October 15, 2016 12:19 AM

Bessemer pulls away in second half, denies Glenwood a region title

From staff reports

BESSEMER, Ala.

Bessemer scored 21 points in the third quarter and pulled away from Glenwood 42-18 on Friday night to win the AISA Region 1-3A championship.

 

Key play: With Glenwood pulling to 21-10 at the half on the first offensive play of the third, Bessemer’s Marquan Pollack went 80 yards for a Rebel touchdown as the hosts then scored 21 unanswered points in the third quarter.

Difference Maker: Glenwood’s Kashe Boatner, who leads team in rushing yards and TDs on offense and tackles on defense, did not play.

Individual stats: Glenwood-John Burnett 12 rushes for 27 yards, 2TD’s, Mario Richmond 5 rushes for 21 yards on offense and 7 total solo and assists on defense, Brandon Moseley 16 of 30 passes for 180 yards, 2pt. conversion, 8 rushes for 13 yards. Tripp Day 5 catches for 65 yards, Cameron O’Neill one run for 8 yards and two catches for 10 yards plus catch for 2-point conversion.

 

Friday night at Norton Field

Glenwood

0

10

0

8

18

Bessemer

14

7

21

0

42

First Quarter

B-Noah Wilder 3 run (Jay Fitch kick), 9:22

B-Thomas Sims 4 run (Fitch kick), 1:52

Second Quarter

G-John Burnett 14 run (Thomas Camacho kick), 7:39’

B-4:32-Xavier Coleman 7 pass from Tanner Stinnett (Fitch kick), 4:32

G-Camacho 33-yard field goal, 0:30

Third Quarter

B-Marquan Pollack 80 run (Fitch kick), 11:45

B-Sims 46 run (Fitch kick), 9:47

B-Jason Rucker 3 run (Fitch kick), 7:10

Fourth Quarter

G-Burnett 1 run (Cameron O’Neill pass from Brandon Moseley), 8:14

Records: Glenwood 4-3, 3-1 AISA Region 1-3A. Bessemer 8-1, 4-0. Next: Glenwood, at Springwood, Oct. 21, 8 p.m.

Ronald Frazier

