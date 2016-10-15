High school football scores for Oct. 14

Georgia
Alexander 23, Hughes 19
Allatoona 42, Sprayberry 10
Americus Sumter 22, Shaw 14
Aquinas 27, Greene County 17
Armuchee 43, Gordon Central 3
Athens Academy 42, Providence Christian 10
Athens Christian 32, Towns County 0
Banks County 35, Oglethorpe County 3
Banneker 6, Decatur 0
Benedictine Military 42, Toombs County 13
Bleckley County 28, East Laurens 23
Blessed Trinity 42, Chestatee 6
Bremen 31, Haralson County 0
Brentwood 69, Monsignor Donovan 6
Briarwood 34, Thomas Jefferson 28
Brooks County 42, Albany 0
Brookwood 55, Central Gwinnett 45
Brookwood School 29, Southland 22
Buford 56, Cedar Shoals 14
Burke County 54, Richmond Academy 3
Cairo 35, Carver-Columbus 28
Cambridge 28, Northview 7
Carrollton 37, Hiram 24
Cartersville 35, Sandy Creek 21
Carver-Atlanta 37, Riverwood 26
Cedar Grove 49, Pace Academy 0
Centennial 55, North Atlanta 7
Chapel Hill 28, Central-Carrollton 7
Charlton County 40, Wilcox County 7
Chattahoochee County 22, Calhoun County 14
Chattooga 31, Model 7
Clarke Central 52, Johnson-Gainesville 14
Clarkston 42, Cross Keys 0
Clinch County 66, Turner County 20
Coffee 34, Houston County 28
Colquitt County 56, Camden County 10
Columbus 40, Westover 29
Commerce 38, Riverside Military Academy 0
Community Christian 35, King’s Academy 7
Cook 29, Dougherty 20
Coosa 21, Dade County 7
Creekview 37, River Ridge 7
Crisp County 28, Monroe 14
Curtis Baptist 48, Northside Christian, S.C. 18
Dacula 25, Gainesville 20
Dalton 49, Sequoyah 21
Darlington 31, Trion 7
Dawson County 52, Fannin County 0
East Coweta 27, Wheeler 24
East Paulding 28, Woodland Cartersville 15
Evans 26, Grovetown 24
Fellowship Christian School 42, Pinecrest 28
Fitzgerald 42, Berrien 0
Flint River 59, Windsor 26
Franklin County 49, East Jackson 21
Gatewood 34, Westminster-Augusta 3
Grady 54, North Springs 6
Grayson 38, Archer 0
Greater Atlanta Christian 49, Lumpkin County 21
Griffin 42, Fayette County 35
Griffin Christian 26, Young Americans 0
Hapeville 23, B.E.S.T. Academy 12
Hardaway 25, Northside-Columbus 21
Harrison 54, South Cobb 0
Heritage-Conyers 35, Greenbrier 7
Hillgrove 30, Marietta 7
Irwin County 66, Lanier County 12
Jackson 40, Central-Macon 18
Jackson County 18, Hart County 14
Jefferson 42, North Oconee 14
Jefferson County 44, Butler 8
Jenkins 44, Groves 6
John Milledge 31, Augusta Prep 12
Johns Creek 20, Alpharetta 14
Jones County 43, Union Grove 16
Jonesboro 21, MLK Jr. 14
Kell 50, Villa Rica 0
King’s Ridge 22, St. Francis 6
Lamar County 39, Jordan 7
Lambert 48, North Forsyth 40
Lanier 31, Habersham Central 9
Liberty County 44, Appling County 20
Lincoln County 34, Warren County 6
Loganville 42, Flowery Branch 0
Loganville Christian 49, Holy Spirit 13
Lovett 46, Redan 26
Lowndes 38, Tift County 17
Macon County 41, Schley County 7
Manchester 55, Brookstone 7
Marion County 38, Central-Talbotton 0
Marist 43, West Hall 3
Maynard Jackson 48, Lithia Springs 20
McEachern 43, Kennesaw Mountain 14
Mill Creek 31, Peachtree Ridge 12
Miller County 35, Sneads, Fla. 13
Monticello 14, Putnam County 13
Morgan County 28, Monroe Area 0
Mountain View 24, Collins Hill 21
Mt. Paran Christian 52, Whitefield Academy 7
Mt. Zion-Carrollton 24, Bowdon 12
Murray County 38, Coahulla Creek 0
Newnan 39, Campbell 6
Norcross 42, Lakeside-DeKalb 10
North Cobb 42, North Paulding 10
North Cobb Christian 34, Christian Heritage 13
North Gwinnett 45, Duluth 14
Northside-Warner Robins 26, Lee County 7
Northwest Whitfield 50, Pickens 41
Oconee County 20, St. Pius X 16
Ola 20, Locust Grove 16
Parkview 48, Berkmar 12
Peach County 45, Rutland 0
Pelham 50, Randolph-Clay 38
Pepperell 31, Rockmart 10
Pike County 23, Kendrick 7
Pope 49, Dunwoody 7
Prince Avenue Christian 48, Hebron Christian Academy 17
Rabun County 65, Social Circle 7
Richmond Hill 28, Bradwell Institute 6
Ridgeland 56, Heritage-Catoosa 14
Ringgold 27, North Murray 21
Rome 42, Cass 7
Roswell 55, Walton 10
Salem 50, Henry County 26
Savannah 33, Southeast Bulloch 16
Screven County 40, Westside-Augusta 0
Shiloh 28, Rockdale County 7
Sonoraville 35, Adairsville 0
South Forsyth 35, Milton 14
South Paulding 40, New Manchester 28
Southeast Whitfield 13, Gilmer 0
Southwest DeKalb 40, Miller Grove 0
Spartanburg Christian, S.C. 24, Augusta Christian 21
Spencer 32, Temple 0
Starr’s Mill 28, McIntosh 7
Stephens County 34, Madison County 7
Stephenson 49, Drew 14
Stewart County 28, Baconton 20
Stockbridge 34, Eagle’s Landing 6
Stratford 28, First Presbyterian Day 0
Swainsboro 30, Bacon County 29
Tattnall Square 34, Twiggs County 27
Taylor County 56, Hawkinsville 21
Telfair County 42, Atkinson County 12
Terrell Academy 54, Southwest Georgia Academy 6
Thomasville 44, Early County 0
Thomson 45, Baldwin 0
Troup County 37, LaGrange 26
Tucker 29, Lovejoy 26
Union County 35, North Hall 32
Upson-Lee 31, Perry 7
Veterans 33, Thomas County Central 28
Vidalia 42, Jeff Davis 7
Ware County 29, Statesboro 0
Warner Robins 31, Harris County 3
Washington County 18, Dodge County 14
Washington-Wilkes 35, Hancock Central 14
West Forsyth 24, Forsyth Central 7
Westlake 10, Pebblebrook 7
Westminster 55, McNair 6
Wheeler County 21, Jenkins County 14
Windsor Forest 47, Johnson-Savannah 6
Woodland Stockbridge 38, Dutchtown 6
Woodstock 34, Lassiter 23
Woodward Academy 44, Eastside 6
Alabama
Class 7A
Auburn 45, Smiths Station 7
Central-Phenix City 59, Lee-Montgomery 26
Enterprise 42, Demopolis 0
Gadsden City 62, Sparkman 27
Hewitt-Trussville 49, Huntsville 26
Hoover 38, Vestavia Hills 7
James Clemens 21, Buckhorn 14
Jeff Davis 41, Prattville 29
Mountain Brook 41, Oak Mountain 27
Murphy 24, Fairhope 22
Spain Park 35, Tuscaloosa 0
Class 6A
Albertville 41, Fort Payne 14
Austin 24, Muscle Shoals 21
B.C. Rain 24, Baldwin County 21
Bessemer City 35, Paul Bryant 14
Carver-Birmingham 22, Walker 6
Carver-Montgomery 33, Northview 0
Chelsea 63, Chilton County 35
Cullman 56, Southside-Gadsden 35
Daphne 28, Blount 18
Decatur 41, Hartselle 29
Dothan 34, Stanhope Elmore 23
Gardendale 34, Pinson Valley 31
Hazel Green 20, Athens 7
Helena 35, Benjamin Russell 24
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 61, Brookwood 14
Homewood 27, Shades Valley 21
LeFlore 30, Robertsdale 20
McAdory 38, Selma 14
Minor 54, Clay-Chalkville 28
Opelika 38, Wetumpka 37
Oxford 37, Pell City 3
Park Crossing 13, Sidney Lanier 10
Parker 27, Center Point 20
Ramsay 48, John Carroll Catholic 14
Spanish Fort 33, Saraland 7
Class 5A
Arab 67, Douglas 6
Beauregard 54, Cleburne County 14
Briarwood Christian 43, Shelby County 21
Brooks 63, St. John Paul II Catholic 13
B.T. Washington 44, Greenville 37
Carroll 45, Escambia County 0
Central-Clay County 49, Sylacauga 34
Charles Henderson 28, Rehobeth 0
Citronelle 50, Williamson 26
Corner 34, Springville 24
Dallas County 41, Jemison 14
Eufaula 55, Headland 14
Hayden 50, Fairview 40
Lawrence County 42, Lee-Huntsville 20
Mortimer Jordan 34, Curry 6
Pleasant Grove 13, Woodlawn 12
Russellville 42, East Limestone 14
Vigor 38, St. Paul’s Episcopal 35
Wenonah 33, Fairfield 6
West Point 50, Good Hope 6
Class 4A
Andalusia 35, W.S. Neal 8
Bibb County 19, West Blocton 0
Cherokee County 57, Ashville 22
Cordova 28, Hamilton 7
Deshler 41, Danville 14
Elmore County 49, Holtville 21
Greensboro 32, Oak Grove 0
Haleyville 42, Dora 6
Handley 50, Dadeville 13
Hokes Bluff 35, Anniston 6
Jacksonville 60, White Plains 20
Madison Academy 49, North Jackson 7
Madison County 44, Sardis 18
Montgomery Catholic 46, Bullock County 28
Northside 49, Holt 8
Randolph 56, DAR 21
Saint James 40, Dale County 7
Saks 27, Oneonta 24
Satsuma 36, Monroe County 12
Tallassee 26, Leeds 13
Thomasville 42, UMS-Wright 30
Trinity Presbyterian 20, Ashford 7
West Limestone 56, Central-Florence 32
Wilson 48, Priceville 7
Class 3A
American Christian 42, Midfield 6
Clements 35, East Lawrence 20
Colbert County 49, Lexington 6
Flomaton 29, Excel 0
Fultondale 56, Holly Pond 27
Geraldine 42, New Hope 28
Hillcrest-Evergreen 48, Cottage Hill Christian 30
Lauderdale County 37, Colbert Heights 14
Locust Fork 49, Hanceville 35
Mobile Christian 36, Clarke County 21
Montgomery Academy 39, Central-Coosa 22
Oakman 54, Carbon Hill 16
Opp 55, Geneva 23
Pike County 34, Beulah 7
Pisgah 20, North Sand Mountain 14
Prattville Christian 33, B.B. Comer 14
Randolph County 61, Weaver 41
Slocomb 34, Houston Academy 8
Southside-Selma 44, Central-Hayneville 16
Susan Moore 35, Vinemont 21
Sylvania 20, Plainview 0
T.R. Miller 28, Bayside Academy 23
Walter Wellborn 35, Glencoe 28
West Morgan 22, Elkmont 15
Wicksburg 29, Providence Christian 14
Class 2A
Aliceville 48, Greene County 12
Ariton 54, Abbeville 46
Billingsley 41, Thorsby 7
Cottonwood 34, Barbour County 20
Elba 50, Luverne 15
Falkville 47, Winston County 14
Fyffe 62, Section 0
Gaston 53, Westbrook Christian 10
G.W. Long 30, Samson 21
Horseshoe Bend 7, Fayetteville 0
Ider 47, Asbury 27
Keith 34, R.C. Hatch 22
LaFayette 68, Ranburne 7
Lanett 56, Woodland 13
Leroy 38, Chickasaw 29
New Brockton 49, Goshen 27
Red Bay 30, Sulligent 29
Reeltown 40, Vincent 15
Sand Rock 34, Collinsville 0
Southern Choctaw 48, Choctaw County 16
Tanner 50, Cold Springs 21
Tarrant 21, Cleveland 20 (OT)
Verbena 50, Francis Marion 15
Washington County 75, St. Luke’s Episcopal 54
Zion Chapel 56, Calhoun 22
Class 1A
Addison 37, R.A. Hubbard 20
Berry 32, Marion County 20
Brantley 57, Florala 0
Cedar Bluff 41, Jacksonville Christian 12
Cherokee 27, Tharptown 3
Decatur Heritage 42, Sumiton Christian 20
Georgiana 57, Pleasant Home 9
Hackleburg 34. Vina 12
Houston County 55, Kinston 14
Isabella 42, Notasulga 14
Linden 58, Marengo 22
Loachapoka 27, Highland Home 12
Lynn 33, Shoals Christian 26
Maplesville 55, Autaugaville 0
McKenzie 27, Red Level 12
Meek 62, Southeastern 45
Ragland 55, Donoho 31
South Lamar 49, Brilliant 7
Spring Garden 45, Holy Spirit Catholic 0
Sweet Water 41, Millry 6
Talladega County Central 52, Appalachian 13
Wadley 36, Winterboro 0
Waterloo 29, Phillips 20
