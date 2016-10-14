Manchester remains unbeaten with win over Brookstone

Manchester remained unbeaten with a 55-7 win over Brookstone at Rex Knight Field on Friday night.
Key play: Manchester’s Ashton Bell scored his second touchdown of the game on an 81-yard run early in the second quarter that gave the Blue Devils a 28-0 lead.
Difference makers: Manchester’s defensive backs had four interceptions, two that were returned for touchdowns. Recording picks for the Blue Devils were Tre Gamble, Aspen Williams, TreDarius McGruder and Kalil Brawner.
Individual stats: Brookstone running back Wesley Tillman, 46 yards on 5 carries, Brookstone running back Richard Hill, 44 yards on 12 carries. Brookstone receiver Josh Fernicola, 3 catches for 30 yards. Manchester running back Ashton Bell, 104 yards, 3 carries, 2 touchdowns
Coach quote: Brookstone coach Scott Pethtel, “That (Manchester) is a very good football team. But the effort was there from us. We had some good moments and some not so good moments. We got knocked down but now we have to get back up for Central-Talbotton next week.”
Friday at Rex Knight Stadium
Manchester
21
14
13
7
—55
Brookstone
0
7
0
0
—7
First quarter
M: Ashton Bell 18 run (Jacquavious Stargell kick), 6:34
M: Tre Gamble 55 interception return (Stargell kick), 4:12
M: Garrett Brown 56 pass to Ashton Bell (Stargell kick), 2:17
Second quarter
M: Bell 81 run (Stargell kick), 8:31
M: TreDarius McGruder 6 interception return (Stargell kick), 7:53
B: Frank Waldrep 27 pass to Josh Fernicola (Clark Smith kick), :32
Third quarter
M: Tre Gamble 97 run (kick failed), 9:20
M: Gamble 4 run (Stargell kick), 5:31
Fourth quarter
M: Kalil Brawner 80 yard fumble return (Stargell kick), 10:26
Records: Manchester 8-0, 4-0 Region 4-A, Division A. Brookstone 3-4, 2-2. Next up: Brookstone, at Central-Talbotton, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 21, Manchester, Opponent TBD in region crossover game, Oct. 28.
