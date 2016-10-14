Kahlil Thomas, Mr. Greenwave, leads Spencer to win

Khalil Thomas had quite a night for the Spencer Greenwave.
The senior quarterback threw a pair of touchdown passes in the Greenwave’s 32-0 win over Temple. He was also named Mr. Greenwave at halftime as part of Spencer’s Homecoming festivities.
“Khalil played very well.” Spencer coach Pierre Coffey said. “I was pleased. He made some pretty good decisions and spread the ball around.”
With the victory, Spencer improved to 5-2 overall and 2-0 in Region 5-2A, assuring itself of a playoff berth for the second straight season.
“We are playing for seeding now,” Coffey said. “We still have three tough games to play. One of our goals at the start of the season was to win the region. We have a chance to do that.”
The Greenwave defense didn’t allow Temple to come close to scoring. The deepest penetration the Tigers had was to the Spencer 33-yard line, and that came on the Tigers’ last drive of the night.
Temple finished with just 160 yards of offense.
“Coach (Wesley) Bynam, our defensive coordinator, does an awesome job getting our kids prepared,” Coffey said. “We have good leaders on the defense. … They do an awesome job of competing night in and night out.”
The Greenwave scored first on Cory Calhoun’s 20-yard run on a jet sweep to the left.
Spencer got a short field for its second scoring drive. Temple made the curious decision to go for it on fourth-and-7 from its 38. The Greenwave stopped quarterback Malik Armstrong for a 4-yard gain.
After one pass completion, Thomas found Raekwon Jackson all alone down the right sideline for a 34-yard touchdown pass and a 12-0 lead.
Jaharee Mons and Johnotter Hill scored on short runs in the third quarter. Thomas’ second TD pass was a 5-yarder to Ervin Davis in the fourth quarter. Thomas converted the two-point conversion to Hill for the final score.
Individual stats: Temple — Rushing, DJ Winters 6-56. Passing, Malik Armstrong 12-20, 69 yards. Spencer — Rushing, Jaharee Mons 10-105. Passing, Khalil Thomas, 13-17, 231 yards, 2 TDs. Receiving, Ervin Davis 4-100.
Coach quote: “The screen play was there, but we are working on other things as well that we will need to use as we get into the meat of our schedule,” Spencer coach Pierre Coffey.
Player quote: “I wasn’t expecting that,” Spencer QB Khalil Thomas said of winning Mr. Greenwave title.
Friday at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium
Temple
0
0
0
0
—0
Spencer
0
12
12
8
—32
Second Quarter
S—Cory Calhoun 20 run (kick failed), 10:52
S—Raekwon Jackson 34 pass from Thomas (run failed), 8:10
Third Quarter
S—Jaharee Mons 9 run (pass failed), 6:51
S—Johnotter Hill 2 run (run failed), 3:55
Fourth Quarter
S—Ervin Davis 5 pass from Thomas (Hill pass from Thomas), 11:53
