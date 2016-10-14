Hardaway rides fourth quarter rally against Northside

Anything can happen on a given Friday in high school football season.
Anything, and everything, did happen on Friday night at Kinnett Stadium as Hardaway clawed its way back from an early deficit and came up with big play after big play in taking a huge 25-21 win over rival Northside in a key Region 1-4A matchup. The win improved the Hawks to 4-2 on the season, and more importantly, evened its region record at 2-2. Northside fell to 4-3 and 2-2 in region play.
Hardaway and Northside are part of a six-way tie for second place in the region, two games behind Cairo.
Hardaway found itself down by two touchdowns early and never led in the contest until a series of events in the fourth quarter fell in their favor.
Each team scored in the third quarter and Northside appeared in control with a 21-12 lead going in to the final frame. Keon Lamb picked off a Bryce Valero pass at the Patriot 39 and the Hawks took advantage, scoring seven plays later on a Tyler Raleigh run from 7 yards out. Freddy Zamudio, who had missed an earlier PAT, nailed the kick and Hardaway trailed 25-19 with 8:42 left.
After an exchange of punts, Northside could not move the ball again and lined up to punt from its 23. Michael Gentry broke through and blocked the Nathan Robertson punt and Robertson alertly knocked the ball out of bounds before it could be picked up. That gave Hardaway the ball at the Patriot 6. Three plays later Antonio Campbell pushed his way in from 3 yards out to give the Hawks their first lead with 2:09 to play.
Northside drove all the way to the Hardaway 9 but could not get the ball in the end zone and turned it over on downs with less than 10 seconds left, giving Hardaway a big win.
Key play: Hardaway’s Kentavious Walker somewhat set the tone for events to come in the third quarter when he stepped in front of a Bryce Valero pass and returned it 15 yards for a touchdown. That score was pivotal in the game as the Hawks needed every point they could muster in the big comeback win. It set the tone for a Hardaway defense which kept Northside offense off its game the entire night.
Difference makers: For Hardaway, the running backs came up big. Marco Lee, Tyler Raleigh and Jaron Early each had big runs at just the right time for the Hawks. Most of those were made possible by the job done by the offensive line to open holes and seal the ends on outside rushes. The defense was also huge for Hardaway, forcing three turnovers and keeping pressure on Northside all night.
Individual stats: Northside: For Northside, Carson Parker was the leading rusher with 45 yards on 11 carries. David Apiag had two touchdowns on the ground for the Patriots. Bryce Valero threw for 127 yards on 11 completions, but he was picked off three times in the game.
Hardaway: Tyler Raleigh led the rushing attack for the Hawks with 98 yards on 14 carries and added a score. Marco Lee ran 19 times for 37 yards and a touchdown. Jaron Early ran seven times for 69 yards. As a team, Hardaway collected 230 yards on the ground.
Coach quote: Michael Woolridge - Hardaway: "We got down two scores early in the game and missed an extra point in that first half, but our defense came up huge for us tonight."
“The interception for a touchdown was a huge play for us and then Michael Gentry’s blocked punt that put us in position to get the lead – those were just huge plays for us and our defense did the job all night.”
“We have been needing to get our offense going all season and I felt like the offense clicked tonight and got going. We have several good backs who can carry the ball and Tyler Raleigh, Marco Lee and Jaron Early all did a good job carrying the ball for us tonight.”
“This is a big win for us. It puts us back in it and we know we have a tough stretch coming, but this one was a big one for us to get.”
Friday at Kinnett Stadium
Northside
14
0
7
0
—
21
Hardaway
0
6
6
13
—
25
First quarter
N — David Apiag 3-yd. run (Nathan Robertson kick) 4:05
N — Cordale Scott 32-yd. Pass from Bryce Valero (Robertson kick) 1:48
Second quarter
H — Marco Lee 4-yd. run (kick failed) 1:07
Third quarter
H — Kentavious Walker 15-yd Interception return (run failed) 5:57
N — Apiag 1-yd. run (Robertson kick) 3:29
Fourth quarter
H — Tyler Raleigh 7-yard run (Freddy Zamudio kick) 8:42
H — Antonio Campbell 3-yd run (pass failed) 2:09
Records: Northside 4-3, 2-2 Region 1-4A, Hardaway 4-2, 2-2. Next: Hardaway, at Americus-Sumter, Friday, 7:30 p.m. Northside, vs. Shaw, Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Kinnett.
Comments