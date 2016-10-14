Calvary Christian unable to stop Creekside, Cole McCollum

Cole McCollum scored three touchdowns and rushing for over 200 yards in leading Creekside to a 37-28 win over Calvary Christian on Friday night.
Key play: The visiting Cougars clinched the win with Cole McCollum’s 31st carry of the game that put him over 200 yards and scored his third TD with 1:06 to play.
Difference makers: Creekside-McCollum 31 carries for 201 yards and three Td’s and a recovered fumble on defense. Calvary Christian-Cameron Green 16 carries for 100 yards and a TD.
Individual stats: Calvary-Tredrick Wilburn 11 carries for 72 yards, Kasen Andrews 8 of 22 passes for 152 yards and two TD’s, ran for one TD as well, Aaron Christopher 5 catches for 74 yards and TD, Bryce Andrews 2 catches for 57 yards.
Coach Quote: “Cameron Green stepped up when Tredrick re-injured his ankle and all our backs ran hard,” said Knights coach Brian Osborne.”But McCollum had about 300 yards against us in the playoff game last year and ran over us again. We are going to have to do a better job of tackling.”
“And despite all that, we were one stop from getting the ball back for a chance to win.”
Player quote: “I hurt the ankle a couple of weeks ago and had to be careful. I was running hard early wanted to contribute more but just have to be careful with it,” said Wilburn after the game. Wilburn played both offense and defense for the Knights.
Friday at Len McWilliams Field
Creekside
7
14
3
13
—37
Calvary
0
7
14
7
—28
First Quarter
Cr-Cole McCollum 5 run (Andres Monge kick), 5:02
Second Quarter
Cr-McCollum 2 run (Monge kick), 7:50
Cal-Cody Russell 21 pass from Kasen Andrews (Thomas Chappel kick), 5:35
Cr-Jennings Tita 25 pass from Brenden Leclair (Monge kick), 0:24
Third Quarter
Cr-Monge 27-yard field goal, 8:17
Cal-Cameron Green 15 run (Chappel kick), 6:12
Cal-Aaron Christopher 25 pass from Kasen Andrews (Chappel kick), 1:41
Fourth Quarter
Cr-Leclair 32 run (Monge kick), 9:04
Cal-Kasen Andrews 1 run (Chappel kick), 5; 52
Cr-McCollum 2 run (kick failed), 1:06
Records: Creekside 6-1, Calvary Christian 3-5. Next: Calvary Christian, home vs. Griffin Christian, Oct. 21, 7:30 p.m.
Comments