harris County at Veterans, Oct. 21, 7:30 p.m.
