Valley Preps

October 15, 2016 12:24 AM

High school football scores for Oct. 14

Valley Preps

Local coverage of high school sports

Georgia

Alexander 23, Hughes 19

Allatoona 42, Sprayberry 10

Americus Sumter 22, Shaw 14

Aquinas 27, Greene County 17

Armuchee 43, Gordon Central 3

Athens Academy 42, Providence Christian 10

Athens Christian 32, Towns County 0

Banks County 35, Oglethorpe County 3

Banneker 6, Decatur 0

Benedictine Military 42, Toombs County 13

Bleckley County 28, East Laurens 23

Blessed Trinity 42, Chestatee 6

Bremen 31, Haralson County 0

Brentwood 69, Monsignor Donovan 6

Briarwood 34, Thomas Jefferson 28

Brooks County 42, Albany 0

Brookwood 55, Central Gwinnett 45

Brookwood School 29, Southland 22

Buford 56, Cedar Shoals 14

Burke County 54, Richmond Academy 3

Cairo 35, Carver-Columbus 28

Cambridge 28, Northview 7

Carrollton 37, Hiram 24

Cartersville 35, Sandy Creek 21

Carver-Atlanta 37, Riverwood 26

Cedar Grove 49, Pace Academy 0

Centennial 55, North Atlanta 7

Chapel Hill 28, Central-Carrollton 7

Charlton County 40, Wilcox County 7

Chattahoochee County 22, Calhoun County 14

Chattooga 31, Model 7

Clarke Central 52, Johnson-Gainesville 14

Clarkston 42, Cross Keys 0

Clinch County 66, Turner County 20

Coffee 34, Houston County 28

Colquitt County 56, Camden County 10

Columbus 40, Westover 29

Commerce 38, Riverside Military Academy 0

Community Christian 35, King’s Academy 7

Cook 29, Dougherty 20

Coosa 21, Dade County 7

Creekview 37, River Ridge 7

Crisp County 28, Monroe 14

Curtis Baptist 48, Northside Christian, S.C. 18

Dacula 25, Gainesville 20

Dalton 49, Sequoyah 21

Darlington 31, Trion 7

Dawson County 52, Fannin County 0

East Coweta 27, Wheeler 24

East Paulding 28, Woodland Cartersville 15

Evans 26, Grovetown 24

Fellowship Christian School 42, Pinecrest 28

Fitzgerald 42, Berrien 0

Flint River 59, Windsor 26

Franklin County 49, East Jackson 21

Gatewood 34, Westminster-Augusta 3

Grady 54, North Springs 6

Grayson 38, Archer 0

Greater Atlanta Christian 49, Lumpkin County 21

Griffin 42, Fayette County 35

Griffin Christian 26, Young Americans 0

Hapeville 23, B.E.S.T. Academy 12

Hardaway 25, Northside-Columbus 21

Harrison 54, South Cobb 0

Heritage-Conyers 35, Greenbrier 7

Hillgrove 30, Marietta 7

Irwin County 66, Lanier County 12

Jackson 40, Central-Macon 18

Jackson County 18, Hart County 14

Jefferson 42, North Oconee 14

Jefferson County 44, Butler 8

Jenkins 44, Groves 6

John Milledge 31, Augusta Prep 12

Johns Creek 20, Alpharetta 14

Jones County 43, Union Grove 16

Jonesboro 21, MLK Jr. 14

Kell 50, Villa Rica 0

King’s Ridge 22, St. Francis 6

Lamar County 39, Jordan 7

Lambert 48, North Forsyth 40

Lanier 31, Habersham Central 9

Liberty County 44, Appling County 20

Lincoln County 34, Warren County 6

Loganville 42, Flowery Branch 0

Loganville Christian 49, Holy Spirit 13

Lovett 46, Redan 26

Lowndes 38, Tift County 17

Macon County 41, Schley County 7

Manchester 55, Brookstone 7

Marion County 38, Central-Talbotton 0

Marist 43, West Hall 3

Maynard Jackson 48, Lithia Springs 20

McEachern 43, Kennesaw Mountain 14

Mill Creek 31, Peachtree Ridge 12

Miller County 35, Sneads, Fla. 13

Monticello 14, Putnam County 13

Morgan County 28, Monroe Area 0

Mountain View 24, Collins Hill 21

Mt. Paran Christian 52, Whitefield Academy 7

Mt. Zion-Carrollton 24, Bowdon 12

Murray County 38, Coahulla Creek 0

Newnan 39, Campbell 6

Norcross 42, Lakeside-DeKalb 10

North Cobb 42, North Paulding 10

North Cobb Christian 34, Christian Heritage 13

North Gwinnett 45, Duluth 14

Northside-Warner Robins 26, Lee County 7

Northwest Whitfield 50, Pickens 41

Oconee County 20, St. Pius X 16

Ola 20, Locust Grove 16

Parkview 48, Berkmar 12

Peach County 45, Rutland 0

Pelham 50, Randolph-Clay 38

Pepperell 31, Rockmart 10

Pike County 23, Kendrick 7

Pope 49, Dunwoody 7

Prince Avenue Christian 48, Hebron Christian Academy 17

Rabun County 65, Social Circle 7

Richmond Hill 28, Bradwell Institute 6

Ridgeland 56, Heritage-Catoosa 14

Ringgold 27, North Murray 21

Rome 42, Cass 7

Roswell 55, Walton 10

Salem 50, Henry County 26

Savannah 33, Southeast Bulloch 16

Screven County 40, Westside-Augusta 0

Shiloh 28, Rockdale County 7

Sonoraville 35, Adairsville 0

South Forsyth 35, Milton 14

South Paulding 40, New Manchester 28

Southeast Whitfield 13, Gilmer 0

Southwest DeKalb 40, Miller Grove 0

Spartanburg Christian, S.C. 24, Augusta Christian 21

Spencer 32, Temple 0

Starr’s Mill 28, McIntosh 7

Stephens County 34, Madison County 7

Stephenson 49, Drew 14

Stewart County 28, Baconton 20

Stockbridge 34, Eagle’s Landing 6

Stratford 28, First Presbyterian Day 0

Swainsboro 30, Bacon County 29

Tattnall Square 34, Twiggs County 27

Taylor County 56, Hawkinsville 21

Telfair County 42, Atkinson County 12

Terrell Academy 54, Southwest Georgia Academy 6

Thomasville 44, Early County 0

Thomson 45, Baldwin 0

Troup County 37, LaGrange 26

Tucker 29, Lovejoy 26

Union County 35, North Hall 32

Upson-Lee 31, Perry 7

Veterans 33, Thomas County Central 28

Vidalia 42, Jeff Davis 7

Ware County 29, Statesboro 0

Warner Robins 31, Harris County 3

Washington County 18, Dodge County 14

Washington-Wilkes 35, Hancock Central 14

West Forsyth 24, Forsyth Central 7

Westlake 10, Pebblebrook 7

Westminster 55, McNair 6

Wheeler County 21, Jenkins County 14

Windsor Forest 47, Johnson-Savannah 6

Woodland Stockbridge 38, Dutchtown 6

Woodstock 34, Lassiter 23

Woodward Academy 44, Eastside 6

Alabama

Class 7A

Auburn 45, Smiths Station 7

Central-Phenix City 59, Lee-Montgomery 26

Enterprise 42, Demopolis 0

Gadsden City 62, Sparkman 27

Hewitt-Trussville 49, Huntsville 26

Hoover 38, Vestavia Hills 7

James Clemens 21, Buckhorn 14

Jeff Davis 41, Prattville 29

Mountain Brook 41, Oak Mountain 27

Murphy 24, Fairhope 22

Spain Park 35, Tuscaloosa 0

Class 6A

Albertville 41, Fort Payne 14

Austin 24, Muscle Shoals 21

B.C. Rain 24, Baldwin County 21

Bessemer City 35, Paul Bryant 14

Carver-Birmingham 22, Walker 6

Carver-Montgomery 33, Northview 0

Chelsea 63, Chilton County 35

Cullman 56, Southside-Gadsden 35

Daphne 28, Blount 18

Decatur 41, Hartselle 29

Dothan 34, Stanhope Elmore 23

Gardendale 34, Pinson Valley 31

Hazel Green 20, Athens 7

Helena 35, Benjamin Russell 24

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 61, Brookwood 14

Homewood 27, Shades Valley 21

LeFlore 30, Robertsdale 20

McAdory 38, Selma 14

Minor 54, Clay-Chalkville 28

Opelika 38, Wetumpka 37

Oxford 37, Pell City 3

Park Crossing 13, Sidney Lanier 10

Parker 27, Center Point 20

Ramsay 48, John Carroll Catholic 14

Spanish Fort 33, Saraland 7

Class 5A

Arab 67, Douglas 6

Beauregard 54, Cleburne County 14

Briarwood Christian 43, Shelby County 21

Brooks 63, St. John Paul II Catholic 13

B.T. Washington 44, Greenville 37

Carroll 45, Escambia County 0

Central-Clay County 49, Sylacauga 34

Charles Henderson 28, Rehobeth 0

Citronelle 50, Williamson 26

Corner 34, Springville 24

Dallas County 41, Jemison 14

Eufaula 55, Headland 14

Hayden 50, Fairview 40

Lawrence County 42, Lee-Huntsville 20

Mortimer Jordan 34, Curry 6

Pleasant Grove 13, Woodlawn 12

Russellville 42, East Limestone 14

Vigor 38, St. Paul’s Episcopal 35

Wenonah 33, Fairfield 6

West Point 50, Good Hope 6

Class 4A

Andalusia 35, W.S. Neal 8

Bibb County 19, West Blocton 0

Cherokee County 57, Ashville 22

Cordova 28, Hamilton 7

Deshler 41, Danville 14

Elmore County 49, Holtville 21

Greensboro 32, Oak Grove 0

Haleyville 42, Dora 6

Handley 50, Dadeville 13

Hokes Bluff 35, Anniston 6

Jacksonville 60, White Plains 20

Madison Academy 49, North Jackson 7

Madison County 44, Sardis 18

Montgomery Catholic 46, Bullock County 28

Northside 49, Holt 8

Randolph 56, DAR 21

Saint James 40, Dale County 7

Saks 27, Oneonta 24

Satsuma 36, Monroe County 12

Tallassee 26, Leeds 13

Thomasville 42, UMS-Wright 30

Trinity Presbyterian 20, Ashford 7

West Limestone 56, Central-Florence 32

Wilson 48, Priceville 7

Class 3A

American Christian 42, Midfield 6

Clements 35, East Lawrence 20

Colbert County 49, Lexington 6

Flomaton 29, Excel 0

Fultondale 56, Holly Pond 27

Geraldine 42, New Hope 28

Hillcrest-Evergreen 48, Cottage Hill Christian 30

Lauderdale County 37, Colbert Heights 14

Locust Fork 49, Hanceville 35

Mobile Christian 36, Clarke County 21

Montgomery Academy 39, Central-Coosa 22

Oakman 54, Carbon Hill 16

Opp 55, Geneva 23

Pike County 34, Beulah 7

Pisgah 20, North Sand Mountain 14

Prattville Christian 33, B.B. Comer 14

Randolph County 61, Weaver 41

Slocomb 34, Houston Academy 8

Southside-Selma 44, Central-Hayneville 16

Susan Moore 35, Vinemont 21

Sylvania 20, Plainview 0

T.R. Miller 28, Bayside Academy 23

Walter Wellborn 35, Glencoe 28

West Morgan 22, Elkmont 15

Wicksburg 29, Providence Christian 14

Class 2A

Aliceville 48, Greene County 12

Ariton 54, Abbeville 46

Billingsley 41, Thorsby 7

Cottonwood 34, Barbour County 20

Elba 50, Luverne 15

Falkville 47, Winston County 14

Fyffe 62, Section 0

Gaston 53, Westbrook Christian 10

G.W. Long 30, Samson 21

Horseshoe Bend 7, Fayetteville 0

Ider 47, Asbury 27

Keith 34, R.C. Hatch 22

LaFayette 68, Ranburne 7

Lanett 56, Woodland 13

Leroy 38, Chickasaw 29

New Brockton 49, Goshen 27

Red Bay 30, Sulligent 29

Reeltown 40, Vincent 15

Sand Rock 34, Collinsville 0

Southern Choctaw 48, Choctaw County 16

Tanner 50, Cold Springs 21

Tarrant 21, Cleveland 20 (OT)

Verbena 50, Francis Marion 15

Washington County 75, St. Luke’s Episcopal 54

Zion Chapel 56, Calhoun 22

Class 1A

Addison 37, R.A. Hubbard 20

Berry 32, Marion County 20

Brantley 57, Florala 0

Cedar Bluff 41, Jacksonville Christian 12

Cherokee 27, Tharptown 3

Decatur Heritage 42, Sumiton Christian 20

Georgiana 57, Pleasant Home 9

Hackleburg 34. Vina 12

Houston County 55, Kinston 14

Isabella 42, Notasulga 14

Linden 58, Marengo 22

Loachapoka 27, Highland Home 12

Lynn 33, Shoals Christian 26

Maplesville 55, Autaugaville 0

McKenzie 27, Red Level 12

Meek 62, Southeastern 45

Ragland 55, Donoho 31

South Lamar 49, Brilliant 7

Spring Garden 45, Holy Spirit Catholic 0

Sweet Water 41, Millry 6

Talladega County Central 52, Appalachian 13

Wadley 36, Winterboro 0

Waterloo 29, Phillips 20

Valley Preps

