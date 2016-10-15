Bessemer pulls away in second half, denies Glenwood a region title

Bessemer scored 21 points in the third quarter and pulled away from Glenwood 42-18 on Friday night to win the AISA Region 1-3A championship.
Key play: With Glenwood pulling to 21-10 at the half on the first offensive play of the third, Bessemer’s Marquan Pollack went 80 yards for a Rebel touchdown as the hosts then scored 21 unanswered points in the third quarter.
Difference Maker: Glenwood’s Kashe Boatner, who leads team in rushing yards and TDs on offense and tackles on defense, did not play.
Individual stats: Glenwood-John Burnett 12 rushes for 27 yards, 2TD’s, Mario Richmond 5 rushes for 21 yards on offense and 7 total solo and assists on defense, Brandon Moseley 16 of 30 passes for 180 yards, 2pt. conversion, 8 rushes for 13 yards. Tripp Day 5 catches for 65 yards, Cameron O’Neill one run for 8 yards and two catches for 10 yards plus catch for 2-point conversion.
Friday night at Norton Field
Glenwood
0
10
0
8
18
Bessemer
14
7
21
0
42
First Quarter
B-Noah Wilder 3 run (Jay Fitch kick), 9:22
B-Thomas Sims 4 run (Fitch kick), 1:52
Second Quarter
G-John Burnett 14 run (Thomas Camacho kick), 7:39’
B-4:32-Xavier Coleman 7 pass from Tanner Stinnett (Fitch kick), 4:32
G-Camacho 33-yard field goal, 0:30
Third Quarter
B-Marquan Pollack 80 run (Fitch kick), 11:45
B-Sims 46 run (Fitch kick), 9:47
B-Jason Rucker 3 run (Fitch kick), 7:10
Fourth Quarter
G-Burnett 1 run (Cameron O’Neill pass from Brandon Moseley), 8:14
Records: Glenwood 4-3, 3-1 AISA Region 1-3A. Bessemer 8-1, 4-0. Next: Glenwood, at Springwood, Oct. 21, 8 p.m.
Ronald Frazier
Comments